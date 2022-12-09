Read full article on original website
School board names assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, Accountability
LUMBERTON — Heeding the recommendation of Superintendent Freddie Williamson, the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson Co
Robert P. Holding Foundation gifts RCC Foundation $20,000
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Foundation was recently given a $20,000 check from the Robert P. Holding Foundation, and was p
'Sweet success!' Robeson Community College names gingerbread house competition winners
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College's Student Government Association announced the winners of the 2022 Gingerbread House competition. Students who wanted to participate were provided a Wilton Pre-Built Gingerbread Townhouse Tidings kit to be competed solo or in a team of three. They were encouraged to be as creative as possible and were allowed to use other decorative items that did not come in the kit.
Teachers detail school violence to Scotland Board of Education
LAURINBURG — Jarring video of violent fights breaking out at Scotland High School in recent weeks did more than what words could accomplish for one local resident during the public comment period of the Scotland County Board of Education meeting on Monday night. Meg Johnson of Laurinburg shared the...
Darlington County School Board votes to consolidate schools, build new elementary school
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Board of Education voted to consolidate two schools and have them be housed under one new roof. The board voted 5-2 in favor of moving forward with construction on the new school that will house St. John’s Elementary School and Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School.
Children cheer as Santa makes early stop a L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School
LUMBERTON — Squeals of excitement and chatter filled the air Wednesday afternoon as children with special needs opened gifts during a vi
Medical community mourns the loss of longtime Richmond County physician
ROCKINGHAM—The Richmond County medical community is mourning the loss of longtime Richmond County Internal Medicine physician Shilpesh P. Patel, M.D. Dr. Patel passed away on December 8, 2022, after complications related to a sudden heart condition. Dr. Patel served the Richmond County community for more than 22 years, joining...
Nominees wanted for 2022 MLK Award
LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance is looking for nominations for young adult trendsetters in the community. The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Award is looking for nominations to shine a light on young adults ages 20 to 40 who are making a difference in their profession, church, school, or community. The nominee does not have to currently reside in Scotland County but has foundational roots here.
2 new Florence City Council members focused on helping community
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council has a couple of new faces heading into 2023. The two newest members — J. Lawrence Smith II and Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson — took part in their second meeting on Monday since being elected in November. During the meeting, Councilman George D. Jebaily was reappointed to another term as […]
Burnt Swamp Baptist Association donates to local special needs children
LUMBERTON — A recent donation by the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association will brighten the holiday season for 21 students with special needs
Eva Chiphe writes second book
CLIO – Local author Eva Chiphe has written a second booK. Chiphe of Clio, the author of “When Love Walked The Earth: An African Myth,” has researched and interviewed citizens of Marlboro County for her new book, “African American History of Marlboro County”. The research...
PSRC sees series of athletic facility upgrades
LUMBERTON — The renovated Lumberton High School gymnasium hosted its first event Saturday, as the Border War Duals wrestling tournament
COVID metrics up in post-Thanksgiving spike
LUMBERTON — Transmission of COVID-19 has increased locally and statewide in the last week in an expected spike during the weeks after th
In a rural NC county rife with turmoil, voters elect first Black woman to county board
When Barbara Featherson was sworn into office last week as the first Black woman to serve on the Columbus County Board of Commissioners, the local notary made a blunder. The notary, Harlene Walters, certified Featherson as the board’s newest member “on this fifth day of December, 1900.”. As...
Lewis Protest Refused by State
•. Local elections board has no jurisdiction over criminal accusations, state says. The second protest against incoming sheriff Jody Greene was dismissed by the State Board of Elections on Monday. In a letter to Herman Lewis of the Columbus County NAACP, SBOE General Counsel Paul Cox said the executive director...
Santa and Sparky to tour Laurinburg
LAURINBURG — Santa and Sparky will once again be riding in style as the city of Laurinburg Fire Department gives them a tour on Sunday, Dec. 18. From 2 p.m. to around 5 p.m. that day, trucks with the LFD will be driving around the city trying to make it to as many neighborhoods in the city as possible through the afternoon.
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
NC elections director denies protests of Columbus County sheriff’s race
North Carolina’s top election official has denied both appeals protesting the re-election of Jody Greene as sheriff in Columbus County. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, on Monday denied an appeal by Herman Lewis, a member of the local NAACP. She denied another appeal by local activist Calvin Norton last week.
Empty Stockings Fund receives $6,000 gift
LUMBERTON — This week begins with our largest Empty Stocking donation yet this year. A big thank you goes out to Oliver&rsquo
More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy
LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
