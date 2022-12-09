ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Suspect in Mishawaka police pursuit, crash that killed two teens arrested after two years

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lvLz_0jdKfK0Y00

MISHAWAKA — A man accused of hitting and killing two teenagers with his car during a 2020 police pursuit in Mishawaka was arrested Thursday after nearly two years of evading law enforcement.

Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jesse Lottie Jr. in the Pin Oak Manor Apartments in Mishawaka on Thursday afternoon on multiple outstanding criminal charges, including four felony counts stemming from the Dec. 2, 2020 pursuit and crash.

South Bend:Man given 10 years in prison for involvement in fatal crash

Lottie had allegedly broken into an apartment on East 12th Street that evening but drove away going west when police arrived. A few minutes later, Lottie's Pontiac Grand Prix allegedly hit a Chevy Cavalier at the intersection of Spring Street and West 13th Street, killing 19-year-old Clayton McClish and 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher.

Two men in the Pontiac ran away after the crash, while a woman who was in the car stayed at the scene. In August, 18 months after the crash, Lottie was charged with resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a fatal crash, with court documents saying the other man in the car that night eventually identified Lottie as the driver.

A resident who said he witnessed the crash told a reporter he estimated the Pontiac was going between 50 and 60 mph when it ignored a stop sign at the intersection and hit McClish.

No court dates have been set as of Friday. If convicted, Lottie faces a possible sentence of well over 30 years. Court records show Lottie has had prior convictions for marijuana possession and resisting law enforcement and was charged with a new count of illegally owning a handgun in October.

Teen's family files lawsuit against Mishawaka

Chases:South Bend officer suspended for violating pursuit policy

The fatal crash has since sparked a lawsuit filed by the family of Johnson-Neher who allege Mishawaka police were negligent in their decision to initiate a pursuit in a residential area. The chase was dangerous from the start, the lawsuit says, also asserting Mishawaka officers were not properly trained in reasonable procedures governing pursuits.

The suit was filed in early October and in late November, attorneys representing the city filed a response brief denying that officers acted negligently or recklessly. Officials have pointed out the pursuit lasted "less than a minute" before the crash occurred.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

19 Years Later: 2 Mishawaka Police officers killed in line of duty

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, marks 19 years since the passing of two Mishawaka Police officers who were shot in the line of duty. Thomas Roberts and Bryan Verkler were shot while responding to an early morning call about shots fired back on Dec. 13, 2003. Roberts died on scene, while Verkler died later at the hospital. The suspect then killed himself.
MISHAWAKA, IN
max983.net

Plymouth Man Arrested after Allegedly Failing to Stop for Traffic Stop

A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, December 11 after he reportedly would not stop for police when a traffic stop was attempted. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a man driving a 2012 Ford F150 disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street in Plymouth at around 2:15 a.m. ET. The vehicle turned west and allegedly disregarded a red traffic light at Center Street.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night in Plymouth. Marshall County 911 received a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive around 8:40 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture

(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
UNION MILLS, IN
WNDU

Search continues for missing South Bend teen

Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

South Bend Police Department reports increase of Kia thefts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The South Bend Police Department is investigating thefts of Kia vehicles. Police confirmed in a social media post that they’ve investigated several thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia brand vehicles. Police say videos have been trending on social media since July, showing how the vehicles could be stolen without a key. Police say they can also impact newer-model Hyundai vehicles.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana

A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
inkfreenews.com

Roberts Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

WARSAW — A Pierceton woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. Angel Michelle Roberts, 23, 406 S. Washington St., Pierceton, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, both level 4 felonies; possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia with a sentence enhancement, a class A misdemeanor.
PIERCETON, IN
max983.net

Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Plymouth

The Plymouth Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Coroner are investigating a Monday night accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says Marshall County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 8:40 p.m. ET of a car...
PLYMOUTH, IN
95.3 MNC

Boy, 13, taken into custody after Elkhart boy, 25, was shot

The Elkhart Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody in connection with an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile. It was just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, North CR 300E, south of East Bowser Road, Syracuse. Driver: Atilano A. Avelar, 42, East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Avelar was traveling north on North CR 300E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $25,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy