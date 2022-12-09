ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

Community Impact Houston

Rakuu’s second location brings handmade sushi to Katy

Akemi roll ($14.95) is spicy salmon, avocado and cucumber rolled with a nori sheet then topped with strawberry and fresh salmon. (Courtesy Rakuu) Rakuu is a family venture for the Le family. Bryan Le, along with his brother, Erik Le, and sister, Lin Le—who runs the Spring location—own the restaurant, which opened in April 2014.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Main Street Events Center opens in League City

Main Street Events Center opened in the fall and can host a variety of different events.(Courtesy Main Street Events Center) Main Street Events Center opened Sept. 24, attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center located at 322 E. Main St., League City, according to owner Tiffani Chapa. The event center has seating capacity for about 75 people. The center can be booked for events, including anniversary parties, baby showers, birthday parties, bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. 281-554-8600. www.mainstreeteventscenter.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble

On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for holiday event

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. (Community Impact Staff) The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving pet adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. The Adopt More Merry! event in partnership with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers runs Dec. 17-18 at the county animal shelter. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and noon-5 p.m. Dec. 18, pets will be available for adoption at no cost.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

MV Beauty Artistry Salon brings beauty services to Tomball

MV Beauty Artistry Salon, located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, is now open for appointments. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) MV Beauty Artistry Salon, located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, is now open for appointments, the business confirmed in an email. The salon, owned by sisters Mercedes and Vanessa Villagomez, offers services, such as waxing, lash extensions, lash lifts, lash tints, brow lamination, and event hair and makeup, with plans to add nail services in January. https://linktr.ee/MVBeautyArtistrySalon.
TOMBALL, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Residence Inn Houston-West University and Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University Hotels Sold

Commonwealth Hotels announced the acquisition of the Residence Inn Houston-West University and the Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University. Both hotels are centrally located in the Greenway Plaza- West University area, minutes away from Lakewood Church, HRG Park, the Houston Galleria, Rice University, and numerous upscale restaurants and nightlife. "It's an...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Common Desk expands co-working space at the Ion

Common Desk provides flexible office locations, designs and amenities at the Ion, located at the historic former Sears Building on Main Street. (Courtesy Common Desk) Update: This story has been updated with a timeline for the expansion. Texas-based flexible office space provider Common Desk is expanding its footprint at the...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other

Amy Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Zadok Jewelers holiday soirée. (Photo by Alex Montoya) Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cy-Fair ISD board names Exhibit Center arena after Mike, Darlene Jarrar

Darlene Jarrar (center) celebrates the namesake announcement with friends and family Dec. 12. (Courtesy Cy-Fair ISD) The arena located at the Cy-Fair ISD Exhibit Center, 11206 Telge Road, Cypress, was renamed in honor of Mike and Darlene Jarrar at the Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting. The Exhibit Center was recently renovated with additional seating in the arena and expanded space for animal pens and student projects.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Community Policy