Beaver Creek, CO

Vail Jazz welcomes new programming direction for 2023 festival

Vail Jazz is pleased to announce the 29th Annual Vail Jazz Festival will return to Vail July 11 through Sept. 4, 2023, under the artistic direction of John Clayton with the support of Drew Zaremba. Vail Jazz is poised to thrive in 2023 with renowned artistic and educational leadership, and a strong commitment to carry on the legacies of the late Howard Stone, Tony Gulizia, and Jeff Clayton.
Old Vail Trail editions are now digitized through July 1992

Vail in the 1980s can now be relived by locals online as ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org has digitized the Vail Trail newspaper’s weekly collection through July of 1992. The newspaper is now searchable through the free website, which is a service of the Colorado State Library. ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org contains more than 600 newspapers published in Colorado from 1859 up to 2021.
Carnes: Diamond (not exactly in the rough) jubilee

Forty years ago this week, the Westin in Vail opened. After multiple personalities and name changes, it’s now called the Grand Hyatt Vail, but it is still the only hotel in town with its very own chairlift. Fifty years ago this week, the West Vail Liquor Mart and Copper...
Vail Film Festival announces 2022 award winners

The 19th annual Vail Film Festival took place in a virtual format on Dec. 1-4, allowing festival-goers to screen 34 independent films from the comfort of their homes. This week, the organizers announced the official award recipients of the festival in six categories, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary and Best Short Film.
Shakedown Bar hosts new music duo Snakes & Stars this Thursday

If You Go What: Snakes & Stars w/Michael Travis and Aaron Johnston Where: Shakedown Bar, 304 Bridge Street, Vail When: Thursday, December 8 at 9 p.m. (doors) and 10 p.m. (music) Cost: $15 online More Information: http://www.shakedownbarvail.com. Shakedown Bar in Vail Village is hosting the new collaborative duo Snakes &...
More snow, openings on tap for Vail, Beaver Creek

A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than one month old after Vail Mountain’s opening on Nov. 11. Vail Mountain opened the Highline Express chair (No. 10) on Friday, and the Wildwood Express (No....
Block Party Eagle moves to August 2023, tickets on sale now

When: Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13, 2023. (Eagle, CO) – The annual Block Party music festival returns to Eagle with new, later summer dates of Aug. 11-13. The outdoor music festival features 13 bands on three stages in the heart of downtown Eagle, along with food trucks, bars, craft vendors and a VIP experience. A limited number of general admission, VIP, teen and camping passes are available now during the Block Party’s Holiday Presale. The presale will end on January 2, 2023, but some ticket levels are expected to sell out before then.
Ski and Snowboard Club Vails hosts Ski-Club Arlberg as coaches and athletes share ideas, venues and cultures

Margaret Fuller once said, “If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it.” The quote’s ski-racing application was lived out in our midst last week. Ski and Snowboard Club Vail hosted three coaches and 11 athletes from Austria’s Ski-Club Arlberg — one of the oldest ski clubs in the world and the only club associated with Beaver Creek’s sister resort, Lech-Zurs — for the past week or so as both groups’ U14 members shared venues, techniques and cultural differences through Dec. 10. On Jan. 9-19, 17 SSCV athletes and three coaches cross the pond to Austria in reciprocal fashion.
Grand Hyatt Vail offers specials for its 40th anniversary

Grand Hyatt Vail marks its fourth decade this season. To celebrate this milestone, Grand Hyatt Vail will offer special food and beverage promotions from now until Dec. 19. Stop by the beautiful Fireside Lounge and enjoy a signature cocktail made just for the occasion. The Chambord 75 blends one-half ounce gin and one-half ounce Chambord with bubbles for a festive looking and tasty drink garnished with sage and a berry and can be purchased for $10.
’Tis the season for wreath making at Fancy Pansy

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. More info: Call 970-470-4182 or send an email to fancypansyvail@gmail.com. ‘Tis the season for wreaths! For those looking for a festive holiday activity to enjoy with friends and family, Fancy Pansy is offering a wreath making class on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Each participant (there is space for 10 people) will be given all the materials needed for making a wreath – including ribbons, greenery, ornaments, and pinecones – as well as wine and charcuterie snacks.
Edwards welcomes new real estate office

Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
