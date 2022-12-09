PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
07-17-25-26-40
(seven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $770,000
Cash4Life
07-14-17-34-56, Cash Ball: 1
(seven, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto
01-12-16-30-32-38
(one, twelve, sixteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
Mega Millions
08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000,000
Pick 2 Day
9-3, Wild: 9
(nine, three; Wild: nine)
Pick 2 Evening
4-3, Wild: 5
(four, three; Wild: five)
Pick 3 Day
9-2-4, Wild: 9
(nine, two, four; Wild: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
6-6-7, Wild: 5
(six, six, seven; Wild: five)
Pick 4 Day
3-1-7-5, Wild: 9
(three, one, seven, five; Wild: nine)
Pick 4 Evening
2-1-1-5, Wild: 5
(two, one, one, five; Wild: five)
Pick 5 Day
2-8-9-2-6, Wild: 9
(two, eight, nine, two, six; Wild: nine)
Pick 5 Evening
3-0-0-4-8, Wild: 5
(three, zero, zero, four, eight; Wild: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Treasure Hunt
03-05-15-23-24
(three, five, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $84,000
Comments / 0