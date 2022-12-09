Woman stabbed multiple times, throat slashed before 2 found dead in Atlanta house fire, police say

Police say a woman found dead in a house fire, that also killed her nephew, was stabbed multiple times and her neck was slashed.

The fire broke out at a home on Bolton Road on the morning of Dec. 3.

Police found two people dead inside. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled one of the deaths a homicide.

On Friday, WSB obtained the incident report, which revealed that the homicide victim has tentatively been identified as the homeowner, Lola Bell Thomas.

Police said Thomas lived at the home with her nephew, Bobby Grubbs, who was also found dead at the home. Police said Grubbs died as a result of the fire but the cause and manner of his death is currently undetermined, pending the investigation.

Police said a charred but loaded 12-guage pump shotgun was found inside the home.

WSB′s Audrey Washington spoke to a neighbor Tuesday, who said she often spoke to the elderly woman who lived at the home and that she was friendly. The neighbor did not mention Grubbs.

Police have not indicated if they believe another person was involved or if they are searching for a suspect.

