ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Woman stabbed multiple times, throat slashed before 2 found dead in Atlanta house fire, police say

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FP0p_0jdKbFS500

Police say a woman found dead in a house fire, that also killed her nephew, was stabbed multiple times and her neck was slashed.

The fire broke out at a home on Bolton Road on the morning of Dec. 3.

Police found two people dead inside. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled one of the deaths a homicide.

On Friday, WSB obtained the incident report, which revealed that the homicide victim has tentatively been identified as the homeowner, Lola Bell Thomas.

Police said Thomas lived at the home with her nephew, Bobby Grubbs, who was also found dead at the home. Police said Grubbs died as a result of the fire but the cause and manner of his death is currently undetermined, pending the investigation.

Police said a charred but loaded 12-guage pump shotgun was found inside the home.

WSB′s Audrey Washington spoke to a neighbor Tuesday, who said she often spoke to the elderly woman who lived at the home and that she was friendly. The neighbor did not mention Grubbs.

Police have not indicated if they believe another person was involved or if they are searching for a suspect.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Man opens fire on car with couple, 2 kids inside, leaving 3 shot

Atlanta police say three people were shot on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Monday morning after a man opened fire on a car with a couple and two children inside. Police received a call about a person shot around 10:12 a.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
blavity.com

Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
JONESBORO, GA
newsnationnow.com

Arrest made in killing of Atlanta grandmother, 77

(NewsNation) — Atlanta police arrested a man they say killed a grandmother Saturday night in her gated home. Antonio Brown, 23, was taken into custody for the crime, but authorities aren’t ruling out the possibility that others may have been involved. Police say 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles walked...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Three people shot in Bankhead, all in critical condition; one in custody

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police say one of the people who was shot, a man, is in custody at Grady Detention with charges pending. Three people were shot and in critical condition on Monday in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive's Bobeth Yates that two...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
111K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy