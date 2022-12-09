ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATV

The 85 South Show bringing their 'roasting skills' to North Little rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 85 South Show will be in North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Area on Oct. 8, 2023, as a part of their national tour that runs through December 2023. The 85 South Show, produced by 85 South Media, unites three of America's funniest, most talented, and most fearless comedians. With over two million subscribers on YouTube, over half a billion independent views, and 150,000+ live show tickets sold, the 85 South Show has completely changed the comedy industry.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Deplorable conditions at Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents of a Little Rock apartment complex say their complaints to management about horrible conditions and needed repairs are not being addressed. The Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments, formerly known as the Spanish Jon's Apartments, has no shortage of issues. Some apartments are abandoned, doors...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

UCA's Women's Leadership Network announces 2023 Leadership Academy

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Women’s Leadership Network at the University of Central Arkansas announced Wednesday the 2023 Class of the Women’s Leadership Academy. According to a news release, the Women’s Leadership Academy is dedicated to empowering, enriching, and embracing women in our region, facilitating their leadership development.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Arkansas Institution launches free Cyber Risk Assessments for Arkansas small businesses

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Forge Institute Arkansas Cyber Defense Center is offering Cyber Risk Assessments for Arkansas small businesses. A news release said that the assessment is offered at no cost to small businesses. and is part of the U.S. Small Business Administration Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program, which provided funding for the Arkansas Cyber Defense Center.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

New Sanitation Service to start in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of North Little Rock will begin using new side-loading sanitation trucks and trash containers Monday. North Little Rock residents have been receiving their new containers and some residents will receive their containers this week. The City of North Little Rock said that sanitation...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

First NLR Church serves community through 'Week of Giving'

Little Rock (KATV) — First NLR ministries is hosting their first "Week of Giving" to serve the community this holiday season. Over 1,000 volunteers have been enlisted to help in First NLR pour back into the community for starting today through next Sunday, December 18th. “We’ve been doing outreach...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

AG Rutledge announced the 2022 Officers of the Year award winners

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday hosted the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards as well as a luncheon at the Benton Event Center. Rutledge announced Fort Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore...
FORT SMITH, AR
KATV

Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KATV

Man fraudulently uses credit card at Home Depot, says Cabot police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department Criminal Investigations Division announced on Tuesday they are searching to identify a wanted man. According to the police the man is wanted for questioning regarding the fraudulent use of a credit card at a Home Depot in Cabot. The black van...
CABOT, AR
KATV

Person shot in Jonesboro, police searching for suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a shooting in Jonesboro on Sunday afternoon. According to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant, an individual was shot at the Exxon gas station at 1325 S. Caraway Rd near the intersection with Nettleton Ave. Sally Smith, Public...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

