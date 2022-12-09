ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Avalanche buries patroller, food hall opens soon: Top stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 6

The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found. Stukey knew, he planted the seed. Dismuke followed and met the need. A gem for all, the town’s delight. Don’t...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort

A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Teen Council teaches school staff about overdoses

The current class of the Steamboat Springs Teen Council does not want to see any more Yampa Valley residents die from opioid or fentanyl overdoses. So, last week, 15 members of the Teen Council spoke at Steamboat Springs School District staff meetings to teach attendees about the use of naloxone spray — also known by the brand name Narcan — to reverse an opioid drug overdose, especially for illegal drugs laced with fentanyl.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: John Cooper Dobell

John Cooper Dobell of Steamboat Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 5, 2022. He was 72 years old. John was born on September 18, 1950 in Seattle, Washington to Joseph and Judy Dobell. He grew up in Houghton, Michigan with his three siblings before moving West, first to Wyoming where he attended the University of Wyoming and shortly after to Steamboat Springs. John was a proud resident of Steamboat for 52 years.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Raising the BAR-U-EAT: Local company’s new packaging commits to environmental sustainability

Locally based energy bar manufacturer BAR-U-EAT unveiled new packaging last week that reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and showcases features in Routt County, including Mount Werner, Sleeping Giant, Hahns Peak and Sand Mountain. BAR-U-EAT has always featured compostable packaging, but the latest version took the next step by...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs hires new community recycling coordinator

Steamboat Springs has an eye on upcoming mandatory recycling, as well as improving its waste reduction, recycling and composting programs, according to the city. With these initiatives in mind, the city announced Monday, Dec. 12, that it is hiring industry expert Alicia Archibald as the new community recycling coordinator. In...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
steamboatradio.com

Urban Land Institute panel impressed with Brown Ranch Plan

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority hosted the Urban Land Institute (ULI) in Steamboat Springs this week. It’s a panel of national experts and practitioners in development, affordable housing, public policy, and finance. They met at STARS for a panel presentation Friday morning. It was to kickstart the implementation of the Brown Ranch Community Development Plan. PDF of Steamboat Springs Presentation.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Despite facilitation efforts, survey shows tensions at Steamboat Springs High School remain

A survey of Steamboat Springs High School staff revealed that a monthslong effort to improve tensions at the school has not had the results district leaders were hoping for. Shared with the school board Monday, Dec. 12, the survey results showed some improvement, but the number of staff that would recommend the high school as a good place to work declined from a survey that was conducted after facilitation efforts prior to the start of the school year.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy