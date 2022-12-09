ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Need For Speed Unbound Playable On Steam Deck?

"Need for Speed: Unbound" is the latest title to grace the beloved racing game franchise. It features a striking new graphic art style and more than 100 cars to cruise. It's one of EA's first games that's made exclusively for current generation consoles, including the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. It's also a PC title, so anyone with the fairly recent hardware will be good to go as well.
Satechi Portable Power Bank Wirelessly Charges Two Devices at Same Time

If you live in constant fear of your electronics dying and leaving you without a reliable source of entertainment and distraction, you need to make sure you always have a charging solution on hand. With Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand, you can actually leave your charging cables at home, because it features a pair of Qi pads to wirelessly charge two devices at once.
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Cooler Master’s Orb X gaming pod is futuristic and utterly absurd

I like to think I have a pretty nice dual-monitor PC setup, but it turns out that all this time I’ve been working and gaming like a pleb. Or at least, that’s how Cooler Master’s new Orb X gaming chair/enclosure/throne has made me feel. It’s completely ridiculous, but I still can’t promise that I don’t want one to replace my desktop setup.
Fire TV arrives on Amazon’s wall-mounted smart screen, the Echo Show 15

While the streaming functionality may now become the main selling point for this device, the Echo Show 15 also offers other standard Echo Show functionality, like the ability to manage smart home devices, make to-do lists, listen to podcasts and speak to Alexa, among other things. Plus, the Show’s bigger...
JBL Quantum TWS wireless earbuds review: Great earbuds for gamers on the go

JBL has a long history of delivering high-end, great-sounding headsets, and in recent years it has built many of the best wireless earbuds out there. Now, the company is back with a fresh pair that are specifically targeted at gaming, in the JBL Quantum TWS wireless earbuds. Earbuds aren’t commonly...
Audeze Releases New Wireless Gaming Headset For PCs & Consoles

Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life. Los Angeles, CA, December 8th, 2022 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life.
Level up your listening: Best wireless surround sound systems

To truly immerse yourself in the action of your favorite movies, games, and songs, you need the right sound system to keep up with every twist and turn. That is where you need the best wireless surround sound system to level up your listening experience. There are many wireless surround...
