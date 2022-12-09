ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Ludlow officers dispatched to Baird Middle School for weapon claim

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police were at Baird Middle School Tuesday after a parent told police that their child had told them about an incident that was happening at the school involving a weapon. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, officers were immediately sent to the school to...
LUDLOW, MA
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Wilbraham Man Found More Than Month After Disappearance

The body of a missing 83-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was found more than a month after he was reported missing, authorities said. A Massachusetts Highway Contractor found Thomas Frazier's body in a heavily wooded area near Main Street in Wilbraham on Friday Dec. 2, Wilbraham Police reported a week later on Dec. 9. The body was found along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill, police added.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Carbon monoxide alarm alerts Holyoke crews of house fire

Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a home on Rampart Court around 1:30 A.M. for reported carbon monoxide detector activation. While searching for the source, a fire was detected in the ceiling. The flames were put out and all occupants were evacuated. No injuries were reported and the...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield residents will have to pay for burning permits starting next year

WESTFIELD — Beginning in January, Westfield residents will need to pay for daily or seasonal burning permits, after a vote from the Fire Commission earlier this year. Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said on Tuesday that starting Jan. 15, burning permits in Westfield will cost $10 for one day, or $25 for a seasonal permit. Previously a burning permit had been free, and they were issued solely based on whether fire officials believed the conditions that day were safe enough for a burn.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

East Mountain Road closed after utility pole crash

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, East Mountain Road is closed as crews clean-up after a car crashed into a utility pole. The road is closed from Holyoke Road to Buck Pond Road. No injuries were reported in the crash. Western Mass News will continue to bring you updates...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

