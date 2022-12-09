ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Herbie J Pilato

Kirstie Alley Dies: "Star Trek" and "Cheers" Actress

Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, her family announced on Monday, December 5. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children, William "True" and Lillie Parker, said in a statement posted to her Instagram.
People

Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in A Man Called Otto

The two-time Oscar winner also worked with son Truman Hanks, who plays the younger version of his character in A Man Called Otto, in theaters Dec. 25 Tom Hanks pulled out all the stops to get a role in A Man Called Otto. "For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," the two-time Oscar winner, 66, joked Monday during a screening and Q&A for A Man Called Otto at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Conveniently, that producer just so happens to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marconews.com

Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)

Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
Popculture

Kirstie Alley's Cause of Death: What We Know

The world was shocked to learn on Monday that Kirstie Alley had died. The actor was 71 years old at the time of her passing. In addition to sharing the news of Alley's death, her family also confirmed that her cause of death was a result of cancer. As TV...
KANSAS STATE
ComicBook

Kirstie Alley Tribute to Air on The Masked Singer

Wednesday's special episode of The Masked Singer will pay tribute to Kirstie Alley, who died at age 71 on December 5th after a private battle with colon cancer. The Cheers and Look Who's Talking actress made her final television appearance on Fox's reality singing competition earlier this year, participating in Season 7, The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. In Season 7 Episode 8, which aired on April 27th, Alley performed "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" by Cher and "Me Too" by Meghan Trainor before she was eliminated and unmasked as Team Cuddly's Baby Mammoth mascot.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
MySanAntonio

Stuart Margolin, ‘The Rockford Files’ Co-Star and TV Director, Dies at 82

Actor Stuart Margolin, the two-time Emmy winner known for his performance as Evelyn “Angel” Martin in the “The Rockford Files,” died of natural causes in Staunton, Va. on Monday, family members confirmed. He was 82. Margolin also appeared in “M*A*S*H,” “The Fall Guy,” “Cannon,” “Hill Street...
STAUNTON, VA
GoldDerby

The ‘Bablylon’ sound team on the notorious elephant scene and other film secrets [Exclusive Video Interview]

When it came time to staff up the sound department for his epic Hollywood drama “Babylon,” director Damien Chazelle enlisted some of his Oscar-nominated “La La Land” and “First Man” collaborators to bring the project to aural life. It was a good thing, too: “Babylon” is an ambitious and unhinged tour-de-force that tracks Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talking pictures and includes blood, sweat, tears, other bodily fluids, and even snake venom — and all the accompanying sounds. “I remember when I started reading it, I got to about page six and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh if this film...
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth & Lindsay Price Reunite To Recreate ‘90210’ Scene 23 Years Later: Watch

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Lindsay Price-Stone took everyone down memory lane to get fans hyped for their New Year’s Eve event. “It’s a [Beverly Hills] 90210 reunion,” Tori, 49, captioned the Instagram Reel of her alongside Jennie, 50, and Lindsay, 46. Together, the three 90210 alums recreated a scene from 1999’s “Let’s Eat Cake,” when Lindsay’s Janet told Donna (Tori) and Kelly (Jennie) that she was pregnant with Steve’s (Ian Ziering) baby.
Deadline

‘Winnie The Pooh’ Prequel Feature In The Works From Baboon Animation and IQI Media

A prequel feature and series inspired by British writer A.A. Milnes children’s classic Winnie The Pooh is under development, in a joint production between U.S. companies Baboon Animation and IQI Media. The project has been unveiled less than a year after the original 1926 book entered the public domain in the United States on January 1, 2022, although it remains protected under copyright laws in other countries, including the U.K. The productions are being spearheaded by DreamWorks alumnae Mike de Seve (Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens), who will direct, and co-write with John Reynolds (The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show). “We’re telling the surprising...

