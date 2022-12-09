Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
9 high-tech gift ideas for the cannabis users in your life
Got a friend who partokes and lives somewhere cool about it? Why not upgrade their experience with some fancy cannabis-focused tech this holiday season? The following gifts represent a range of products from startups, makers, and housegood companies attempting to break into the massive market. There’s something here for everyone...
TechCrunch
Amazon launches Inspire, a TikTok-like shopping feed that supports both photos and videos
The retailer said the shopping feature will initially roll out to select customers in the U.S. in early December, and will become broadly available to U.S. customers in the months that follow. The launch follows tests earlier this year when Amazon had been spotted experimenting with a TikTok-like shopping feed...
Amazon comes for TikTok with its own in-app shopping feed
Amazon has introduced a new shopping experience in its mobile app called Inspire, a feed of short-form videos and photos that lets you explore and buy products.
TechCrunch
Amazon’s Echo Show adds more accessibility features, including ‘Gestures’ and text-to-speech
The new features are the latest to arrive in a push to make Alexa a more accessible tool, and follow the fall launch of a “Tap to Alexa” option for Fire tablets that allow users to interact with the voice assistant without speaking. With Gestures, Amazon says users...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
Tri-City Herald
TechCrunch
Pack delivers with headless commerce approach to faster online shopping
This is where Pack comes in. The San Diego–based company does most of the coding for merchants and delivers it via a front-end headless commerce platform for Shopify merchants so they can create a more seamless customer experience. Working in a headless environment means you can tinker with the...
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Android Headlines
Google Lens replaces the Google Translate camera
Google Lens has become less of an app and more of an integrated service. The company has been adding Google Lens into some of its services such as Google Photos and even the Chrome browser. Lens uses powerful artificial intelligence to scan the scene and ascertain what’s in it. Now, Google Lens is going to replace the native camera in Google Translate.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
petapixel.com
Google Photos is Dumbing Down its Location Estimation Feature
Google is changing how Photos estimates missing photo locations and will no longer use information from Location History for new photos and videos when camera location settings are turned off. Photos can have locations embedded in them if users have turned on camera location settings or if a location is...
TechCrunch
Instagram now supports text updates with launch of Notes, adds other new sharing features
Of all the new features being announced, Instagram Notes is perhaps the most interesting as it adds a way to communicate with others using just text. While that’s obviously reminiscent of a platform like Twitter, the current implementation has a much different user interface. In Instagram, users can leave notes by going to the top of their inbox, then selecting the followers they follow back (aka mutuals) or others from their existing “Close Friends” list. They’ll then type out the note itself using 60 characters of just text or emoji. The note will appear at the top of friends’ inboxes for 24 hours and replies will arrive as DMs.
Google's Year in Search 2022 has a new hub to showcase local search trends
Google has launched its annual Year in Search for 2022, now with local search trends.
TechCrunch
Nigerian startup Taeillo raises funding to scale its online furniture e-commerce platform
Taeillo, a Lagos-based startup innovating around these issues relating to time, quality and cost via its online furniture e-commerce store, has raised $2.5 million in “expansion” funding from Aruwa Capital, a Nigeria-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens fund. In a statement, Taeillo said it is an alternative for...
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
