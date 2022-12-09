Read full article on original website
CTL Middle School open house Jan. 11
The Center for Teaching and Learning, a K-8 independent school in Edgecomb, will hold a Middle School Open House at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Families interested in learning more about CTL’s middle school program are invited to tour the school, meet the faculty, and participate in a question and answer session.
Edgecomb begins municipal and school budget process
Edgecomb selectmen met with the budget committee and various municipal department heads and board members Dec. 12 to begin discussing the Fiscal Year 24 budget. Among topics likely to receive substantial discussion this budget season is appropriating money for Edgecomb’s 250th anniversary in 2024 and a future property revaluation. “These are a couple areas we need to discuss more. We haven’t had a revaluation since 2004 so we really need to begin thinking about that,” Board Chairman Dawn Murray said.
Time well spent
Many times here, we have given kudos to Help Yourself Shelf, Feed Our Scholars and their volunteers and donors for their efforts to help people have enough food and other supplies. And St. Philip’s and First Congregational churches are ever deserving of praise for all they do for the community, like the Blue Christmas service being held again this year at First Congregational.
Footbridge renovation bids pushed back a week
Footbridge renovation bids were pushed back a week, but Boothbay Harbor Town Manager Julia Latter reported Dec. 12 the project is still on track. During the select board meeting, Latter told selectmen the deadline moved so contractors could receive responses to pre-bid questions. She elaborated the questions derived from Central Maine Power removing all the electrical poles on the bridge and other electrical and lighting issues. “Several contractors interested in bidding had additional engineering questions. (Maine Department of Transportation) authorized moving the deadline from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20 so those questions could be answered prior to submitting a bid,” she said.
First grade schools the competition in Christmas tree decorating
This year’s Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Decorating Contest winner is Cindy Casey’s first grade class at Edgecomb Eddy School. In 2017, Edgecomb created the competition to celebrate the holiday season. This was a team competition with competitors ranging from pre-kindergarten to grade six classrooms. Students decorated trees Dec....
19th annual Penguin Plunge on Jan. 1
Where else but in Boothbay would hearty souls brave the winter waters of Linekin Bay for a good cause? And who else but the Boothbay Region YMCA would ask for community members to join in? Get ready and come over to the public launch in East Boothbay at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 for a fun group activity to benefit youngsters in our area.
Droning on and on and on
From time to time, readers suggest that I explore this topic or that. Some of them even make suggestions that I can print in a family newspaper. Most suggestions seem to depend upon whether they think I am a flaming liberal or a rock-ribbed conservative. For the record, I am neither. I have always considered myself to be a faithful, card-carrying member of the radical middle-of-the-road gang.
Complete a survey for United Way
United Way of Mid Coast Maine is looking to the future and asking the community for their insight to help inform their work. As a component of their strategic planning process, United Way would like to hear from people who live or work in Midcoast Maine about issues they are facing today.
Wiscasset Ford food pantry Dec. 18
On Sunday, Dec. 18, Wiscasset Ford will be holding its first ever food pantry at the dealership on Route 1 in Wiscasset. Starting at 10 a.m. until the food is gone or 2 p.m., the staff will be handing out nonperishable food items to those who need a hand up.
William H. Trafton
Bill passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 22, 1933 in Gardiner, Maine, the son of Josephine (Smith) and Lorimer Trafton. His childhood was spent on the family farm where he developed a lifelong love of nature. Bill...
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Get Yourself Ready! It’s the annual Christmas Party. If you aren’t feeling the Christmas spirit you will after Thursday night. Bring a gift worth around $15 for the Yankee Swap, MC’d this year by Laurie and Karen. Don’t forget a dessert or appetizer to share, but of course just come if you don’t have time to cook. There’s also a ugly sweater contest, bribing the judge is always allowed. Guests, family, friends are welcome, even encouraged. Please reach out to Rotarians you haven’t seen for a bit and encourage them to come too!
Rotary Barn sales ending for the year Dec. 17
The 2022 year of deals at the Rotary Barn is drawing to a close. The big, grey Barn has been open every Saturday morning since April, offering a cost-effective place to shop for used furniture, tools, housewares, kitchen supplies, indefinable treasures, and so much more. But the crowds have thinned; our hardworking Rotary club members are exhausted, and so: We have only one more Saturday to go before we close for the season.
Dec. 14 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Boothbay Region Garden Club
The Boothbay Region Garden Club wants to thank the local community for making its annual Holiday Festival a smashing success! Our little seaside village showed its holiday spirit as folks were lined up at 9 a.m. each day waiting for us to open!. According to BRGC President Gloria Wakefield, “Our...
Opera House
The Opera House has always been a big community center, if for no other reason than it’s one of Boothbay Harbor’s largest buildings, located smack dab in the middle of town on one of our main thoroughfares. The builders knew what they were doing – high visibility and easy access. Eventually, the building, constructed as a meeting place for the local chapter of the Knights of Pythias, has taken on many new roles, from public roller skating rink, to basketball court, minstrel shows, and now a vibrant and successful venue for a multitude of community events.
Southport Column: Christmas events and more
Snow! Winter is here with well below freezing temperatures and a dusting of snow this Monday morning. Maybe more snow forecast for this coming weekend. Hope you all reading this in Maine have your snow tires on. And those of you in Florida and other warm climes, enjoy the warmth for us.
Washburn & Doughty boat with East Boothbay chief mate rescue drifting fishermen
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Linda Moran, a 689-ton articulated pusher tug built in 2008 at Washburn & Doughty in East Boothbay, was having “a typical run,” according to Chief Mate Dave Goodwin of East Boothbay. The boat was making its way from Louisiana to Florida about 55...
Edgecomb Fire Department
Nov. 2, 6:05 p.m., Route 27, one vehicle MVA, car vs deer. No injuries. Nov. 7, 11:02 a.m., River Road, one vehicle MVA, no injuries. Car struck guard rail. Cleared debris from roadway, provided traffic control until vehicle was towed. Nov. 9, 4:01 p.m., Route 1 at Station Road, three...
Christmas Eve candlelight service
Please join us at the Boothbay Harbor United Methodist Church for a Christmas Eve service on Saturday Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. Tamara Judkins (Certified Lay Minister) will lead the candlelight service. Come and celebrate the reason for the season with us.
Jerry Farnham’s daydreams evolved into first novel
Boothbay Harbor native Jerry Farnham has had the plot for a first book in his head since he was 16 and sternman on his father Fred’s boat. Out on the water summers, yachts anchored in the outer harbor and beyond are a fairly common sight. Farnham found himself wondering who might be on them; perhaps a famous Hollywood actress? And what if somehow they got to talking and he invited her to the lobster boat races? Would their different worlds collide or compliment each other somehow?
