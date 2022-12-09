Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A jumps street, opens bigger location across from Sugar Land Town Square
The Chick-fil-A at 2323 Hwy. 6 features a larger footprint, bigger parking lot and more space for storage and cooking, restaurant officials said Dec. 13. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) A Chick-fil-A that closed to move across the street from Sugar Land Town Square is back open for business, with a larger...
North Italia Waterway location modernizes Italian fare in The Woodlands
The spicy meatball pizza ($19) is made of provolone piccante, house ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino romano and red sauce. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) North Italia’s newest location in Texas aims to combine the homey feel of Italian fare with a modern, inviting environment fit for guests, according to the executive chef.
Rakuu’s second location brings handmade sushi to Katy
Akemi roll ($14.95) is spicy salmon, avocado and cucumber rolled with a nori sheet then topped with strawberry and fresh salmon. (Courtesy Rakuu) Rakuu is a family venture for the Le family. Bryan Le, along with his brother, Erik Le, and sister, Lin Le—who runs the Spring location—own the restaurant, which opened in April 2014.
Fat Boys Pizza coming soon to Katy Grand shopping center
Fat Boys Pizza leased retail space at Katy Grand. Officials project a spring 2023 opening. (Courtesy Fat Boys Pizza) Fat Boys Pizza, a New Orleans eatery with notably large pies, has leased 3,850 square feet of retail space in Katy Grand. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Katy, at the...
Main Street Events Center opens in League City
Main Street Events Center opened in the fall and can host a variety of different events.(Courtesy Main Street Events Center) Main Street Events Center opened Sept. 24, attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center located at 322 E. Main St., League City, according to owner Tiffani Chapa. The event center has seating capacity for about 75 people. The center can be booked for events, including anniversary parties, baby showers, birthday parties, bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. 281-554-8600. www.mainstreeteventscenter.com/
Construction to begin on Northpark Drive overpass in spring 2023
Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Dec. 8 meeting approved a contract with Harper Brothers Construction, paving the way for the groundbreaking on the long-awaited Northpark Drive Overpass Project. (Community Impact staff) Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as...
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble
On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for holiday event
The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. (Community Impact Staff) The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving pet adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. The Adopt More Merry! event in partnership with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers runs Dec. 17-18 at the county animal shelter. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and noon-5 p.m. Dec. 18, pets will be available for adoption at no cost.
MV Beauty Artistry Salon brings beauty services to Tomball
MV Beauty Artistry Salon, located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, is now open for appointments. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) MV Beauty Artistry Salon, located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, is now open for appointments, the business confirmed in an email. The salon, owned by sisters Mercedes and Vanessa Villagomez, offers services, such as waxing, lash extensions, lash lifts, lash tints, brow lamination, and event hair and makeup, with plans to add nail services in January. https://linktr.ee/MVBeautyArtistrySalon.
hotelnewsresource.com
Residence Inn Houston-West University and Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University Hotels Sold
Commonwealth Hotels announced the acquisition of the Residence Inn Houston-West University and the Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University. Both hotels are centrally located in the Greenway Plaza- West University area, minutes away from Lakewood Church, HRG Park, the Houston Galleria, Rice University, and numerous upscale restaurants and nightlife. "It's an...
Common Desk expands co-working space at the Ion
Common Desk provides flexible office locations, designs and amenities at the Ion, located at the historic former Sears Building on Main Street. (Courtesy Common Desk) Update: This story has been updated with a timeline for the expansion. Texas-based flexible office space provider Common Desk is expanding its footprint at the...
Did You See? Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
papercitymag.com
Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other
Amy Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Zadok Jewelers holiday soirée. (Photo by Alex Montoya) Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.
Senior living guide: 27 places in the Pearland, Friendswood area designed for senior adults
Landing at Watercrest Shadow Creek Ranch (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Pearland and Friendswood area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Independent living communities cater to older adults with limited care needs....
Gretchen’s Tailoring Studio to bring services, children’s boutique to Magnolia
Gretchen's Tailoring Studio will be located at 506 Honea Egypt Road, Ste. 410, Magnolia. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Gretchen’s Tailoring Studio, located at 506 Honea Egypt Road, Ste. 410, Magnolia, is set to open Jan. 7, owner Gretchen Christensen said. The business will offer tailoring services such as...
Construction on new Loop 610 feeder road bridge over Brays Bayou to start in early January
Construction for the new bridge begins Jan. 9. Drivers should expect delays as only one lane will remain open until the second half of the project is ready, according to a Texas Department of Transportation official. (Courtesy Google Maps) A southbound bridge along Loop 610 over Brays Bayou in Southwest...
Projects on FM 1097 in the Willis area to continue through 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM...
Cy-Fair ISD board names Exhibit Center arena after Mike, Darlene Jarrar
Darlene Jarrar (center) celebrates the namesake announcement with friends and family Dec. 12. (Courtesy Cy-Fair ISD) The arena located at the Cy-Fair ISD Exhibit Center, 11206 Telge Road, Cypress, was renamed in honor of Mike and Darlene Jarrar at the Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting. The Exhibit Center was recently renovated with additional seating in the arena and expanded space for animal pens and student projects.
fox26houston.com
Inflatable Christmas decoration stolen from 75-year-old Conroe grandmother, says it has sentimental value
CONROE, Texas - Donna Foster loves decorating her yard for Christmas. She's done it 20 years with nothing going wrong, until now. "I've lived here 20 years, over 20 years. Never had anything taken, not anything," she said. Foster has a yard full of Christmas decorations. One that's now gone...
