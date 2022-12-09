ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Predicting the final score for every 2022 college football bowl game

By Isaiah Hole
 3 days ago
College football always starts with loads of intrigue given the unknowns as well as nonconference teams facing off against each other. But bowl season always has similar intrigue.

Teams have to win six games to be bowl eligible, though there are a few exemptions, so we already know what most teams are. But with opt-outs, transfers, coaches leaving for other jobs, and such, as well as teams’ will to win a final game, you never really know what you’re going to get in the college football postseason.

Even so, we’re taking a stab at what we think will happen in every single bowl game. Here are our predictions for each one.

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl - Miami (OH) vs. UAB - 12/16

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl - UTSA vs. Troy - 12/16

Helen Comer-The Daily News

Wasabi Fenway Bowl - Cincinnati vs. Louisville - 12/17

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - Florida vs. Oregon State - 12/17

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl - Washington State vs. Fresno State - 12/17

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lending Tree Bowl - Rice vs. Southern Mississippi - 12/17

Syndication: Hattiesburg American

New Mexico Bowl - SMU vs. BYU - 12/17

Photo: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Frisco Bowl - North Texas vs. Boise State - 12/17

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Myrtle Beach Bowl - Marshall vs. UConn - 12/19

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State - 12/20

Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - Liberty vs. Toledo - 12/20

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama - 12/21

AP Photo/Marco Garcia

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Baylor vs. Air Force - 12/22

Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - Louisiana vs. Houston - 12/23

Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Missouri - 12/23

Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl - MTSU vs. San Diego State - 12/24

Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

QuickLane Bowl - New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green - 12/26

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Camellia Bowl - Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo - 12/27

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Memphis vs. Utah State - 12/27

Joe Rondone-The Commercial Appeal

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina - 12/28

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State - 12/27

John Fisher/Getty Images

Military Bowl - UCF vs. Duke - 12/28

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Autozone Liberty Bowl - Kansas vs. Arkansas - 12/28

Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

SDCCC Holiday Bowl - Oregon vs. North Carolina - 12/28

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss - 12/28

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Syracuse vs. Minnesota - 12/29

David Berding/Getty Images

Cheez-It Bowl - Oklahoma vs. Florida State - 12/29

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Valero Alamo Bowl - Texas vs. Washington - 12/29

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Maryland vs. NC State - 12/30

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Pitt vs. UCLA - 12/30

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame vs. South Carolina - 12/30

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - Ohio vs. Wyoming - 12/30

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Capital One Orange Bowl - Tennessee vs. Clemson - 12/30

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama vs. Kansas State - 12/31

Photo: Isaiah Hole
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

(CFP) Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan vs. TCU - 12/31

Photo: Isaiah Hole

(CFP) Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State vs. Georgia

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

ReliaQuest Bowl - Mississippi State vs. Illinois - 1/2

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU vs. Purdue

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl - Penn State vs. Utah - 1/2

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship Game - Michigan vs. Georgia - 1/9

Photo: Isaiah Hole

