How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Prince Harry reveals the one regret he has when it comes to his relationship with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry opened up about his guilt over Meghan 'not having a dad anymore' in their new Netflix documentary
Prince Harry details his low-key proposal to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let royal fans in on how their magical proposal went down back in 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of their relationship in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — in which the former royals discuss life before, during and after the palace. Among the myriad of revelations the scandal-scarred royals have detailed in the documentary, one particular anecdote was about the day Harry popped the all-important question to Markle, 41. “I wanted to do it earlier,” Harry, 38, explained in the series’ second episode, released on Thursday. “I had...
This Is Why the Original Director of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Quit the Project
The hotly anticipated series will be released next month.
Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show
There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
Harry and Meghan: What to expect in the second volume of the Netflix series
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first part of their six-episode documentary series on Netflix, the streaming giant has given viewers a short preview of the second volume,The first three episodes of the highly anticipated series, Harry and Meghan, launched on Thursday morning (8 December), with the second volume containing the last three episodes set to drop on 15 December.A 30-second teaser available at the end of the third episode suggests they will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as well as their decision to quit the monarchy and ultimately move to the US.A...
Prince Harry blames himself for demise of Meghan’s relationship with her dad
Prince Harry blames himself for the falling out between his wife, Meghan Markle, and her father, Thomas Markle. “She had a father before this, and now she doesn’t have a father,” Harry says in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” which began streaming on Thursday morning. “And I shouldered that. If Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.” The struggling relationship between Meghan, 41, and Thomas, 78, became a media circus leading up to the royal wedding in 2018. At one point, it was revealed that Thomas — a former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms...
Prince Harry claims there was ‘leaking but also planting of stories’ involving Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about Meghan Markle, in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary,In the trailer released on Monday (5 December), the Duke of Sussex said there is a history of “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, appearing to reference the media and public frenzy surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and his own wife, the Duchess of Sussex.The highly-anticipated documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to be released in two parts on Thursday 8 December...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in Tears in New Docuseries Trailer, Release Date Is Set
Keeping Up With the Sussexes! A new trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has been released. The docuseries will be comprised of six episodes released in two parts and will show their side "of their high-profile love story." "Across six episodes, the series...
Meghan Markle Is Shown Crying In The Trailer For Netflix’s New “Harry & Meghan” Series
Netflix released a preview of the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday, showing never-before-seen footage of the couple since their decision to quit as senior working royals and speak openly about the difficulty of life in the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be wiping...
'Here We Go Again': Royal Family IGNORES Turmoil Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Docuseries
The Royal Family is planning to stay mum and ignore the turmoil when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com has learned. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are said to be "wearied" by the constant explosive revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leading to a sense of "here we go again" in the palace.Insiders claim there is "mounting frustration and exhaustion" because they want the lingering tension with Harry and Meghan to come to an end, alleging they are opting for a "business as usual approach" this time around with the...
Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix show with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dubbed Shameless Following the Release of Their Docuseries Trailer? Sussexes Reportedly Accused of Destroying Their Respective Families
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share intimate details of their life in the United States in their upcoming docuseries for Netflix. Fittingly titled Harry & Meghan, the docuseries is slated for release very soon. And the streaming giant already released a first-look teaser from the couple’s upcoming project.
Meghan Markle family tree: Who are the Duchess of Sussex’s family?
Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world.While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, they are now set to release a highly anticipated, tell-all documentary about their life as royals.But, aside from what we know about her in-laws including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are Markle’s own family?From an estranged father and half-siblings to her two children, here’s a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s family.Doria RaglandMarkle’s mother is Doria Ragland, 66, and the...
Prince Harry speaks of ‘pain and suffering’ women marrying into the Royal family face in new Netflix trailer
Prince Harry is heard speaking of the “pain and suffering” that women marrying into the royal family face in a new, full trailer for an upcoming documentary series on Netflix.The series, Harry & Meghan, is due to be released in two volumes on December 8 and 15 and will reveal what goes on “behind closed doors”.In it, Prince Harry said that “nobody knows the full truth”, and that he didn’t want “history to repeat itself”, over images of Princess Diana.The newest trailer comes days after the first glimpse into the documentary.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early DecemberKeke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumours during Saturday Night Live monologueBill Burr comparing Kanye West to Hitler resurfaces after rapper’s shocking comments
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Not Holding Back in Their New Documentary
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan have dropped on Netflix and they are equal parts heartbreaking, joyful, and rage-inducing. Harry and Meghan have invited the world into their private lives and allowed us to bear witness to the story of two people falling in love despite nearly insurmountable obstacles placed in their path. To no one's surprise, one such barrier was the British Royal Family.
‘The full truth’: First three episodes of Harry and Meghan released on Netflix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series has landed on Netflix, with the first three episodes now available to view.The series, titled Harry & Meghan, is expected to rock the royal family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vowing to tell “the whole truth” about the “other side” of their story.The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.Viewers are able to watch the first volume, which was released at 8am GMT on Thursday (8 December). The...
