Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Member of Trenton City Council submits resignation
The Trenton City Council on Monday night agreed to a financial pledge and an in-kind contribution toward a possible tourism grant. The council also accepted a resignation from one of its members. An update on the grant application was provided by Scott Sharp of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance....
kttn.com
Trenton City Council to consider amended ordinance on who determines a dog to be dangerous
Following review Monday night by a committee, the Trenton City Council in January will consider an amended ordinance that specifies who determines whether a dog is dangerous, the conditions that make it dangerous, and provides enforcement on confinement requirements. A draft of the changes was reviewed by the administrative committee.
kttn.com
Trenton R-9 Board of Education announces meeting results from Tuesday, December 13, 2022
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved a final audit completed by Conrad and Higgins, LLC December 13th. Mark Higgins with the company reported there were no compliance issues, and everything looked good. He noted the only finding was with internal control with the lack of segregation of duties, which...
kttn.com
Announcements from the Trenton R-9 Board of Education, Executive Session
Following an executive session, Tuesday night for personnel, the Trenton R-9 School District has announced the employment of Curtis Thorne of Trenton for the maintenance department. A retirement was announced for Wendy Shuler as a Kindergarten teacher at Rissler Elementary School effective next June 30th. The district reported Kaylee Myers...
kttn.com
Chillicothe’s Brenda Kerr appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee
Brenda Kerr, of Chillicothe, has been appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee. Kerr and her husband, David, live and work on the family farm. David, his brother, and their two sons, Charles and Aaron, together farm about 3,000 acres of row crops. They also have a daughter, Rebecca. All three of their children have served as MOFB ambassadors, a scholar, and a leadership program sponsored by P&E Programs.
kttn.com
Princeton Board of Education approves renewal of insurance
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education Monday evening approved the renewal of liability and property insurance with CPSK and the Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund. The cost will be $92,803, which is an increase of $10,322 from the previous year. The board approved a resolution for participation in the...
kttn.com
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has trial scheduled to begin on May 23, 2023
A jury trial has been rescheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. The trial for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall is set to be in Livingston County from May 23rd through 25th. A pre-trial...
kttn.com
Whitney Trump selected as North Central Missouri College “Outstanding Employee” for December
Whitney Trump, Director of Regional Programs from Trenton, MO (hometown Galt, MO), has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for December. Whitney, an NCMC alum, holds an MBA and has been employed at NCMC for 14 years. Whitney describes her job as helping make college attainable....
kttn.com
Trenton man returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Trenton man, 32-year-old William Edward Grimes the fourth, was to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Grimes was arrested on Friday and accused of a residency violation due to failure to notify a supervising officer and he was accused of failing to report as directed to the officer.
kttn.com
Grundy County Health Department reports on number of flu cases
The Grundy County Health Department in Trenton has released information on flu cases in the county. The first reported case for this season was September 12th. There were 51 cases in November. As of December 13th at 1 pm, there had been 68 cases so far for this month. The...
kttn.com
Trenton High School Alumni encouraged to update mailing list of classmates
Trenton High School Alumni are encouraged to update their mailing lists of classmates and submit any changes to Doctor John Holcomb by January 15th. Alumni Association Secretary Steve Maxey says Doctor Holcomb can be contacted by classes needing a current list. A meeting regarding mass mailings is scheduled for Sunday...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Valerie V. Lee
Valerie V. Lee, 79, a resident of Spickard, Missouri died at 5:50 am, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm., Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Spickard Christian Church. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Margaret Evelyn Quinn
Margaret Evelyn Quinn, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of Ralph “Gordon” and Helen Margaret (Speas) Murray on March 8, 1933, in Albany, Missouri. She was a 1951 graduate of Albany High School, where she was the Valedictorian of her class. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Central Methodist College, in Fayette, Missouri in 1986 at the age of 54. Margaret was a teacher at Breckenridge Elementary School, Breckenridge, Missouri, and was a substitute teacher for the Chillicothe School District.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Sharon Lee (Keen) Ferris
Sharon Lee (Keen) Ferris, 87, of Trenton, MO died December 9, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. Sharon, daughter of Churchill Loren and Hazel Orr Keen was born July 29, 1935, in Trenton. A memorial service will be at 2:00, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time Saturday. Inurnment will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens at Trenton.
kttn.com
Obituary: Mary Louise (Grimes) Herrin
Mary Herrin a 97-year-old former Trenton resident passed away at 7:58 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Livingston Manor in Chillicothe. Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Noah Lewis Wrestling Scholarship and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond
A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jeff L Wagner
Jeff Wagner, 54, Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on August 10, 1968, in Maryville, MO, the son of Sebastian Aaron and Lilian Jean (Ross) Wagner. On June 11, 1994, he married Suzanne Davis in Maryville. She survives of the home. Jeff...
kttn.com
Chillicothe man who threatened suicide and resisted arrest formally charged
A Chillicothe man, 63-year-old Richard Anson, is held in jail without bond for an alleged incident Saturday in Chillicothe. Anson was arrested by Chillicothe Police after an incident that lasted approximately three hours and included a precautionary evacuation of residences nearby. Chillicothe police and other officers had responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Lane in reference to a man with a handgun who was allegedly threatening to harm himself. The man was located in a wooded area near residences on Jennifer Lane. He was taken into custody after officers safely deployed tasers on him.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Frank P. Blakemore, II
Frank P. Blakemore, II, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Frank was born November 25, 1944, to Frank P. and Lillian (Stapel) Blakemore. He graduated from the University of Missouri Lab School in 1962 and attended Drury College. Frank served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1976. He was a member of the Lions Club and PGA of America. His career in the family insurance business spanned decades and Frank retired as a respected District Sales Manager for Columbia Insurance Group.
kttn.com
Cameron woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A woman who bought a Missouri Lottery “O Christmas Tree” scratchers ticket in Cameron won $100,000. The unidentified player purchased the ticket from the Trex Mart at 613 North Walnut. The woman began scratching the ticket and stopped in disbelief when she saw the prize amount. She said...
Comments / 0