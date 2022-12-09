Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Local Biz: Boy Scouts List Modoc Property, Free Holiday Ornaments & More
In our latest local business news, the Boy Scouts of America have put up their Modoc property for sale, a local shop is offering free holiday ornaments, and more. Near the intersection of Las Palmas Drive and Modoc Road sits a 4,300 square foot building nestled among greenery with a regal looking sign showing an eagle crest and reading the "Los Padres Council Boy Scouts of America."
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fireworks at Parade of Lights
This is my favorite photo from Sunday night’s parade of lights in the Harbor. Taken during the fireworks, the boat is “Perseverance” owned by Captain Bernard Friedman of Santa Barbara Mariculture. The theme was Deck the Hulls and we made an underwater scene with a deep-sea diver putting a star on a kelp tree with his dolphin friends. The boat won first place commercial fishing.
Santa Barbara Edhat
$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School
The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Awarded $20,000 to Expand Urban Forest
Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, has awarded the City’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023. The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Fire and Collision Near Lake Cachuma Entrance
Two vehicles collided and caught fire on Highway 154 near the entrance of Lake Cachuma early Sunday morning. At 12:53 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, one mile east of the entrance. One vehicle caught fire after the collision. Bystanders assisted the two occupants inside that vehicle...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Unsubstantiated Bomb Threat at Santa Barbara Middle School
The Santa Barbara Police Department reports Santa Barbara Middle School is all clear with no threats found. Around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara Middle School received a bomb threat. School officials immediately evacuated school grounds as police responded to the school. Santa Barbara Police officers and the department's bomb squad...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Volunteers Needed for the 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count
The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC), in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and The Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT), invite volunteers to participate in the countywide 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The Point-In-Time Count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek
Montecito Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old dog who was stuck in San Ysidro Creek on Saturday morning. At 10:30 a.m., firefighters recieved a call from a local family whose dog did not return home after his normal time outside. The family went in search and found their dog, Wilson, stuck in the creek.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: DEC 12
Week of 12/12 - 12/16: Santa Barbara City Council and advisory committee meetings. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Animal Services Receives Outpouring of Support as Animal Intakes Surge
November was a busy month for County Animal Services, taking in 117 more pets in need than the same time last year, 334 pets total. This past week alone, the SBCAS shelters took in 87 pets, and on Friday, December 2 there were no vacant kennels to house new strays. SBCAS leadership alerted the community, and over the weekend, 33 pets went into homes.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Appoints New Public Health Director and Agricultural Commissioner
After a nationwide search, the County of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Mouhanad Hammami, MD, MHSA as the new Public Health Director. His first day will be January 23, 2023. Dr. Hammami will assume the duties from Interim Public Health Director Daniel Nielson, who was appointed to the interim position following the departure of Dr. Van Do-Reynoso in July 2022. Nielson will continue to lead the County of Santa Barbara Social Services department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Shooting in Lompoc
Suspect(s) : Benito Martinez, 20-years-old. On Friday 12/09/2022 at approximately 11:25 PM, Officers responded to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located a 22-year-old male on the ground with bullet wounds. Officers began providing life saving measures until relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives responded and were able to identify the shooter as 20-year-old Benito Martinez. Benito was later arrested at the Police Department in the early morning hours on 12/10/2022 .
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees Approves Inflation-Related Stipends for Staff
The Santa Barbara Unified School Board of Trustees approved a $2,500 stipend for employees throughout the district. The proposal was brought forward after faculty and staff members brought concerns about the rising costs of housing, inflation, and healthcare expenses during a recent listening tour at the district’s schools. The superintendent, select board members, union leaders, and cabinet members visited all schools and invited staff to share their concerns. Inflation was brought up frequently during these meetings, along with other topics like professional learning and curriculum needs.
Comments / 0