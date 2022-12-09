Read full article on original website
Related
Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
Lima News
One-vehicle crash kills Lima man in Auglaize Township
AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went off the side of a roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned Monday morning, killing a Lima driver, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. Patrick C. Henry, 58, of Lima, died in the single-vehicle crash at...
Driver taken to hospital after head-on crash in Auglaize County
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Auglaize County Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of Koop Road and State Route 66 around 4:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports indicated that the crash was...
hometownstations.com
Lima man loses his life in rollover crash on State Route 196
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was killed in a rollover crash in rural Allen County this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Patrick Henry was found dead in the crash on State Route 196, just south of 117. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. Henry was heading north when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and overturned. They say that Henry was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His body will be taken to the Lucas County coroner's office for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Traffic light damaged in semi-SUV crash
Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department, along with Bellefontaine Fire and EMS and Logan County Hazardous Materials Team responded about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, to a semi tanker and sport utility vehicle crash at east Sandusky Avenue and North Hayes Street. Bellefontaine Fire Department officials report no one was transported from the scene. The Haz Mat Team cleaned up a diesel fuel spill from the semi. The crash disabled traffic signals at the intersection and officers advise motorists to use caution when passing through the area, stating this intersection should be treated as a four-way stop and to be cautious when turning. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)
Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. James Blauvelt, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for two counts of receiving stolen property. Dre’Vante Wilson, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pat $827.16 for carrying a...
Rape, kidnapping trial delayed by jury selection
LIMA — The trial for a Lima man accused of kidnapping and raping another man in September 2021 was delayed by jury selection on Tuesday. Scott Catlett, 64, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, first-degree felony rape and fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition for the alleged Sept. 25, 2021 incident. Jury selection began Tuesday morning, but more potential jurors were dismissed than were available.
hometownstations.com
Man admits to killing two people in Paulding County Thursday
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person is in custody after admitting to killing two people in Paulding County. 23-year-old Clay Dockery, a Paulding County resident, is currently in custody in Ashtabula County and has been charged with two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth degree felony.
wwnytv.com
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
Lima man pleads guilty to September burglary
LIMA — An Indiana man pleaded guilty to burglary with a firearm specification Monday morning, and will spend at least one year in prison. Okel Davis, 19, was originally charged with aggravated burglary with a three-year firearm specification, but the state reduced the charge to burglary, a second-degree felony, and agreed to lower the mandatory specification sentence by two years.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
hometownstations.com
Death investigation underway in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
Greenville Police need help identifying and locating suspects
GREENVILLE — Greenville Ohio Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating the pictured suspects. The department is currently investigating a late-night robbery that occurred Saturday, December 10. The suspects allegedly showed a knife and stole several items from the victim, a spokesperson for the...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Christmas tree farm closes early and this time we can't blame the Grinch
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Picking out and buying a real Christmas tree at the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm in Whitehouse is an annual tradition for many families across the area. Unfortunately, lots of those families may have missed their chance this year. Circumstances have led to a shortage of Christmas...
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to 2 alleged thefts at store from cashier and by employee paid for hours he didn’t work
Bowling Green Police Division responded to two reported thefts at Kroger this past weekend – one involving a couple who left with an estimated $200 too much in change, and one involving an employee who was reportedly paid $3,437 for hours that weren’t worked. On Saturday, around 8...
Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death
KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
peakofohio.com
Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge
A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
Comments / 0