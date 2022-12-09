Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Ocala police trying to identify trio accused of stealing over $17K worth of jewelry
OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole $17,000 of jewelry from an antique store. Investigators said the incident happened at the Ocala Antique Mall at 4425 NW Blitchton Road on Dec. 2. Police released surveillance video of...
villages-news.com
Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills
A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.
WCJB
Gainesville Police announce they will place warning labels on vehicles at risk of theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers will be leaving orange slips of paper on windshields, but its not a parking ticket. Officers are checking vehicles and are leaving behind report cards on their security. Police say these notices are designed to encourage owners to lock their vehicles and avoid...
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after stealing Toys for Tots donation box filled with cash from Belleview store
A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a Toys for Tots donation box filled with cash from a store in Belleview. On Thursday, December 8, an MCSO deputy responded to the Dollar General located at 13415 SE 47th Avenue...
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
villages-news.com
Public’s help needed in search for shoplifters at BJ’s Wholesale Club
The public’s help is needed in the search for a pair of shoplifters at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake. At about 1 p.m. Nov. 8, a male and female subject entered the store located at 13585 NE 86th Path, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman charged in connection to stabbing her girlfriend
A Bunnell woman was arrested in connection with stabbing her girlfriend on Friday Dec. 9. The woman, 34-year-old Sheila Orozco, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest report, Orozco attacked her girlfriend with a knife when she told Orozco to leave; the girlfriend had a half-inch cut on her right arm.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
Police: Woman shot outside Starke gas station, suspect caught after fleeing scene
STARKE, Fla. — On Thursday, Dec. 8, officers with the Starke Police Department and deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Circle K at 312 Brownlee Street after calls came in about a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax first...
villages-news.com
Local physician arrested after alleged bloody attack on woman
A local physician was arrested after an alleged bloody attack on a woman. Pinal Kumar Patel, 34, was “out of breath and sweaty” and had blood on his shirt, pants and feet when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report. Deputies went to the home after a 911 hangup call.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car
A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
‘I don’t think she’s breathing’: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after exposure to fentanyl
TAVARES, Fla. — The Tavares Police Department said one of its officers accidentally overdosed on the job. The moment was captured on body camera video. “Breathe. Come on, breathe,” one officer is heard saying in the video. “Hit her again. I don’t think she’s breathing. Hit her again.”
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after allegedly hitting man on head with wine bottle
A Villager was arrested after allegedly hitting a man on the head with a wine bottle. Kathleen Lenhart-Murnane, 74, of the Village of Rio Grande, was arrested Friday afternoon on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
mahoningmatters.com
Woman offers $100 to get inmate beaten. 5 men put him in a hospital, Florida cops say
A woman’s elaborate plan to see a Florida inmate suffer ended in her own arrest after investigators learned of a jailhouse “bounty” offered to get the man beaten, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Five other inmates jumped at the $100 reward, resulting in the...
mycbs4.com
One dead, another in critical condition after apartment shooting
The Alachua Police Department (APD) is investigating a drug deal that turned deadly last Friday night. APD and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Combined Communications Center (CCC), say they received multiple calls on Dec. 9th reporting that they heard gun shots. Others reported that someone was shot inside of the One 51 Apartments.
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
niceville.com
Ocala man facing charges for alleged fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds
Florida – An Ocala man has been indicted for fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Henry Troy Wade, 45, of Ocala, has been charged with six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.
Comments / 3