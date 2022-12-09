ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

7-9-5

(seven, nine, five)

US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more snow and ice into Appalachia and New England. In northern Louisiana, the boy was found dead in a wooded area more than a half-mile from his home in the Keithville area, where a violent storm struck overnight just south of Shreveport, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said. The child’s mother was later found dead around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday one street over from her home, he said. The child’s father reported them missing from their home, which the sheriff said was demolished in the storm.
LOUISIANA STATE
Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach’s been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable with regards to how he wants to attack practice, how he’s been performing in practice going against our defense — which I think is a pretty good defense to go against — and working on all the different things we’ve been asking him to accomplish.” Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, missed the first three games while recovering from a knee injury. He started the next seven and the Jets went 5-2 in those games, but his play was mostly shaky. Wilson had four touchdown passes and five interceptions and had a 55.6 completion percentage as New York’s offense struggled to produce points.
TENNESSEE STATE
Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to...
FLORIDA STATE
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she’ll face a similar challenge after a Republican lawmaker recently revealed he’ll run the proposal again. The move comes as GOP lawmakers nationwide are expected to continue to push for limits on transgender rights. This time, though, Zephyr will have a seat at the table. And a vote. Zephyr and SJ Howell are the first two openly transgender people to be elected to the Montana Legislature. They are among a record 10 transgender lawmakers who will be serving next year in state legislatures in Colorado, Delaware, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Vermont and Virginia, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. The first openly transgender lawmaker in the United States took office in 2018.
MONTANA STATE
Police: 2 officers slain in Mississippi; shooter also dead

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed by a woman early Wednesday as they checked on a call at a motel, authorities said. The woman killed herself after shooting the Bay St. Louis police officers at a Motel 6 in the city around 4:30 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. It was unclear why the officers were sent to the motel. The statement described it as a “call for service.” No additional details were released by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents who are investigating the shooting. No one answered the phone at the Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the mayor of the city of 10,000 people about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Biloxi did not return a phone message.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Curacao Launches New Customer Care Initiatives With New Policies, Programs and Customer Advocacy Department

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Curacao, the largest Hispanic-serving retailer on the West Coast, today announced the launch of its new Curacao Cares Initiative, featuring new policies including an enhanced customer bill of rights, new educational programs to help ensure its customers shop smarter, and a new Customer Advocacy Department. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005356/en/ Curacao Cares Customer Advocacy Department was created specifically to review all offline and online customer journeys, identity experience gaps that could be a source of frustration, and update process and policies impacting all customer touchpoints with the goal of increasing customer satisfaction, retention, and engagement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shapiro's bipartisanship talk welcome in fight-weary Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will take office next month talking about how voters across the political spectrum in Pennsylvania gave him a mandate, a message he will carry into a state Capitol riven by partisanship and, recently, a breakdown in lawmaking. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general and a former state lawmaker and county commissioner, has possibly a better understanding than any recent predecessor about what it takes to get legislation through the nation’s largest full-time Legislature. To a significant extent, Shapiro starts off in strong position: his fellow Democrats won the House, state coffers are flush with cash and his Republican opponent was weak, peddling far-right views that repelled donors and moderate voters. Still, the state Senate remains firmly in Republican control, meaning that every new law must have a GOP stamp of approval. Now, five weeks into his transition, Shapiro is stressing bipartisanship, seeding his transition team with Republicans and avoiding radioactive political issues.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
