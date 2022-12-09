Read full article on original website
Singer Céline Dion announced Thursday she had to postpone her tour due to being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare disease with no cure.
Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
Actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is in remission from the same cancer that killed her husband
Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with oral cancer and is currently in remission. Coincidently, her husband died from the same disease.
Celine Dion revealed to fans Thursday that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as "stiff person syndrome." But what is it exactly?. According to Yale Medicine, stiff person syndrome is an autoimmune neurological disorder that can cause muscles in the torso and limbs to "alternate between rigidity and spasms." In other words, the "muscles can sometimes rebel against us."
Christina Applegate made a powerful statement with 'FU MS' manicure in first public appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Christina Applegate was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis last year.
In an emotional Instagram video post, the singer opened up about her rare neurological disorder—forcing her to postpone her European tour.
Céline Dion shared an emotional video message on social media on Thursday, December 8, where she revealed she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition. “As you know, I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the multi-time Grammy winner said in the video. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”
Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
Celine Dion has revealed in an emotional video that she's been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that has forced her to cancel her upcoming 2023 Courage World Tour dates. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show DJ and SYTYCD dancer, dies at 40, LA County coroner says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
The upcoming dates of Céline Dion's Courage Tour will not go on as planned. The "My Heart Will Go On" artist announced in a video message to fans on Dec. 8 that she is no longer able to take the stage for her European shows in 2023 after she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an incurable and "very rare" neurological disorder that causes "progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
An electric body suit helps people with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, walk
A life-altering high-tech body suit helped a woman with multiple sclerosis walk with ease. Earlier this year, a YouTube video released by Ottobock Professionals — a German company that develops medical technology products and treatment concepts for people with limited mobility in the fields of prosthetics, orthotics, and human mobility — revealed the wonders of the Exopulse Mollii suit worn by Louisa, who was suffering from multiple sclerosis-related spasticities.
