Margaret Evelyn Quinn, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of Ralph “Gordon” and Helen Margaret (Speas) Murray on March 8, 1933, in Albany, Missouri. She was a 1951 graduate of Albany High School, where she was the Valedictorian of her class. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Central Methodist College, in Fayette, Missouri in 1986 at the age of 54. Margaret was a teacher at Breckenridge Elementary School, Breckenridge, Missouri, and was a substitute teacher for the Chillicothe School District.

