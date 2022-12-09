Céline Dion shared an emotional video message on social media on Thursday, December 8, where she revealed she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition. “As you know, I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the multi-time Grammy winner said in the video. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

