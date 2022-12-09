Read full article on original website
Nearly all of Arizona has 'high' COVID-19 spread, flu cases remain high
PHOENIX — Nearly every county in Arizona has "high" community levels of the coronavirus, meaning residents in these areas are encouraged to wear a mask inside public places. Mohave County is now the only area in Arizona to remain in the "medium" range of COVID-19 community levels. Two weeks...
citysuntimes.com
Public health alert: Spread joy, not sickness this season
Cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all higher than usual for this time of year, with COVID-19 and flu cases still increasing, according to Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH). MCDPH is encouraging everyone ages six months and older to get vaccinated against COVID and...
AZFamily
Test positive for COVID? Valley doctor shares best home remedies
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As respiratory viruses circulate, there’s a chance you could catch COVID-19 this winter even if you’ve never had it before. “I do think that there are people within our population that have not had COVID that may end up getting it now that have not previously had it before,” Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer with Valleywise Health said.
kyma.com
Maricopa County sees large spike in flu, COVID-19 and RSV
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's most populous county is warning of a significantly rise in cases of the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. The Maricopa County Department of Public Health issued an alert Friday that cases among these viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus—known as RSV—are higher than normal for this time of year.
Record number of parents take PTO to care for sick kids as 'tripledemic' surges
PHOENIX — More than 100,000 Americans took off work last month to care for children, the most ever, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Heather Hurwitz, a Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent, was one of them. “My family came down with influenza A,” Hurwitz said. It's...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix is No. 14 fastest-growing large metro in the U.S.
The world population recently passed 8 billion, just 11 years after reaching 7 billion. But across the globe, more countries are experiencing slowing or declining rates of population growth. The U.S. is no exception. But not Phoenix, where the population keeps growing. At the end of 2021, the Census Bureau...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona animal welfare community faces overpopulation issue
Vickie Lee was in her home when she heard one of her children screaming. When she went to check up on them, she saw Mika, her female purebred Shiba Inu, attacking Taiyo, her male corgi-Chihuahua mix. “I had one dog outside and another dog inside,” she said. “One of the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Lawsuit Exposes Election Process Complexities in Maricopa County, Reliance on Third-Party Vendor
A lawsuit filed Friday by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake contesting the results in the November 8, 2022, election in Maricopa County exposes, among other things, the complexities of the process for mail-in and drop-box ballots and the county’s reliance on a third-party vendor for essential election functions. The...
arizonasuntimes.com
Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost
Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
azmirror.com
Oath Keepers watched Maricopa County drop boxes, despite claims to the contrary
Attorneys representing Melody Jennings, known online as “TrumperMel,” told a federal court back in October that none of her volunteer drop box watchers to her knowledge had extremist ties, but an analysis of a database of her volunteers by the Arizona Mirror found that isn’t true. In...
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss
The defendants in Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn her loss in the midterm election plan to ask for the case to be dismissed, they told a Maricopa County Superior Court judge Tuesday morning. Those defendants include Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, as well as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Maricopa […] The post Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Protecting your plants from near-freezing temperatures this winter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Near-freezing temperatures are here in the Valley and already underway across Arizona. So how do you protect your plants from the cold so they pull through the chilly winter months?. Good Morning, Arizona anchor and meteorologist Kylee Cruz headed out to north Phoenix to talk with...
KTAR.com
Cold temperatures expected early in the week following Sunday evening rainstorm
PHOENIX — After a rather sunny weekend, temperatures could drop to below freezing across most of Arizona early in the week following a storm expected to hit on Sunday evening. Rain chances increase to 90% at night, with precipitation amounts between .1 and .25 inches possible, according to the...
Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence
Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts. “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s why Arizona economy is forecast to outperform U.S.
Shifting economic winds are buffeting the Arizona economy. The labor market remains very tight, with low unemployment, high levels of labor market churn, and a mountain of open jobs. Retail sales have slowed but remain surprisingly resilient. At the same time, income gains are more than offset by inflation while rising mortgage interest rates and low affordability have combined to generate declining home sales, prices, and permit activity.
YAHOO!
Kari Lake's lawsuit shows she's desperate ... and delusional
Kari Lake’s long-awaited lawsuit challenging the 2022 election is in and, well, goodness. I haven’t seen this level of delusion since mom told me I’d be homecoming queen. Lake’s lawsuit, filed late Friday, asks a judge to declare her Arizona’s new governor or, in the alternative, to...
Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10
ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder. The post Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father appeared first on KYMA.
azbilingual.news
Arizona Airport Ranks in Top 20 Worst Airports for Flight Cancellations
When catching a flight, the general rule is to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours before an international one. But with the sheer amount of flight cancellations and delays across the country, there’s a good chance you’ll run into complications no matter when you arrive at the airport.
