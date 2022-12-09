Read full article on original website
Related
Vail Jazz welcomes new programming direction for 2023 festival
Vail Jazz is pleased to announce the 29th Annual Vail Jazz Festival will return to Vail July 11 through Sept. 4, 2023, under the artistic direction of John Clayton with the support of Drew Zaremba. Vail Jazz is poised to thrive in 2023 with renowned artistic and educational leadership, and a strong commitment to carry on the legacies of the late Howard Stone, Tony Gulizia, and Jeff Clayton.
Veronica Swift to perform at VPAC following unveiling of Chihuly Chandelier ￼
What: An Evening with Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band, with a special Chihuly Chandelier unveiling. When: Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m. showtime; unveiling pre-show. Cost: Tickets start at $48; $25 for students and children. More information: Visit VilarPAC.org. On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in...
Old Vail Trail editions are now digitized through July 1992
Vail in the 1980s can now be relived by locals online as ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org has digitized the Vail Trail newspaper’s weekly collection through July of 1992. The newspaper is now searchable through the free website, which is a service of the Colorado State Library. ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org contains more than 600 newspapers published in Colorado from 1859 up to 2021.
Laughs with Lisa: Vail Comedy Show returns this week with back-to-back headliner Lisa Curry
Vail Comedy Show is back Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a special pop-up show at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle and Thursday Dec. 15 at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Lisa Curry is flying in from Los Angeles to headline both shows. Sammy...
Carnes: Diamond (not exactly in the rough) jubilee
Forty years ago this week, the Westin in Vail opened. After multiple personalities and name changes, it’s now called the Grand Hyatt Vail, but it is still the only hotel in town with its very own chairlift. Fifty years ago this week, the West Vail Liquor Mart and Copper...
Vail Film Festival announces 2022 award winners
The 19th annual Vail Film Festival took place in a virtual format on Dec. 1-4, allowing festival-goers to screen 34 independent films from the comfort of their homes. This week, the organizers announced the official award recipients of the festival in six categories, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary and Best Short Film.
Avon to host fireworks show over Martin Luther King holiday weekend
When: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks: Begin at 6 p.m. to approximately 6:22 p.m. The town of Avon will be launching the fireworks originally scheduled for its Salute to the USA on July 3 over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Fireworks in Avon is set for...
Shakedown Bar hosts new music duo Snakes & Stars this Thursday
If You Go What: Snakes & Stars w/Michael Travis and Aaron Johnston Where: Shakedown Bar, 304 Bridge Street, Vail When: Thursday, December 8 at 9 p.m. (doors) and 10 p.m. (music) Cost: $15 online More Information: http://www.shakedownbarvail.com. Shakedown Bar in Vail Village is hosting the new collaborative duo Snakes &...
More snow, openings on tap for Vail, Beaver Creek
A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than one month old after Vail Mountain’s opening on Nov. 11. Vail Mountain opened the Highline Express chair (No. 10) on Friday, and the Wildwood Express (No....
Block Party Eagle moves to August 2023, tickets on sale now
When: Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13, 2023. (Eagle, CO) – The annual Block Party music festival returns to Eagle with new, later summer dates of Aug. 11-13. The outdoor music festival features 13 bands on three stages in the heart of downtown Eagle, along with food trucks, bars, craft vendors and a VIP experience. A limited number of general admission, VIP, teen and camping passes are available now during the Block Party’s Holiday Presale. The presale will end on January 2, 2023, but some ticket levels are expected to sell out before then.
Battle Mountain students host gallery show, silent auction to fundraise for class trip￼
What: Gallery Show and Silent Auction to support Battle Mountain art student trip to Los Angeles. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus (150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards) When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Why: Students in upper-level classes of Portfolio, AP Art and Design and AP/DE...
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Just chilling
A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than…
Ski and Snowboard Club Vails hosts Ski-Club Arlberg as coaches and athletes share ideas, venues and cultures
Margaret Fuller once said, “If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it.” The quote’s ski-racing application was lived out in our midst last week. Ski and Snowboard Club Vail hosted three coaches and 11 athletes from Austria’s Ski-Club Arlberg — one of the oldest ski clubs in the world and the only club associated with Beaver Creek’s sister resort, Lech-Zurs — for the past week or so as both groups’ U14 members shared venues, techniques and cultural differences through Dec. 10. On Jan. 9-19, 17 SSCV athletes and three coaches cross the pond to Austria in reciprocal fashion.
Fun runs in costume, the Kris Kringle Market, pop up holiday shopping and Who Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/9/22
It’s time to pull out that ugly holiday sweater and sign up for the Vail Rec District’s annual Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run in Lionshead. Santa sweaters, hats and any kind of holiday flair will do in this non-competitive run or walk through Lionshead on Saturday morning. Get...
Grand Hyatt Vail offers specials for its 40th anniversary
Grand Hyatt Vail marks its fourth decade this season. To celebrate this milestone, Grand Hyatt Vail will offer special food and beverage promotions from now until Dec. 19. Stop by the beautiful Fireside Lounge and enjoy a signature cocktail made just for the occasion. The Chambord 75 blends one-half ounce gin and one-half ounce Chambord with bubbles for a festive looking and tasty drink garnished with sage and a berry and can be purchased for $10.
‘A symbol of hope:’ Tradition of Red Mountain Cross kept alive by preservation association
In the pioneer days of the late 1800s, a Black man by the name of William Grandstaff found his way to Glenwood Springs after spending time raising cattle near Moab, Utah. Once established in Glenwood, he married Rebecca Grandstaff, became the operator of the Grandstaff Landing Saloon and eventually tried his luck at mining in South Canyon.
Volunteers needed for Christmas Bird Count in Eagle County
As we approach the time of year when traditions abound, there is another tradition that might not yet be on your annual list: the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count. The Christmas Bird Count is the longest-running citizen science survey in the world. This year marks the 123rd edition...
’Tis the season for wreath making at Fancy Pansy
When: Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. More info: Call 970-470-4182 or send an email to fancypansyvail@gmail.com. ‘Tis the season for wreaths! For those looking for a festive holiday activity to enjoy with friends and family, Fancy Pansy is offering a wreath making class on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Each participant (there is space for 10 people) will be given all the materials needed for making a wreath – including ribbons, greenery, ornaments, and pinecones – as well as wine and charcuterie snacks.
Edwards welcomes new real estate office
Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0