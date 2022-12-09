Here's what the Cincinnati Bengals must do to beat the Cleveland Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) head into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns (5-7) on a four-game win streak feeling as confident as they have all season. If the Bengals want to win the AFC North, they must beat the Browns.

Cincinnati is 1-3 in division play this season. Right now, the Bengals and Ravens are neck and neck in the race for the AFC North crown. The Ravens have already beaten the Browns and Bengals so they currently have the leg up on the Bengals due to division record.

In the first meeting between the Bengals and Browns, Cincinnati lost 32-13 in Week 8 on Halloween night. It was arguably the Bengals’ worst performance on both sides of the ball this year. Defensive end Sam Hubbard said it was that performance that made the Bengals self reflect and turn it up a notch after the bye week.

All week, the Bengals have heard the noise about their struggles against this Cleveland team. Quarterback Joe Burrow is 0-4 against the Browns since becoming Cincinnati’s starting quarterback.

In order for the Bengals to get to where they want to go in the postseason, this game against the Browns has major implications. Cincinnati will get running back Joe Mixon back after missing two games with a concussion.

Here are the keys to how the Bengals get their first win against the Browns this season and split the series:

Don’t turn the ball over against Browns standouts Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward

When asked why the Browns have posed such difficult challenges for the Bengals over the years, head coach Zac Taylor said it’s simple: The turnovers.

“Turnovers have hurt us,” Taylor said. “I think it's as simple as that. Maybe not looking at the Week 18 game last year, but the other ones, turnovers have gotten us.”

When Burrow plays a clean game and doesn’t turn it over, the Bengals typically win. He’s playing as well as he ever has in his career and understands how important ball security is at this point in the schedule.

A key reason the Browns have been able to generate turnovers against Cincinnati is their pass rush. Whether it’s a tipped ball by defensive end Myles Garrett or sacking Burrow and generating a fumble, the Browns pass rush creates problems for the Bengals. Cornerback Denzel Ward picked off Burrow in the end zone last year and returned it for a touchdown.

Those are the types of plays the Bengals will need to avoid to win the game on Sunday.

Get pressure on Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Browns have had a lot of success through the air against the Bengals in recent matchups. Cleveland racked up 268 passing yards against Cincinnati in the Week 8 contest. Wide receiver Amari Cooper led the way with five catches for 131 yards and the Bengals couldn’t contain him.

Cooper will be receiving passes from Deshaun Watson this time and it’s still to be determined how he will look. In his first game back, Watson was rusty against the Texans. Watson completed only 12 passes for 131 yards.

One of the areas the Bengals could be better on defense is their pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Defensive ends Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson have not had as much success sacking quarterbacks as they did last year. Hendrickson leads the way with six sacks after recording 14 last year.

If the Bengals can disrupt Watson and make it harder for him to locate Cooper on the field, making the Browns more one dimensional could certainly help. Running back Nick Chubb is always a problem but if defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s group can buckle down and at least take the passing game away from Cleveland, they should be better suited to focus on stopping Chubb.

Cleveland’s All-Pro running back rushed for 101 yards on 23 carries against the Bengals in October. Keeping him under 100 rushing yards should be the goal for Cincinnati.