Report: Ladson Sonic employee burglarized, flooded store
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Sonic employee is facing multiple charges after she is accused of stealing from and attempting to flood the Ladson restaurant. According to the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to the Sonic on College Park Road on Nov. 25 around 5:15 a.m. in reference to a reported break-in. An employee […]
Authorities looking for missing Seabrook man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man Tuesday night. Donald Youmans, 41, of Seabrook was reported missing by family on Dec. 12. Authorities say he last made contact with family on Dec. 6. Youmans stands at six-foot one-inch tall and...
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home. The 14-year-old had last been seen on Saturday. Deputies said she had returned home and was safe on Wednesday morning.
Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
MPPD honoring officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police Department is honoring the life of Officer Vaughn Edward Kee, an MPPD officer who was struck and killed by a drunk driver 37 years ago. On December 13, 1985, at 2:35 a.m., Officer Kee pulled over an intoxicated driver on Coleman...
Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Rivers Avenue closed Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two of the three lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street have reopened following a Tuesday morning incident. Police tweeted that westbound lanes were closed around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. An hour later, the closure was down to just one...
Man found dead after officers responded to crash on Rivers Ave & Dalton Street, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating the death of a man who crashed at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street Tuesday morning. Police reported that a deceased male was found when officers arrived at the scene. NCPD’s traffic unit, detectives, and the Charleston...
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross …. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop. New...
Motorcycle pursuit results in crash on College Park Rd, 2 injured
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit on College Park Road near Wimberly Drive. All westbound lanes and one […]
Driver dead after running off the road, hitting trees in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver is dead after running off the road and striking several trees in Georgetown County. The crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Monday, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Pye said the driver of a 2016 Honda Sedan was traveling south on Highway […]
Man ID’d in deadly auto v. pedestrian crash in North Charleston
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identified the victim as Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 […]
Coroner identifies man killed in crash with trailer on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died in a crash on I-26 on Monday after driving into a trailer, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tuesday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 61-year-old Ronald Washington of North Charleston. According to SCHP, Washington was traveling...
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2014 home invasion
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County say they have made an arrest in a 2014 home invasion in North Charleston. Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, of Ladson, was arrested Monday in connection to an incident at 109 Pine Grove Dr. on Nov. 22, 2014. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s...
Man charged with arson after setting Jeep on fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is behind bars accused of setting a car on fire in North Charleston last Thursday. Nathan Fish, 37, of Goose Creek, faces charges of third-degree arson after police say he started a woman’s car on fire on Rivers Avenue. North...
Things to Do in Summerville, South Carolina
If you’re planning a trip to Summerville, SC, and have never been before, there are many things to do in Summerville that will help you get acquainted with the area. I hope these things to do in Summerville help you plan your trip to Summerville. Summerville has a lot...
Charleston restaurants dominate Eater Carolinas 2022 Awards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eater Carolinas has named three Charleston restaurants among the best new spots in North and South Carolina. The 2022 Eater Awards celebrate “just a few of the new restaurants that have made a major impact on the Carolinas dining scene.”. This year’s awards featured...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died late Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Highway 41 near Earle Road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. According to Pye, the driver of a 2016 Honda sedan lost […]
Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
Authorities investigate four incidents at Summerville High in December
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents including fires and a gun on the property four times in the last two weeks. Monday night, Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins’ report to the board will include a section...
