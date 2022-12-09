Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Brushing off your car isn’t just a chore, it’s the law
Even though there was less than a foot of snow in western Massachusetts, making sure you brush your car off can be essential to keeping you and others safe.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield mask mandate unlikely to return despite rise in COVID, RSV cases
Armata’s Market set to return to Shaker Road following construction of new plaza. Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center. Updated: 5 hours ago. As respiratory viruses continue to surge, Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
Worcester police respond to 43 car crashes, 3 injured during snowstorm
Worcester saw its first real winter accumulation of snow Sunday into Monday and as the 2.5 inches of snow fell, police responded to 43 car crashes, according to Worcester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha. Between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, dispatch records show there were 39 crashes, according...
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
westernmassnews.com
Ludlow officers dispatched to Baird Middle School for weapon claim
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police were at Baird Middle School Tuesday after a parent told police that their child had told them about an incident that was happening at the school involving a weapon. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, officers were immediately sent to the school to...
Crews put out fire found in ceiling of Holyoke building
Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire on Rampart Ct. early Tuesday morning.
Body Of Missing Wilbraham Man Found More Than Month After Disappearance
The body of a missing 83-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was found more than a month after he was reported missing, authorities said. A Massachusetts Highway Contractor found Thomas Frazier's body in a heavily wooded area near Main Street in Wilbraham on Friday Dec. 2, Wilbraham Police reported a week later on Dec. 9. The body was found along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill, police added.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee resident starts petition for change after string of deadly pedestrian crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A string of deadly pedestrian crashes in Chicopee, now has city leaders looking for ways to make roads safer. It has one resident starting a petition to promote change. One Chicopee Street resident started a petition, hoping to prove to the city that speeding is a grave...
Springfield Auto & Truck celebrates 30 years of business
A special honor Tuesday for a Springfield store that is celebrating 30 years in business.
westernmassnews.com
Plea change rejected for former Amherst man charged with death of 4-month-old son
Tenants of rental properties across Holyoke coming out to Holyoke City Hall on Monday to make their voices heard. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane...
Trooper Tamar Bucci memorialized with plaque at Brookfield state police barracks
A Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in the line of duty has been memorialized at the Central Massachusetts barracks where she began her career. Family of Trooper Tamar Bucci gathered at the state police barracks in Brookfield for an unveiling of a memorial plaque in honor of the 34-year-old Andover native, state police...
Crews work to put out fire on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield
One person is now without a home after a fire in Springfield Tuesday evening.
westernmassnews.com
Carbon monoxide alarm alerts Holyoke crews of house fire
Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a home on Rampart Court around 1:30 A.M. for reported carbon monoxide detector activation. While searching for the source, a fire was detected in the ceiling. The flames were put out and all occupants were evacuated. No injuries were reported and the...
Accident on 91N causes major backup
An accident in on I91 north is backing up traffic around exit 2.
Westfield residents will have to pay for burning permits starting next year
WESTFIELD — Beginning in January, Westfield residents will need to pay for daily or seasonal burning permits, after a vote from the Fire Commission earlier this year. Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said on Tuesday that starting Jan. 15, burning permits in Westfield will cost $10 for one day, or $25 for a seasonal permit. Previously a burning permit had been free, and they were issued solely based on whether fire officials believed the conditions that day were safe enough for a burn.
Car vs. pole crash on Nottingham Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Nottingham Street for a car vs. pole accident on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
East Mountain Road closed after utility pole crash
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, East Mountain Road is closed as crews clean-up after a car crashed into a utility pole. The road is closed from Holyoke Road to Buck Pond Road. No injuries were reported in the crash. Western Mass News will continue to bring you updates...
Winter Driving in MA Can be Tricky Without Snow Tires But Do You Legally Have to Have Them?
Winter driving in Massachusetts can always be a tricky challenge especially if you are new to the Bay State. Take Berkshire County, for example, we have plenty of steep and mountainous hills (Hairpin Turn rings a bell) and if you're not used to driving them in winter weather, it can be quite challenging if not downright dangerous.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 4