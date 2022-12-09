ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

One-vehicle crash kills Lima man in Auglaize Township

AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went off the side of a roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned Monday morning, killing a Lima driver, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. Patrick C. Henry, 58, of Lima, died in the single-vehicle crash at...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima man loses his life in rollover crash on State Route 196

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was killed in a rollover crash in rural Allen County this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Patrick Henry was found dead in the crash on State Route 196, just south of 117. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. Henry was heading north when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and overturned. They say that Henry was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His body will be taken to the Lucas County coroner's office for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Traffic light damaged in semi-SUV crash

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department, along with Bellefontaine Fire and EMS and Logan County Hazardous Materials Team responded about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, to a semi tanker and sport utility vehicle crash at east Sandusky Avenue and North Hayes Street. Bellefontaine Fire Department officials report no one was transported from the scene. The Haz Mat Team cleaned up a diesel fuel spill from the semi. The crash disabled traffic signals at the intersection and officers advise motorists to use caution when passing through the area, stating this intersection should be treated as a four-way stop and to be cautious when turning. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. James Blauvelt, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for two counts of receiving stolen property. Dre’Vante Wilson, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pat $827.16 for carrying a...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Rape, kidnapping trial delayed by jury selection

LIMA — The trial for a Lima man accused of kidnapping and raping another man in September 2021 was delayed by jury selection on Tuesday. Scott Catlett, 64, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, first-degree felony rape and fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition for the alleged Sept. 25, 2021 incident. Jury selection began Tuesday morning, but more potential jurors were dismissed than were available.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Man admits to killing two people in Paulding County Thursday

PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person is in custody after admitting to killing two people in Paulding County. 23-year-old Clay Dockery, a Paulding County resident, is currently in custody in Ashtabula County and has been charged with two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth degree felony.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
wwnytv.com

Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to September burglary

LIMA — An Indiana man pleaded guilty to burglary with a firearm specification Monday morning, and will spend at least one year in prison. Okel Davis, 19, was originally charged with aggravated burglary with a three-year firearm specification, but the state reduced the charge to burglary, a second-degree felony, and agreed to lower the mandatory specification sentence by two years.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7

Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Death investigation underway in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Greenville Police need help identifying and locating suspects

GREENVILLE — Greenville Ohio Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating the pictured suspects. The department is currently investigating a late-night robbery that occurred Saturday, December 10. The suspects allegedly showed a knife and stole several items from the victim, a spokesperson for the...
GREENVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
The Lima News

Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death

KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge

A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy