Baton Rouge, LA

4 Louisiana women accused of stealing $17k worth of merchandise in Mississippi

By Biancca Ball
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana, women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses.

Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on December 7, 2022, about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.

According to investigators, the women concealed the items, entered Ulta Beauty, and took more things. Once the women exited the parking lot, police said they conducted a traffic stop and recovered the stolen items from Best Buy and Ulta Beauty.

While this traffic stop was ongoing, police said the original females exited Best Buy and were observed concealing merchandise inside another vehicle in the parking lot. They were detained, and officers recovered the stolen items.

Police said during their investigation; they discovered the women were responsible for a theft at Best Buy in early December.

The suspects were identified as Mikiara Williams, Dimecia Williams, Lakota Edwards, and Rachelle Bindon. All four women were charged with felony shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Mikiara Williams was not given a bond because a hold was placed on her for an out-of-state agency. Instead, Dimecia Williams and Edwards were each given a $150,000 bond. Bindon’s bond was set at $75,000.

The case will be presented to the Madison and Rankin District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

