ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

Luray Caverns partners with Shriners for ‘Caroling in the Caverns’ Saturday to benefit Hospitals for Children

By Pagevalleynews
pagevalleynews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pagevalleynews.com

Warehouse Art Gallery will be ‘achingly missed’

It’s unthinkable! With terrible suddenness, Luray will be without the grand Warehouse Art Gallery by Jim Mayes!. Where will be our artists and craftsmen? Where will be our musicians and singers? Where will be our jewelry and dress designers? Where will be our dancers and mimes? Where will be our poets and philosophers? Who will hold our meditation groups and our salons?
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Frederick Woodrow Knighton

Frederick Woodrow Knighton, age 83, of Shenandoah, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Frederick was born in Shenandoah, Va. on August 10, 1939. Arrangements are being handled by the Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
SHENANDOAH, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Legendary animator presents Luray family with ‘Yogi’ award

December 13, 1990 — John and Nancy Rust, operators of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort, east of Luray, have been singled out for their outstanding contributions to quality camping. The Rusts have been named “Operators of the Year” for the operation of the 150-site Jellystone Camp Resort...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Warehouse Art Gallery closing Dec. 31, small portion of exhibits to be relocated to two smaller sites

LURAY, Dec. 9 — Next month will mark 21 years that the Warehouse Art Gallery has lived and grown through hundreds of artists exhibiting their creations in a unique space next to the railroad tracks, across from the library and the visitors center, at 15 Campbell Street. However, within a matter of days, the venue that has served as the apex of an art resurgence in Luray — and earned 4.7 stars on Google Review — will be vacated of its tenants and its eclectic exhibits.
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Jesse Franklin Pettit

Jesse Franklin Pettit, 78, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born on April 7, 1944, in Stanley and was a son of the late Ivan Ellis Pettit and Reba Lee Gray Pettit. Jesse owned and operated the Gulf Station in Stanley in the early 1980s....
STANLEY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Darold Wayne Shifflett

Darold Wayne Shifflett Sr., 61, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray. Mr. Shifflett was born on August 26, 1961 in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late George Pickett and Anna Mae Herring Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Shifflett; a sister, Betty Shifflett, and a grandchild, Brooke.
STANLEY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Anthony Wayne Jenkins

Anthony Wayne Jenkins, 59, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born on May 30, 1963, in Staunton and was a son of Kenneth Jenkins of Luray in the late Hazel Virginia “Ginger” Jenkins. He is survived by a son, Joshua Jenkins of Stanley;...
STANLEY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Snow hits twice

December 14, 1989 — Talk about lightning striking twice. Just when Page County was about to climb out from under a half-foot of snow which fell Friday, another storm swooped into the valley and dumped about four inches of the white stuff by 10 p.m. Tuesday. The first storm...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Meet Miles

From the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality. Miles is a tuxedo male that is about 12 months old. He was brought in by animal control after he was reported by a concerned citizen. Miles is a handsome feline with a charming face and cute button nose! He...
PAGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy