Westfield, MA

Single-family residence sells for $950,000 in Westfield

Christopher Oneill and Lita Chartrand bought the property at 29 Camelot Lane, Westfield, from Leslie C Blahut and Anna Blahut on Nov. 14, 2022, for $950,000 which works out to $171 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. These...
WESTFIELD, MA
Ludlow police say report of weapon at Baird Middle School was unfounded

Claims of a weapon on Baird Middle School’s campus were deemed false after Ludlow police conducted an investigation on Tuesday. In a joint statement to students and parents, Ludlow Public Schools Superintendent Frank Tiano and Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said police were notified by a Baird Middle School parent. The individual said their student spoke about “an incident that was ongoing at the school involving a weapon,” the statement said.
LUDLOW, MA
Westfield residents will have to pay for burning permits starting next year

WESTFIELD — Beginning in January, Westfield residents will need to pay for daily or seasonal burning permits, after a vote from the Fire Commission earlier this year. Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said on Tuesday that starting Jan. 15, burning permits in Westfield will cost $10 for one day, or $25 for a seasonal permit. Previously a burning permit had been free, and they were issued solely based on whether fire officials believed the conditions that day were safe enough for a burn.
WESTFIELD, MA
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $525,000

Eeps LLC acquired the property at 39 Old County Road, South Hadley, from Richard M Bradley and Linda R Bradley on Nov. 17, 2022, for $525,000 which works out to $347 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 11.1-acre lot. Additional...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Sale closed in Amherst: $640,216 for a three-bedroom home

Tara Flippo bought the property at 216 Shutesbury Road, Amherst, from Joan Levine zukas on Nov. 15, 2022. The $640,216 purchase price works out to $273 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 131,551 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
AMHERST, MA
Springfield, MA
