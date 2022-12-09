Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KATV
The 85 South Show bringing their 'roasting skills' to North Little rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 85 South Show will be in North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Area on Oct. 8, 2023, as a part of their national tour that runs through December 2023. The 85 South Show, produced by 85 South Media, unites three of America's funniest, most talented, and most fearless comedians. With over two million subscribers on YouTube, over half a billion independent views, and 150,000+ live show tickets sold, the 85 South Show has completely changed the comedy industry.
KATV
Deplorable conditions at Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents of a Little Rock apartment complex say their complaints to management about horrible conditions and needed repairs are not being addressed. The Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments, formerly known as the Spanish Jon's Apartments, has no shortage of issues. Some apartments are abandoned, doors...
KATV
UCA's Women's Leadership Network announces 2023 Leadership Academy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Women’s Leadership Network at the University of Central Arkansas announced Wednesday the 2023 Class of the Women’s Leadership Academy. According to a news release, the Women’s Leadership Academy is dedicated to empowering, enriching, and embracing women in our region, facilitating their leadership development.
KATV
Arkansas Institution launches free Cyber Risk Assessments for Arkansas small businesses
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Forge Institute Arkansas Cyber Defense Center is offering Cyber Risk Assessments for Arkansas small businesses. A news release said that the assessment is offered at no cost to small businesses. and is part of the U.S. Small Business Administration Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program, which provided funding for the Arkansas Cyber Defense Center.
KATV
New Sanitation Service to start in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of North Little Rock will begin using new side-loading sanitation trucks and trash containers Monday. North Little Rock residents have been receiving their new containers and some residents will receive their containers this week. The City of North Little Rock said that sanitation...
KATV
Gotta Have-It Gifts from Tech Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tech Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey, shares a few great tech gift ideas for those on your Christmas list!. For more information, click here.
KATV
'People Trust' to gift cash deposit to 100 new customers during grand opening Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas's first minority-owned financial institution, People Trust Credit Union, will host a grand opening for its first location on Wednesday. The credit union is an accredited, full-service credit union with a focus on restoring access to banking for underbanked and underserved individuals in central Arkansas.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
KATV
Information needed on an ongoing investigation says Little Rock police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they need more information on a victim found dead in Little Rock. On April 23 officers were notified of a dead individual near the intersection of 44th and Walker Street. The victim has been identified as Kerry Allen.
KATV
'Change is about to happen': Watson Chapel teachers walk out in protest of salary pay
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Watson Chapel School District teachers walk out of school to protest what they say is unequal pay. The teachers said they want to see fair treatment. "We are making less than what custodians are making," said dyslexia interventionist, Rosalind Robinson. "Everybody's salary is not equal."
KATV
'First in Arkansas': UAMS, first to use new liver transplant technology in recent surgery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in the state of Arkansas, a liver transplant was recently performed at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that used groundbreaking technology that preserves donor's livers and keeps them viable for an extended period of time. The new technology helped...
KATV
First NLR Church serves community through 'Week of Giving'
Little Rock (KATV) — First NLR ministries is hosting their first "Week of Giving" to serve the community this holiday season. Over 1,000 volunteers have been enlisted to help in First NLR pour back into the community for starting today through next Sunday, December 18th. “We’ve been doing outreach...
KATV
AG Rutledge announced the 2022 Officers of the Year award winners
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday hosted the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards as well as a luncheon at the Benton Event Center. Rutledge announced Fort Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore...
KATV
Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
KATV
Conway School Board recommends changing public comment from five to three minutes
CONWAY (KATV) — The Conway school board met on Tuesday night to discuss a variety of things, one of the agenda items focused on how to give the public an opportunity while continuing to take care of the business at hand. The meeting was held at the administration building...
KATV
Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
KATV
WATCH: Do you recognize this suspect who stole catalytic converters in North Little Rock?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police are seeking information regarding thefts of catalytic converters from a vehicle. In a tweet, police shared a video of a suspect stealing the catalytic converters. Police said if you recognize the person, please contact Det. Imhoff at (501) 771-7163 with...
KATV
Man fraudulently uses credit card at Home Depot, says Cabot police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department Criminal Investigations Division announced on Tuesday they are searching to identify a wanted man. According to the police the man is wanted for questioning regarding the fraudulent use of a credit card at a Home Depot in Cabot. The black van...
KATV
NLRPD promotes first African American officer to rank of captain
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department promoted an African American officer to the rank of Captain, a historic first for the law enforcement agency. Officer Ron Messer's promotion ceremony was held at the North Little Rock Justice Center. Messer has the distinction of being the...
KATV
Person shot in Jonesboro, police searching for suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a shooting in Jonesboro on Sunday afternoon. According to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant, an individual was shot at the Exxon gas station at 1325 S. Caraway Rd near the intersection with Nettleton Ave. Sally Smith, Public...
