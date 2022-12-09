Read full article on original website
Related
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave 'The Daily Show'?
After seven years as host, Trevor Noah has officially left "The Daily Show."
Trevor Noah Explains The 1 Word The Royals Should Avoid After Racism Controversy
A Buckingham Palace aide resigned this week after a British Black charity founder claimed she asked her where she "really" came from.
Trevor Noah on his final Daily Show: ‘If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women’
Trevor Noah said farewell to the Daily Show after seven years as host on Thursday evening by expressing gratitude both to viewers and to the Black women who shaped him. “I’m grateful to you. Every single one of you,” he told his studio audience. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”
ETOnline.com
Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'
Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah
Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
Watch Trevor Noah say farewell on his final Daily Show
"This is it, my final show, and I've got a ton of cleanup to do so I can get the security deposit back on the studio," Trevor Noah joked on Thursday's Daily Show, his swan song after hosting Comedy Central's late-night topical comedy program for seven years. The hour-long episode was "a celebration of the fact that we fixed America," Noah deadpanned. "When I started the show, I had three clear goals: I'm going to make sure Hilary gets elected, I'm going to make sure I prevent a global pandemic from starting, and I'm going to become best friends with Kanye...
'Grateful' Trevor Noah Credits His Success to 'Brilliant' Black Women During Daily Show Sign-Off
The South African comic praised the women in his family who "nourished and formed" him, as well as Black female leaders who helped him succeed before and since his time on The Daily Show Trevor Noah is bidding farewell to The Daily Show. Noah, 38, signed off Thursday night after a seven-year run as host of the Comedy Central series. In a clip of his final monologue, which was released a few hours before the show airs, the late night host expressed his gratitude to the fans, and to the "brilliant" Black...
In Entertainment: Trevor Noah's Farewell, K-Pop in Space & 'Rush Hour 4'
"Trevor Noah's GoodbyeIt was an emotional farewell for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The comedian hosted his final show on Thursday night after a seven-year run on Comedy Central after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015. Through teary eyes, Noah reflected on his time and the path he had taken to the hosting gig. He also paid homage to Black women, saying that they played a pivotal role in the success he's achieved. The Daily Show correspondents Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, and Neal Brenan also stopped by to send Noah off. Toward the end of...
Trevor Noah Thanked Black Women In A Major Way During His "Daily Show" Farewell
"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
Who should take over as host of ‘The Daily Show’ after Trevor Noah exits? [POLL]
Trevor Noah surprised “The Daily Show” fans this fall by announcing that he would step down as host of the series in December (his last show airs on December 8). This week we found out some of the names who will fill in as guest hosts starting in the new year. But who should take the reins full-time? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post. SEE‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 returns in time for 2023 Emmys eligibility Starting on January 17, the show will feature guest hosts including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal...
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
Trevor Noah says goodbye to 'The Daily Show' after seven years
(NOTE LANGUAGE) Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of Comedy Central's The Daily Show on Thursday after a seven-year run, thanking many people, but mostly his fans. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said. “Then I look...
Trevor Noah Gives ‘A Special Shout-Out to Black Women’ On Last Episode of ‘The Daily Show’
Trevor Noah bid farewell to “The Daily Show” audience on Thursday and made sure to give “a special shout-out to Black women” before signing off. Noah, who’s hosted the nightly talk show since 2015, filmed his final episode on Thursday and became emotional while addressing his team, audience, and viewers for the last time.
‘Winnie The Pooh’ Prequel Feature In The Works From Baboon Animation and IQI Media
A prequel feature and series inspired by British writer A.A. Milnes children’s classic Winnie The Pooh is under development, in a joint production between U.S. companies Baboon Animation and IQI Media. The project has been unveiled less than a year after the original 1926 book entered the public domain in the United States on January 1, 2022, although it remains protected under copyright laws in other countries, including the U.K. The productions are being spearheaded by DreamWorks alumnae Mike de Seve (Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens), who will direct, and co-write with John Reynolds (The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show). “We’re telling the surprising...
20 Very Fascinating Things I Learned This Week That Quite Literally Blew My Mind
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
Comments / 0