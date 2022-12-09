ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Report: Ladson Sonic employee burglarized, flooded store

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Sonic employee is facing multiple charges after she is accused of stealing from and attempting to flood the Ladson restaurant. According to the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to the Sonic on College Park Road on Nov. 25 around 5:15 a.m. in reference to a reported break-in. An employee […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Authorities looking for missing Seabrook man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man Tuesday night. Donald Youmans, 41, of Seabrook was reported missing by family on Dec. 12. Authorities say he last made contact with family on Dec. 6. Youmans stands at six-foot one-inch tall and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home. The 14-year-old had last been seen on Saturday. Deputies said she had returned home and was safe on Wednesday morning.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Portion of Rivers Avenue closed Tuesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two of the three lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street have reopened following a Tuesday morning incident. Police tweeted that westbound lanes were closed around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. An hour later, the closure was down to just one...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross …. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop. New...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcycle pursuit results in crash on College Park Rd, 2 injured

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash.  According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit on College Park Road near Wimberly Drive.  All westbound lanes and one […]
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash with trailer on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died in a crash on I-26 on Monday after driving into a trailer, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tuesday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 61-year-old Ronald Washington of North Charleston. According to SCHP, Washington was traveling...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged with arson after setting Jeep on fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is behind bars accused of setting a car on fire in North Charleston last Thursday. Nathan Fish, 37, of Goose Creek, faces charges of third-degree arson after police say he started a woman’s car on fire on Rivers Avenue. North...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Summerville, South Carolina

If you’re planning a trip to Summerville, SC, and have never been before, there are many things to do in Summerville that will help you get acquainted with the area. I hope these things to do in Summerville help you plan your trip to Summerville. Summerville has a lot...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Charleston restaurants dominate Eater Carolinas 2022 Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eater Carolinas has named three Charleston restaurants among the best new spots in North and South Carolina. The 2022 Eater Awards celebrate “just a few of the new restaurants that have made a major impact on the Carolinas dining scene.”. This year’s awards featured...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Authorities investigate four incidents at Summerville High in December

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents including fires and a gun on the property four times in the last two weeks. Monday night, Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins’ report to the board will include a section...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

