Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Nearly two years after Angel Bastman was killed in her Lake Park home, Allison Decker has been sentenced. Decker was convicted of first-degree murder, third degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft in June following a nearly week long bench trial in May. She given a mandatory life sentence for the murder on Tuesday along with another two years in prison for the theft charge.
World War II Film Featuring NW Iowa Residents Premieres in Algona and Forest City
Forest City (Radio Iowa) — A film about a German POW camp near Algona has made its initial premiere this week. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” tells the story of the prisoners in Algona between September and December of 1944. Forest City native Jim Brockhohn plays the role of Uncle Joe in the feature.
Emmetsburg Man Facing Alcohol and Firearm Charge Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing both an alcohol and firearm after a traffic stop on the Clay-Palo Alto County line a little over a mile south of Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyson Kruse was pulled over a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday and after an investigation was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. It was also discovered Kruse had a loaded firearm in the vehicle and he was additionally charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
Clay County Supervisors Hear Update on Needed Fixes to Courthouse
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Board of Supervisors heard an update on Tuesday on what has been identified as some needed repair work to the courthouse. Greg Wilde from the Samuels Group told the board no exact fixes have been determined just yet, but additional exploring will hopefully identify the extent of the problem.
Dickinson County Supervisors To Discuss Resignation Agreement for County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a resignation agreement with the County Attorney Amy Zenor this week. According to the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, discussion will be had with action possible on the matter which comes after Zenor was allegedly found to be intoxicated in the courthouse in November and was charged with public intoxication, just days after winning re-election in a non-contested race.
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
