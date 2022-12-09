Read full article on original website
Is Need For Speed Unbound Playable On Steam Deck?
"Need for Speed: Unbound" is the latest title to grace the beloved racing game franchise. It features a striking new graphic art style and more than 100 cars to cruise. It's one of EA's first games that's made exclusively for current generation consoles, including the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. It's also a PC title, so anyone with the fairly recent hardware will be good to go as well.
Gizmodo
Satechi Portable Power Bank Wirelessly Charges Two Devices at Same Time
If you live in constant fear of your electronics dying and leaving you without a reliable source of entertainment and distraction, you need to make sure you always have a charging solution on hand. With Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand, you can actually leave your charging cables at home, because it features a pair of Qi pads to wirelessly charge two devices at once.
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Digital Trends
Cooler Master’s Orb X gaming pod is futuristic and utterly absurd
I like to think I have a pretty nice dual-monitor PC setup, but it turns out that all this time I’ve been working and gaming like a pleb. Or at least, that’s how Cooler Master’s new Orb X gaming chair/enclosure/throne has made me feel. It’s completely ridiculous, but I still can’t promise that I don’t want one to replace my desktop setup.
Award-winning Samsung 4K HDR TV hits cheapest ever price for Black Friday
We gave this 4K TV from Samsung a maximum score of 5 stars on review, and it's now available for £499
TechCrunch
Fire TV arrives on Amazon’s wall-mounted smart screen, the Echo Show 15
While the streaming functionality may now become the main selling point for this device, the Echo Show 15 also offers other standard Echo Show functionality, like the ability to manage smart home devices, make to-do lists, listen to podcasts and speak to Alexa, among other things. Plus, the Show’s bigger...
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Black Friday is over, but you can still pick this Samsung QLED for a great price
The Samsung 75-inch Q60B is £421 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just £1198.
Dyson Zone early hands-on review: these air purifier headphones are odd yet impressive
Dyson Zone really does purify air and deliver great sound, but will people really wear it? I did, and I’ve got the pics to prove it
New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: the best 42-inch premium TVs you can buy
In January's issue of What Hi-Fi? we look at the best smaller TVs with QLED and OLED tech perfectly downsized.
JBL Quantum TWS wireless earbuds review: Great earbuds for gamers on the go
JBL has a long history of delivering high-end, great-sounding headsets, and in recent years it has built many of the best wireless earbuds out there. Now, the company is back with a fresh pair that are specifically targeted at gaming, in the JBL Quantum TWS wireless earbuds. Earbuds aren’t commonly...
Truck load of limited edition handheld gaming consoles stolen
Be on the look out for suspicious listings of Evercade EXP Limited Edition consoles.
Audeze Releases New Wireless Gaming Headset For PCs & Consoles
Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life. Los Angeles, CA, December 8th, 2022 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life.
ZDNet
Level up your listening: Best wireless surround sound systems
To truly immerse yourself in the action of your favorite movies, games, and songs, you need the right sound system to keep up with every twist and turn. That is where you need the best wireless surround sound system to level up your listening experience. There are many wireless surround...
game-news24.com
Roccat Burst Pro Air review: A wireless gaming mouse that puts it above the limits of the RGB level
At a glance, I can see what you see in the mirror. Owl-Eye sensor is very precise and quick. You won’t find a mouse with more stunning RGB lighting. Dual wireless connectivity, and wireless connectivity. Cons. 81 grams of weight may be heavy if you’re used to a heavier...
LG S95QR review: a fully-immersive cinematic experience
LG adds a centre height channel for greater immersion on its high-tech flagship soundbar
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless headphones review: Ride eternal, shiny and chrome
Tony WareThese flagship Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones usher you into a high-energy world through technical achievement, not trickery.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Powerful Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti gets enticing 32% discount
This fast 16-inch gaming laptop from Lenovo is equipped with a high-performing components like an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti dGPU, but the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 also sports a very decent 165Hz QHD display with a high peak brightness of 500 nits. Lenovo's Legion 5...
The best wireless keyboard deals in December 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
Dell's 32-inch Quad HD gaming monitor has dropped to a new low price
Grab a new gaming monitor, save some money, and start gaming in style with this excellent display.
SlashGear
