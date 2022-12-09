Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kicdam.com
World War II Film Featuring NW Iowa Residents Premieres in Algona and Forest City
Forest City (Radio Iowa) — A film about a German POW camp near Algona has made its initial premiere this week. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” tells the story of the prisoners in Algona between September and December of 1944. Forest City native Jim Brockhohn plays the role of Uncle Joe in the feature.
kicdam.com
High Path Avian Influenza Back in Northwest Iowa
(KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two cases of high pathogen avian influenza in turkey flocks in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties this month. Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says the disease has lasted longer than the previous outbreak in 2015, but luckily has affected fewer birds.
algonaradio.com
Premiere of “Silent Night in Algona” Brings Large Crowds
–Crowds filled the State 5 Theater in Algona over the weekend to see “Silent Night in Algona”, following its world premiere Friday night. Director Tony Hornus says the whole night was a huge success. Hornus says they really wanted to show how the prisoners inside Camp Algona during...
Radio Iowa
Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon
Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
kicdam.com
Phyllis Rukes, 87, of Spencer
A private family service for 87-year-old Phyllis Rukes of Spencer will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Weekly Health Update: Avoiding Winter Slips, Trips and Falls
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Winter has not even officially started up to this point, but Northwest Iowa has already gotten a taste of what the cold season can provide including hazards on area roads and sidewalks. Tatum Geerdes is Spencer Hospital’s Employee Health Nurse. She says there are a number...
kiwaradio.com
Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake
Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service. They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch...
kicdam.com
Monday Morning Farm News (12/12/22)
Second cases of HPAI confirmed this month in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties.
kicdam.com
High School Basketball Scoreboard: 12/12/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the Girls Basketball scores from last night. Spirit Lake hosted Forest City and would fall 57-53. Spirit Lake falls to 4-3 while Forest City is now 2-3. Spirit Lake will face Cherokee in Lakes Conference play on Friday December 16th. Emmetsburg would welcome West Hancock to town. The E-Hawks jumped out to a 12 point halftime lead and would hold off the Eagle comeback in the second half to win 51-45. Emmetsburg improves to 4-2 while West Hancock drops to 2-4. The E-Hawks will face Twin Lakes Conference foe South Central Calhoun on Friday December 16th.
kicdam.com
Carol Koep, 85, of Milford
Memorial services for 85-year-old Carol Koep of Milford will be Friday, December 16th at 10:30am at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident
Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
kicdam.com
kiwaradio.com
Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday
Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
kicdam.com
Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
kicdam.com
Clay County Supervisors Hear Update on Needed Fixes to Courthouse
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Board of Supervisors heard an update on Tuesday on what has been identified as some needed repair work to the courthouse. Greg Wilde from the Samuels Group told the board no exact fixes have been determined just yet, but additional exploring will hopefully identify the extent of the problem.
kicdam.com
Weekend Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/10/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the Wrestling Scores from the weekend. The Sheldon/South O’Brien girls team went to the Wolves Tournament hosted by Western Iowa in Onawa. Tamson Budden would place first for Sheldon/South O’Brien in the 154-168 Division. Emmetsburg hosted the Bob Roethler Invitational that...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, December 13th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 9:30 a.m., 28-year-old John Kooyenga of Rock Valley was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger southbound on Elmwood Avenue, four miles south of Rock Valley. They say 33-year-old Anatolii Rykhlo of Antelope, California was driving a 2015 Volvo 730 semi-tractor pulling a cargo trailer westbound on 360th Street.
Faribault County Register
BE city meeting draws big crowd
A long night for the Blue Earth City Council began at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Among several hefty items on the council’s agenda was a public hearing for the 2023 Street and Utility Improvement Project. The City Council Chambers were packed to bursting with Blue Earth residents...
kicdam.com
Dale Frantz, 86, of Laurens
A Celebration of Life for 86-year-old Dale Frantz of Laurens will be Sunday, December 18th, at 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurens with burial at Laurens Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday starting at noon until the time of the service at the church. Power’s Funeral Home in Laurens...
Comments / 0