Remain Calm
4d ago
Criminals Paradise ! Plenty of housing coming available in 23. And the crooks better hurry downtown because soon there will be nobody there. I'll repost when our leaders are out of bright ideas or the National Guard is already here.
29
Denise A. Beilfuss
4d ago
Oh sure let’s make sure the police are disciplined and held accountable while the criminals get slaps on the wrist, get let go and come back having committed another crime, then released and back again etc. both she and the mayor need to be voted out.
30
Dimi Domo
4d ago
Nobody likes you Kim Foxx. Nobody likes the way you practice law Kim Foxx. Foxx and Evans are disgustingly maggoty.
12
police1.com
Ill. county announces new search warrant policy after Anjanette Young raid
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — In the midst of a number of high-profile botched police raids, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office is requiring officers who ask a prosecutor to review search warrants for probable cause to report back on the outcome, a change meant to increase accountability for officers executing searches, the office announced Friday.
Jury finds city violated IL Whistleblower Act, awards CPD sergeant $910K
CHICAGO — A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police sergeant who, jurors said, faced retaliation after he raised concerns about a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side. After two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, jurors returned their verdict in favor of CPD Sgt. Isaac Lambert, awarding his $910,000 […]
‘He should’ve known better’; Former CPD Detectives Chief takes witness stand in whistleblower trial
CHICAGO — The former Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department testified Monday that she transferred one of her former subordinates — a sergeant who eventually brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the city — because he failed to perform basic duties of a supervisor. Melissa Staples, who led the CPD’s Detective Division August 2016 until January […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman calls on CPD to remove potential members of hate groups
CHICAGO - Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez on Tuesday pushed for City Council hearings to scrutinize the Chicago Police Department’s probe of an officer who was suspended after being linked to the Proud Boys — a move that sparked a political firestorm and calls for the cop’s dismissal. Sigcho-Lopez...
CPD: Suspect in Portage Park quadruple shooting identified, charged
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department identified and charged a suspect Tuesday connected to a quadruple shooting in Portage Park that left three people dead over the weekend. Police announced 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas has been charged with three counts of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of […]
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago’s mayor if she didn’t fix the city’s crime problem within 5 weeks, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot if she didn’t reduce crime in the city within five weeks, prosecutors said Tuesday. But the man’s defense attorney said he has a “long mental health history.”. William Kohles, 42, was extradited from Grand...
advantagenews.com
Illinois Supreme Court considers liability in aftermath of fatal crime
The Illinois Supreme Court is considering a case that claims three individuals who broke into a store should not be responsible for their injuries. In 2012, Leland Dudley, John Givens, and David Strong broke into an electronics store on Western Avenue in Chicago. During their getaway, they smashed their van through a closed metal garage door directly into the Chicago Police Department while officers gathered outside, striking one officer.
Armored truck robbed at Chase Bank in Oak Park; FBI seeks 3 suspects
A passenger in the armored vehicle sustained a minor injury during the heist.
WSPY NEWS
Nine arrests in Kendall County warrant sweep
Nine people were arrested last week by various Kendall County police agencies during a multi-jurisdictional warrant sweep organized by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. Some of the agencies that participated included the Plano Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff's Office, and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive task force.
$100K fraud scheme, forgery lands 47-year-old woman three years in prison
A former Chicago woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after defrauding the Chicago Housing Authority and committing forgery while on probation. The Attorney General’s Office said she fraudulently obtained more than $100,000 from the CHA.
New Details Emerge After Suspect Charged in Fatal Belmont Cragin Shooting
A Chicago man facing three counts of murder and other charges after a shooting in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Sunday was invited to the party where the gunfire occurred, authorities now say. Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, was also charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in the incident early Sunday at...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man gets twenty year sentence in Montgomery shooting
An Aurora man has been sentenced to twenty years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Montgomery that left two people hurt. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 25-year-old Josua Matias fired seven shots into a crowd of people during a fight at a restaurant on January 6 of 2019. The fight involved about ten people. Prosecutors say the fight started after Matias and another person had been arguing when the other person hit Matias.
Elgin Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison For Crash That Killed 2 Judson University Students
A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year. Trevon Morris, 22, was sentenced Monday by a Kane County judge. The Elgin, Illinois, man had pleaded guilty in...
CBS News
Naperville man charged with hate crime, swastika stickers placed on candidate's signs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuPage County State's Attorney's office charged 49-year-old Keith Klingeman with a hate crime for putting swastika stickers on the signs of Patricia Gustin, a candidate for DuPage County Board. State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin along with Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said Klingeman was charged...
4 Members of the Chicago City Council Face Petition Challenges Ahead of 2023 Election
The practice of challenging the nominating petitions of candidates for office in the city of Chicago has become fairly commonplace over the years, and as the Board of Elections sets a schedule to hear those challenges, at least four members of the City Council will have to ward off those efforts.
Phone bank to help connect Cook County homeowners with unclaimed property tax refunds, exemptions
In our last six phone banks, ABC7 connected Cook County homeowners to more than $25 million.
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
Caught on video: Men who appear to be armed with hammers rob another man in Humboldt Park
Two men who appeared to be armed with hammers robbed another man in on Chicago's Northwest Side, surveillance camera footage shows.
Chicago News Media Concerned Over Plan to Encrypt Police Scanners. Read Their Open Letter
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed the City of Chicago’s plan to block live transmissions of Chicago Police Department scanners – restricting access to transmissions that have always been available to the public and to the news media. We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City’s plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate and potentially life-saving news to you.
theeastcountygazette.com
Suspect in Shooting That Killed a Man and Wounded a Cop Will Not Get Bail
An armed robbery response in suburban Chicago resulted in a gunfight, resulting in the death of a second suspect and the injury of a police officer. On Saturday, a court did not release a man charged in a shooting that resulted in the death of a second suspect and the injury of a police officer in suburban Chicago who had responded to a report of an armed robbery.
