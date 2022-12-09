The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. (Community Impact Staff) The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving pet adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. The Adopt More Merry! event in partnership with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers runs Dec. 17-18 at the county animal shelter. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and noon-5 p.m. Dec. 18, pets will be available for adoption at no cost.

CONROE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO