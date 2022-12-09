Read full article on original website
PWMania
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars
Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
PWMania
Will Vince McMahon Return To WWE?
When one of the biggest stories in the history of the professional wrestling industry, the “retirement” of Vince McMahon, made headlines in July, many thought it’d be almost impossible for the emperor of sports entertainment to step away after he devoted seemingly every aspect of his life to his organization. The billionaire’s rocky exit from the company that he built from the north east territory that he bought from his father in 1983 to the publicly-traded global corporation that it is today came after a series of Wall Street Journal articles revealed previously undisclosed hush money payments that McMahon paid to keep his affairs quiet. Several payments were made to several women over the years, totaling almost $20 million from consensual affairs to an accusation of misconduct with claims that a female talent was told if she didn’t get sexual involved with him, it might put her job at risk.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Said to Be Upset With Ric Flair Over Becky Lynch’s Remarks
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE star Becky Lynch feuded throughout 2021 and early 2022, around the time Lynch was feuding with Flair’s daughter, Charlotte. WWE used real-life issues to fuel their feud leading up to Survivor Series. Flair slammed Lynch on his podcast and on Twitter....
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Damage CTRL heads to the ring. Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and attacks Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. She tosses them over the barricade, then chases out of the arena with a chair.
PWMania
Ric Flair on Vince McMahon Planning a WWE Return: “He is Entitled to Whatever He Wants”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Vince McMahon’s plans to make a WWE comeback during his podcast. Flair responded to the question by slamming former WCW executive Eric Bischoff. “Well, you know, you’re not going to get a negative word out of me. I love Vince...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 12/9/22
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.306 viewers on FOX, up from 902,000 viewers on FS1 a week ago. The show received a 0.57 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.25 rating a...
PWMania
Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title
WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot. Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW. During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at...
PWMania
Ricky Starks Responds to Comparisons to The Rock
Ricky Starks rose through the ranks of the NWA before joining the AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. He quickly became a member of Team Taz before breaking away to be his own man. For several years, Starks has been compared to The Rock due to their appearance and the way...
PWMania
WWE Rescinds Bobby Lashley’s Firing
WWE has rescinded Bobby Lashley’s firing. For those who missed it, WWE official Adam Pearce fired Lashley (in storyline) Monday night on WWE RAW. Lashley was fired after he accidentally struck officials for two weeks in a row. Pearce issued a statement this afternoon announcing that Lashley’s firing has...
PWMania
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Had a “Contentious” Relationship With Jim Cornette
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, Ross stated that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on good terms:. “Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
PWMania
Saturday Special AEW Dark Elevation Results – December 10, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Dark Elevation with a hype package for the ROH World Title Match. Matt Taven & Atu Valu start us off and Taven with some chops before he hits the ropes and lands a dropkick. Sal Muscott tags in and Mike Bennett tags in. Bennett with some chops in the corner then a rolling elbow. Taven back in and Muscat takes a Death Valley Driver into a knee strike from Taven. More double team moves to Muscat then the Proton Pack gets the win.
PWMania
Producers from This Week’s WWE RAW Revealed (12/12/22)
The WWE Producers for the December 12, 2022, WWE RAW from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Kylie Rae (billed as Briana Ray) vs. Dana Brooke for WWE Main Event was produced by Petey Williams, while Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander was produced by Chris Park. You can click here for full Main Event spoilers.
PWMania
Tessa Blanchard Names AEW, WWE Dream Opponents
If Tessa Blanchard could work with anyone in the ring, who would it be?. The women’s wrestling star recently answered this question during a new Captain’s Corner interview, naming some talents from WWE and AEW in the process. “People ask me this all the time. There are some...
PWMania
WWE Star Hints at Faction Reunion Featuring Returning Wrestlers
Nikki Cross has sparked speculation about a possible SAnitY reunion. Cross is the only member of the faction who is still under contract with WWE, as Eric Young, Big Damo (fka Killian Dain), and Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) have all left the company. However, for at least one former member, this will change.
PWMania
Vince McMahon Facing New Demands from Women Alleging Abuse, Planning a WWE Return
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly facing new legal demands from two women who claim he sexually assaulted them, all while planning a return to the company he built into a global sports entertainment juggernaut. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal‘s Joe Palazzolo...
PWMania
Jim Ross: “Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE, He Was Tired Of Being Broke”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, he reflected on the contract that he had assisted Brock Lesnar in signing with WWE back when he was in charge of Talent Relations for the company. He revealed that Lesnar had mentioned to him that he was sick of being broke.
PWMania
Full Card For NJPW World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League Finals (12/14/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full card for the December 14th World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League Finals at Sendai’s Sun Plaza Hall. In the Super Jr Tag League Finals it will be IMPACT Wrestling’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin facing YOH and Lio Rush. The winner will head to Wrestle Kingdom 17 to challenge the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira and TJP for the titles.
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Makes History at WWE NXT Deadline
After a long career in WWE, Kofi Kingston has accomplished everything. Kingston has played in a number of memorable matches and won numerous championships. On Saturday night at the NXT Deadline premium live event, Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Kingston broke...
