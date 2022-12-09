Read full article on original website
Innovative Medical Imaging - Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
Narcan could soon be sold over the counter to help battle American opioid crisis
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.... But soon, a lifesaving drug could be available over the counter. Narcan, also known as Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose.
Kimberly Middle School to close Tuesday and Wednesday due to increased illnesses
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to staff and student illness, Kimberly Middle School will be closed Tuesday, December 13th, and Wednesday December 14th. KMS classes will resume in person instruction on Thursday, December 15th. Kimberly High School, Kimberly Elementary, Stricker Elementary and Kimberly Preschool will remain open. All extracurricular...
Lighthouse Christian to add baseball this upcoming spring
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian is starting a baseball program. The 1A school announced the inaugural Lions baseball team will begin competing this upcoming spring. Edward Wood, who has experience coaching high school softball and youth travel baseball, will be the head coach. The team will play...
Jerome dominates Burley; prep sports scores
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome girls basketball team had no trouble with Burley Monday night. Jerome (6-4) plays at Canyon Ridge Wednesday. Burley (2-7) plays at Pocatello Thursday. BOYS BASKETBALL. Lighthouse Christian 50, Oakley 25. BOWLING. Boys:. North Valley 11 Canyon Ridge 2. High Scores: Seth Harden (NVA)...
