Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Westfield commissioners honor hiking group for restoration of Tekoa Park
WESTFIELD — At its Dec. 12 meeting, Westfield Parks and Recreation Commissioner Scott LaBombard presented Elizabeth Massa and Karen McTaggart, co-founders of the Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers, with a certificate of volunteer appreciation for their work cleaning up and clearing a trail at Tekoa Park on Route 20. “We...
Toy for Joy 2022: Ludlow couple remembers challenges of Christmases past
The annual Toy for Joy donation from Antonio and Deborah Miele has a history, a reason and fond memories. “My mother was a Depression-era baby,” said Deborah “Debby” Miele, of Ludlow, who, with her husband, “Tony,” support Toy for Joy every year. Those were difficult...
City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department hosting an aquatic fitness program
Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be hosting an aquatic fitness progrma called O2H, for those who are overweight or obese. This program offers a safe, supportive, and effective way for those individuals to being to develop a healthier lifestyle in a protected environment withother people who are also overweight.
United Way announces 2022 ‘Holiday Wish List’ of volunteer opportunities
With some organizations extending their work long past the season of giving, United Way of Central Massachusetts has their “2022 Holiday Wish List” for those who want to volunteer in their community. This annual posting publicizes a wide array of charities being held by Central Massachusetts nonprofit organizations...
Decor of new elementary school will reflect Westfield’s natural features, history
WESTFIELD — Designers of Westfield’s planned new elementary school were far enough along to talk about color palettes and interior design at a Dec. 8 building committee meeting. Architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates presented up-to-date drawings of the interior finishes of the school, highlighting aspects...
Latino small businesses in Chicopee, Holyoke and Springfield get grants to help grow
SPRINGFIELD — For Jessika Rozki, owner of Rozki Rides in Springfield, the $1,000 her business received from the Latino Economic Development Corp. is more than a chance to pay for professional accounting. “It means everything,” she said. “It is so helpful to have support as a woman business owner,...
MassLive.com
Single-family residence sells for $950,000 in Westfield
Christopher Oneill and Lita Chartrand bought the property at 29 Camelot Lane, Westfield, from Leslie C Blahut and Anna Blahut on Nov. 14, 2022, for $950,000 which works out to $171 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. These...
Westfield Food Pantry facing bare shelves this season as prices remain high
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Food Pantry is facing a shortage of food this holiday season as inflation and food prices make it more and more difficult for people to donate and for the pantry to stock its shelves. “Our shelves are emptier than we have ever seen,” the pantry...
East Granby community concerned after child found with handguns at elementary school
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members attended a special meeting in East Granby Monday night after a student was found with two handguns at Carl Allgrove Elementary school on Friday. It happened in the lunchroom around 11:30 a.m. East Granby’s superintendent said the student was escorted to the nurse’s office, and the resident trooper […]
Ludlow police say report of weapon at Baird Middle School was unfounded
Claims of a weapon on Baird Middle School’s campus were deemed false after Ludlow police conducted an investigation on Tuesday. In a joint statement to students and parents, Ludlow Public Schools Superintendent Frank Tiano and Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said police were notified by a Baird Middle School parent. The individual said their student spoke about “an incident that was ongoing at the school involving a weapon,” the statement said.
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $604,000 for a four-bedroom home
Ashley Clark and Karen Beder bought the property at 131 Brookhaven Drive, East Longmeadow, from Michael J Lemanski and Sandra E Lemanski on Nov. 15, 2022, for $604,000 which works out to $180 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot.
Most popular Christmas Gifts of 2022
The holiday season is in full swing, which means Christmas shopping is at its peak.
Westfield residents will have to pay for burning permits starting next year
WESTFIELD — Beginning in January, Westfield residents will need to pay for daily or seasonal burning permits, after a vote from the Fire Commission earlier this year. Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said on Tuesday that starting Jan. 15, burning permits in Westfield will cost $10 for one day, or $25 for a seasonal permit. Previously a burning permit had been free, and they were issued solely based on whether fire officials believed the conditions that day were safe enough for a burn.
Springfield fire displaces 1, damages home in Forest Park neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD – A fast-moving fire displaced one person and heavily damaged a home in the Forest Park neighborhood Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire in a two-story home at 177 Leyfred Terrace, said Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte. The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. and burned...
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $525,000
Eeps LLC acquired the property at 39 Old County Road, South Hadley, from Richard M Bradley and Linda R Bradley on Nov. 17, 2022, for $525,000 which works out to $347 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 11.1-acre lot. Additional...
Single family residence sells in Shrewsbury for $860,000
Mufadal Ayubali and Duriya Ayubali acquired the property at 7 Rolling Hill Road, Shrewsbury, from Siu H Yuen on Nov. 17, 2022, for $860,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 24,479 square-foot lot. Additional...
Sale closed in Amherst: $640,216 for a three-bedroom home
Tara Flippo bought the property at 216 Shutesbury Road, Amherst, from Joan Levine zukas on Nov. 15, 2022. The $640,216 purchase price works out to $273 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 131,551 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Town hall meeting addresses housing conditions in Holyoke
The Tenants Union of western Massachusetts, along with Neighbor to Neighbor held a housing town hall meeting Monday night in Holyoke.
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
Conn. elementary student found with 2 handguns in belongings, officials say
An Easy Granby man is charged in connection to an incident that occurred last week where officials said a student at Carl Allgrove elementary school was found with two handguns concealed in their belongings. The handguns were discovered by a member of the school’s staff, according to Patch.com. However, school...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0