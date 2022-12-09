ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Minnesota United claim Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers

Minnesota United have claimed Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers. The player last featured for LAFC, recording five appearances throughout the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign before being released from the roster. Henry has also seen time with Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, amassing six goals and four assists in 114 overall games.
SAINT PAUL, MN
