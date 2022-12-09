Predicting the final score for every 2022 college football bowl game

College football always starts with loads of intrigue given the unknowns as well as nonconference teams facing off against each other. But bowl season always has similar intrigue.

Teams have to win six games to be bowl eligible, though there are a few exemptions, so we already know what most teams are. But with opt-outs, transfers, coaches leaving for other jobs, and such, as well as teams’ will to win a final game, you never really know what you’re going to get in the college football postseason.

Even so, we’re taking a stab at what we think will happen in every single bowl game. Here are our predictions for each one.

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl - Miami (OH) vs. UAB - 12/16

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl - UTSA vs. Troy - 12/16

Wasabi Fenway Bowl - Cincinnati vs. Louisville - 12/17

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - Florida vs. Oregon State - 12/17

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl - Washington State vs. Fresno State - 12/17

Lending Tree Bowl - Rice vs. Southern Mississippi - 12/17

New Mexico Bowl - SMU vs. BYU - 12/17

Frisco Bowl - North Texas vs. Boise State - 12/17

Myrtle Beach Bowl - Marshall vs. UConn - 12/19

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State - 12/20

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - Liberty vs. Toledo - 12/20

R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama - 12/21

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Baylor vs. Air Force - 12/22

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - Louisiana vs. Houston - 12/23

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Missouri - 12/23

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl - MTSU vs. San Diego State - 12/24

QuickLane Bowl - New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green - 12/26

Camellia Bowl - Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo - 12/27

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Memphis vs. Utah State - 12/27

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina - 12/28

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State - 12/27

Military Bowl - UCF vs. Duke - 12/28

Autozone Liberty Bowl - Kansas vs. Arkansas - 12/28

SDCCC Holiday Bowl - Oregon vs. North Carolina - 12/28

TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss - 12/28

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Syracuse vs. Minnesota - 12/29

Cheez-It Bowl - Oklahoma vs. Florida State - 12/29

Valero Alamo Bowl - Texas vs. Washington - 12/29

Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Maryland vs. NC State - 12/30

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Pitt vs. UCLA - 12/30

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame vs. South Carolina - 12/30

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - Ohio vs. Wyoming - 12/30

Capital One Orange Bowl - Tennessee vs. Clemson - 12/30

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama vs. Kansas State - 12/31

(CFP) Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan vs. TCU - 12/31

(CFP) Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State vs. Georgia

ReliaQuest Bowl - Mississippi State vs. Illinois - 1/2

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU vs. Purdue

Rose Bowl - Penn State vs. Utah - 1/2

National Championship Game - Michigan vs. Georgia - 1/9