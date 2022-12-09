Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Holiday oyster smorgasbord with Chef Egg!
7NewsDC — We still have three weeks of holiday feasts before the new year, and for many party-goers -- it's all about the appetizers! Our good friend Erik 'Chef Egg' Berlin, hit the kitchen with a holiday oyster smorgasbord. Learn more at chefegg.com.
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
KUTV
Cooking with Chef Bryan - Old Fashioned Biscuits and Gravy
This delicious biscuits and gravy recipe is a total blast from my past. My great grandmother would make this dish when she was watching me and my siblings when we were really young. It’s yummy, simple and such an easy idea for dinner. INGREDIENTS. For the Biscuits: 2 1/2...
Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵
Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.
Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole
Christmas is one of those holidays when family and/or friends visit. We usually have the Christmas Day menu planned well in advance, but you may also be required to provide breakfast. Christmas Day in my family started at about 9 or 10 in the morning with bagels and coffee, and then it went through the […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best French-ish Onion Soup
Step 1In a Dutch oven, heat the 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and stir to coat with the oil. Cook until the onions are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Step 2Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter and mix until the onion are well coated. Cook over medium-high heat for 20 more minutes.
Time Out Global
Chef's Specials: Sarah Qian of Compassion Creamery
We sit down and talk all things cheese and what that means for the vegans out there. Sarah’s speaking from her oat cheese factory in Waterloo. Yes, oat cheese factory. For the last year she’s been working full-time on Compassion Creamery, the business she started during lockdown that’s making the world’s first creme cheese made from oats.
ABC News
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Renowned chef Kardea Brown recently shared with "GMA3" some of her favorite recipes for holiday desserts. Brown is currently the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and is the author behind the brand new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
Baked Vegan chocolate donuts
Did you think you would have to stop eating donuts (doughnuts) while living a vegan lifestyle? These baked vegan chocolate donuts are generously glazed with a rich chocolate glaze. These are perfect for any chocolate lover. Why Make Vegan Chocolate Donuts?. There are so many reasons someone might choose to...
southparkmagazine.com
Tale of the plate: Chef Shai Fargian’s potato latkes
The YAFO chef shares his recipe and the tradition behind one of his favorite holiday dishes. Most of us have strong memories from holiday time as kids. Science tells us those memories are deeply ingrained because they often take place around our connection to each other and food, which employs the use of all our senses.
marthastewart.com
No-Fuss Ways to Bake and Serve Cake Like the French, According to a Cookbook Author Who Lives in Paris
How do you say cake in French? Gateau. And how might you describe French cakes? They're understated and chic, timeless and tasteful. French cakes are as sophisticated and worldly as a Parisian—and also practical and reliable in a way that's truly French. The French have a knack for making...
Recipes from Luvafoodie
Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied BaconIngredients:1 lb. bacon2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice2 tbsp. Brown Sugar1 tbsp. olive oilDirections: Preheat oven to 380 degrees 1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutesServe with breakfast and brunch!Luvafoodie Apple Cider MimosaIngredients:1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix1 gallon of apple cider1 bottle of...
Chef Judy Joo Talks With Buddy Valastro About Life In and Out of the Kitchen — And Holiday Favorites!
Culinary chats! Celebrity chef Judy Joo sat down with famed baker Buddy Valastro to talk about life in and out of the kitchen — during the holiday season. The Cake Boss alum, 45, has created cakes for some of the biggest celebrities in the world. However, during the holidays, Valastro’s wife takes over cooking duties. “Everyone comes […]
thespruceeats.com
The Affordable Misen Chef's Knife I'm Gifting to Everyone I Know
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I often cook in other people's kitchens, and the first thing I check is the sharpness of their knives. This isn't because I'm a knife snob—it's because after years of dull cutlery in my own kitchen, I finally realized the joy of a sharp kitchen knife in my hand.
Creamy 'Garlic Shrimp Stuffed Shells' Are an Absolute Dream
You can't go wrong with this incredible meal.
Comments / 0