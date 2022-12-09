A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO