Luray Caverns partners with Shriners for ‘Caroling in the Caverns’ Saturday to benefit Hospitals for Children

Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Warehouse Art Gallery will be ‘achingly missed’
It’s unthinkable! With terrible suddenness, Luray will be without the grand Warehouse Art Gallery by Jim Mayes!. Where will be our artists and craftsmen? Where will be our musicians and singers? Where will be our jewelry and dress designers? Where will be our dancers and mimes? Where will be our poets and philosophers? Who will hold our meditation groups and our salons?
Frederick Woodrow Knighton
Frederick Woodrow Knighton, age 83, of Shenandoah, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Frederick was born in Shenandoah, Va. on August 10, 1939. Arrangements are being handled by the Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Legendary animator presents Luray family with ‘Yogi’ award
December 13, 1990 — John and Nancy Rust, operators of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort, east of Luray, have been singled out for their outstanding contributions to quality camping. The Rusts have been named “Operators of the Year” for the operation of the 150-site Jellystone Camp Resort...
Warehouse Art Gallery closing Dec. 31, small portion of exhibits to be relocated to two smaller sites
LURAY, Dec. 9 — Next month will mark 21 years that the Warehouse Art Gallery has lived and grown through hundreds of artists exhibiting their creations in a unique space next to the railroad tracks, across from the library and the visitors center, at 15 Campbell Street. However, within a matter of days, the venue that has served as the apex of an art resurgence in Luray — and earned 4.7 stars on Google Review — will be vacated of its tenants and its eclectic exhibits.
Jesse Franklin Pettit
Jesse Franklin Pettit, 78, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born on April 7, 1944, in Stanley and was a son of the late Ivan Ellis Pettit and Reba Lee Gray Pettit. Jesse owned and operated the Gulf Station in Stanley in the early 1980s....
Darold Wayne Shifflett
Darold Wayne Shifflett Sr., 61, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray. Mr. Shifflett was born on August 26, 1961 in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late George Pickett and Anna Mae Herring Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Shifflett; a sister, Betty Shifflett, and a grandchild, Brooke.
Anthony Wayne Jenkins
Anthony Wayne Jenkins, 59, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born on May 30, 1963, in Staunton and was a son of Kenneth Jenkins of Luray in the late Hazel Virginia “Ginger” Jenkins. He is survived by a son, Joshua Jenkins of Stanley;...
Snow hits twice
December 14, 1989 — Talk about lightning striking twice. Just when Page County was about to climb out from under a half-foot of snow which fell Friday, another storm swooped into the valley and dumped about four inches of the white stuff by 10 p.m. Tuesday. The first storm...
Meet Miles
From the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality. Miles is a tuxedo male that is about 12 months old. He was brought in by animal control after he was reported by a concerned citizen. Miles is a handsome feline with a charming face and cute button nose! He...
Page County wrestling expects to be competitive despite youth and inexperience
SHENANDOAH — Despite a sophomore-heavy team that also includes two freshmen, first-year head wrestling coach Greg Martin believes that the Panthers of Page County can be competitive this winter. “I expect this team to be very competitive,” Martin said. “We’re a young team, with just one senior, but I...
