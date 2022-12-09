ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

washingtoninformer.com

The Air Inside the House: The Connection Between Our Homes and Asthma

The Air Inside the House: Connections Between Our Homes and Asthma. Local organizations and partnerships are pushing to address causes of indoor air pollution linked to childhood asthma, including gas kitchen appliances, poor ventilation, and housing conditions issues like mold and pests. Michelle Hall, 63, has been fighting for clean...
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas

A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
DC News Now

Laurel leaders discuss solutions to rising rent cost

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Finding affordable housing is a problem for many who are apartment hunting in the DMV. In Prince George’s County, some city leaders are now trying to offer solutions as some landlords raise rent prices in the area. “My rent was increased by 54%. It was increased an additional $800 […]
howard.edu

Howard University Receives Second $10 Million Gift from the Karsh Family Foundation to Support GRACE Grant Program

WASHINGTON – Howard University announced a $10 million gift from longtime Howard supporters Martha and Bruce Karsh to support the Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence (GRACE) Grant. Through this generous gift from the Karsh Family Foundation, Howard’s GRACE Grant will expand its support to more students needing tuition assistance. More students who are Pell Grant-eligible and have an expected family contribution (EFC) of near zero will no longer have a financial barrier to a college degree.
popville.com

Metro Center 6:30pm

Thanks to Martin for sending: “Metro gonna Metro. Whole station smells like burnt metal. Single-tracking Blue/Orange/Silver”. “Update Box Alarm Metro Center station. Small trash fire extinguished and all fire personnel are out of the trackbed. Will be turning the incident back over to Metro.”. “Box Alarm Metro Center station...
DCist

Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections

Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
umdmitzpeh.com

Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV

Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
