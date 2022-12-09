ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

wpde.com

'Sweet success!' Robeson Community College names gingerbread house competition winners

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College's Student Government Association announced the winners of the 2022 Gingerbread House competition. Students who wanted to participate were provided a Wilton Pre-Built Gingerbread Townhouse Tidings kit to be competed solo or in a team of three. They were encouraged to be as creative as possible and were allowed to use other decorative items that did not come in the kit.
LUMBERTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Nominees wanted for 2022 MLK Award

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance is looking for nominations for young adult trendsetters in the community. The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Award is looking for nominations to shine a light on young adults ages 20 to 40 who are making a difference in their profession, church, school, or community. The nominee does not have to currently reside in Scotland County but has foundational roots here.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 new Florence City Council members focused on helping community

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council has a couple of new faces heading into 2023. The two newest members — J. Lawrence Smith II and Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson — took part in their second meeting on Monday since being elected in November. During the meeting, Councilman George D. Jebaily was reappointed to another term as […]
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Eva Chiphe writes second book

CLIO – Local author Eva Chiphe has written a second booK. Chiphe of Clio, the author of “When Love Walked The Earth: An African Myth,” has researched and interviewed citizens of Marlboro County for her new book, “African American History of Marlboro County”. The research...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Lewis Protest Refused by State

•. Local elections board has no jurisdiction over criminal accusations, state says. The second protest against incoming sheriff Jody Greene was dismissed by the State Board of Elections on Monday. In a letter to Herman Lewis of the Columbus County NAACP, SBOE General Counsel Paul Cox said the executive director...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Santa and Sparky to tour Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Santa and Sparky will once again be riding in style as the city of Laurinburg Fire Department gives them a tour on Sunday, Dec. 18. From 2 p.m. to around 5 p.m. that day, trucks with the LFD will be driving around the city trying to make it to as many neighborhoods in the city as possible through the afternoon.
LAURINBURG, NC
borderbelt.org

NC elections director denies protests of Columbus County sheriff’s race

North Carolina’s top election official has denied both appeals protesting the re-election of Jody Greene as sheriff in Columbus County. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, on Monday denied an appeal by Herman Lewis, a member of the local NAACP. She denied another appeal by local activist Calvin Norton last week.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

