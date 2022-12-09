When one of the biggest stories in the history of the professional wrestling industry, the “retirement” of Vince McMahon, made headlines in July, many thought it’d be almost impossible for the emperor of sports entertainment to step away after he devoted seemingly every aspect of his life to his organization. The billionaire’s rocky exit from the company that he built from the north east territory that he bought from his father in 1983 to the publicly-traded global corporation that it is today came after a series of Wall Street Journal articles revealed previously undisclosed hush money payments that McMahon paid to keep his affairs quiet. Several payments were made to several women over the years, totaling almost $20 million from consensual affairs to an accusation of misconduct with claims that a female talent was told if she didn’t get sexual involved with him, it might put her job at risk.

18 HOURS AGO