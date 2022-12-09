Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Kirstie Alley Dies: "Star Trek" and "Cheers" Actress
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, her family announced on Monday, December 5. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children, William "True" and Lillie Parker, said in a statement posted to her Instagram.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in A Man Called Otto
The two-time Oscar winner also worked with son Truman Hanks, who plays the younger version of his character in A Man Called Otto, in theaters Dec. 25 Tom Hanks pulled out all the stops to get a role in A Man Called Otto. "For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," the two-time Oscar winner, 66, joked Monday during a screening and Q&A for A Man Called Otto at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Conveniently, that producer just so happens to...
Colin Hanks’ Wife Samantha Bryant: All About Their Marriage & His Past Relationships
Colin Hanks has followed in his father, Tom Hanks’, footsteps as he is a working Hollywood actor. The ‘King King’ star dated a bevy of beauties, including Busy Phillips, during his rise in the entertainment industry. He’s been married to Samantha Bryant for over a decade, and...
Why 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Recast Ralphie Parker's Mom
While much of the original cast reunited for the 1983 film's long-awaited sequel, Melinda Dillon did not reprise her role.
Marconews.com
Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)
Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
Popculture
Kirstie Alley's Cause of Death: What We Know
The world was shocked to learn on Monday that Kirstie Alley had died. The actor was 71 years old at the time of her passing. In addition to sharing the news of Alley's death, her family also confirmed that her cause of death was a result of cancer. As TV...
ComicBook
Kirstie Alley Tribute to Air on The Masked Singer
Wednesday's special episode of The Masked Singer will pay tribute to Kirstie Alley, who died at age 71 on December 5th after a private battle with colon cancer. The Cheers and Look Who's Talking actress made her final television appearance on Fox's reality singing competition earlier this year, participating in Season 7, The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. In Season 7 Episode 8, which aired on April 27th, Alley performed "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" by Cher and "Me Too" by Meghan Trainor before she was eliminated and unmasked as Team Cuddly's Baby Mammoth mascot.
Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage
Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
MySanAntonio
Stuart Margolin, ‘The Rockford Files’ Co-Star and TV Director, Dies at 82
Actor Stuart Margolin, the two-time Emmy winner known for his performance as Evelyn “Angel” Martin in the “The Rockford Files,” died of natural causes in Staunton, Va. on Monday, family members confirmed. He was 82. Margolin also appeared in “M*A*S*H,” “The Fall Guy,” “Cannon,” “Hill Street...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Revealed Miss Kitty Russell’s Mysterious Past That Only Matt Dillon Could Break
Amanda Blake played Kitty Russell in 'Gunsmoke' for 19 seasons, but she once cleared up some mysterious elements about the character's past.
‘Spoiler Alert’ Is Jim Parsons’s Latest Passion Project — Is It Based on a True Story?
Since Jim Parsons played Sheldon Cooper for the final time on The Big Bang Theory, the actor has challenged himself to take on more challenging roles about some LGBTQ+ experiences. After starring in queer dramas like The Boys in the Band with Matt Bomer in 2020, Jim will soon return...
The ‘Bablylon’ sound team on the notorious elephant scene and other film secrets [Exclusive Video Interview]
When it came time to staff up the sound department for his epic Hollywood drama “Babylon,” director Damien Chazelle enlisted some of his Oscar-nominated “La La Land” and “First Man” collaborators to bring the project to aural life. It was a good thing, too: “Babylon” is an ambitious and unhinged tour-de-force that tracks Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talking pictures and includes blood, sweat, tears, other bodily fluids, and even snake venom — and all the accompanying sounds. “I remember when I started reading it, I got to about page six and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh if this film...
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth & Lindsay Price Reunite To Recreate ‘90210’ Scene 23 Years Later: Watch
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Lindsay Price-Stone took everyone down memory lane to get fans hyped for their New Year’s Eve event. “It’s a [Beverly Hills] 90210 reunion,” Tori, 49, captioned the Instagram Reel of her alongside Jennie, 50, and Lindsay, 46. Together, the three 90210 alums recreated a scene from 1999’s “Let’s Eat Cake,” when Lindsay’s Janet told Donna (Tori) and Kelly (Jennie) that she was pregnant with Steve’s (Ian Ziering) baby.
‘Winnie The Pooh’ Prequel Feature In The Works From Baboon Animation and IQI Media
A prequel feature and series inspired by British writer A.A. Milnes children’s classic Winnie The Pooh is under development, in a joint production between U.S. companies Baboon Animation and IQI Media. The project has been unveiled less than a year after the original 1926 book entered the public domain in the United States on January 1, 2022, although it remains protected under copyright laws in other countries, including the U.K. The productions are being spearheaded by DreamWorks alumnae Mike de Seve (Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens), who will direct, and co-write with John Reynolds (The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show). “We’re telling the surprising...
Why Sally Field was impressed with 'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons
Sally Field discussed what it was like working with "The Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons. She revealed she was impressed with his improv skills on set.
The ‘Bully’ From ‘A Christmas Story’ Movie Banned From the House Used in Film
Hollywood actor Yano Anaya was first seen as the pint-sized bully Grover in the 1983 holiday film A Christmas Story. Nearly four decades later, Anaya is no longer welcome at the film's iconic Cleveland house after a verbal altercation occurred with the current homeowner. Brian Jones purchased the home featured...
Comments / 0