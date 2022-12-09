Get Yourself Ready! It’s the annual Christmas Party. If you aren’t feeling the Christmas spirit you will after Thursday night. Bring a gift worth around $15 for the Yankee Swap, MC’d this year by Laurie and Karen. Don’t forget a dessert or appetizer to share, but of course just come if you don’t have time to cook. There’s also a ugly sweater contest, bribing the judge is always allowed. Guests, family, friends are welcome, even encouraged. Please reach out to Rotarians you haven’t seen for a bit and encourage them to come too!

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO