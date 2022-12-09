ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills

A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Woman charged in connection to stabbing her girlfriend

A Bunnell woman was arrested in connection with stabbing her girlfriend on Friday Dec. 9. The woman, 34-year-old Sheila Orozco, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest report, Orozco attacked her girlfriend with a knife when she told Orozco to leave; the girlfriend had a half-inch cut on her right arm.
BUNNELL, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Local physician arrested after alleged bloody attack on woman

A local physician was arrested after an alleged bloody attack on a woman. Pinal Kumar Patel, 34, was “out of breath and sweaty” and had blood on his shirt, pants and feet when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report. Deputies went to the home after a 911 hangup call.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car

A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after allegedly hitting man on head with wine bottle

A Villager was arrested after allegedly hitting a man on the head with a wine bottle. Kathleen Lenhart-Murnane, 74, of the Village of Rio Grande, was arrested Friday afternoon on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead, another in critical condition after apartment shooting

The Alachua Police Department (APD) is investigating a drug deal that turned deadly last Friday night. APD and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Combined Communications Center (CCC), say they received multiple calls on Dec. 9th reporting that they heard gun shots. Others reported that someone was shot inside of the One 51 Apartments.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
DELAND, FL
niceville.com

Ocala man facing charges for alleged fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds

Florida – An Ocala man has been indicted for fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Henry Troy Wade, 45, of Ocala, has been charged with six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy