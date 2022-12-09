Luray Caverns partners with Shriners for ‘Caroling in the Caverns’ Saturday to benefit Hospitals for Children

LURAY, Dec. 9 — Next month will mark 21 years that the Warehouse Art Gallery has lived and grown through hundreds of artists exhibiting their creations in a unique space next to the railroad tracks, across from the library and the visitors center, at 15 Campbell Street. However, within a matter of days, the venue that has served as the apex of an art resurgence in Luray — and earned 4.7 stars on Google Review — will be vacated of its tenants and its eclectic exhibits.

