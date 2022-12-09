KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash Ball
02-25-31-33, Cash Ball: 11
(two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three; Cash Ball: eleven)
Kentucky 5
02-07-11-14-23
(two, seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three)
Lucky For Life
04-23-31-44-46, Lucky Ball: 5
(four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
6-4-6
(six, four, six)
Pick 3 Midday
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
Pick 4 Evening
6-2-3-2
(six, two, three, two)
Pick 4 Midday
6-4-8-8
(six, four, eight, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
