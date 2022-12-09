Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
$1,691 SNAP Benefits in Virginia Will Be Loaded on Friday
The state of Virginia extended its SNAP benefits and a household can possibly receive an amount of $1,691 this Friday, Dec.16. Millions of Americans across the country rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to meet their daily needs such as buying nutritious food. However, not all states expanded and extended this program to their residents.
Virginia students collect 1,200 pounds of snacks for soldiers
A Hermitage High School student is collecting candy and other snacks for the military men and women serving our country.
southarkansassun.com
Emergency SNAP in Virginia Is Extended Up to December
Virginia has once again extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for households that qualify. This program will help citizens across the state, especially those who have been struggling financially. The Virginia Department of Social Services has announced that qualified households in the state will receive their SNAP benefits automatically on...
drugstorenews.com
CVS, Walgreens to pay $10.7B for alleged role in opioid crisis
CVS will pay $5 billion, and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion. New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday announced two multistate settlements totaling $10.7 billion with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ role in the opioid crisis in the United States. Attorney General James co-led a coalition of attorneys general in negotiating the settlement, which will provide $10.7 billion to communities nationwide and will require significant improvements in how CVS and Walgreens handle opioids prescriptions.
Are you owed money? New program connects Virginians with unclaimed property quicker
“The Commonwealth’s new website and system streamline the claims process which allows us to expedite the return of unclaimed funds to the rightful owners,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
mediafeed.org
Virginia first-time homebuyers’ programs
Virginia is for lovers — or so the state slogan proclaims — and there are plenty of reasons why someone would love to purchase a home there. Good schools, good music, good food, and great scenery, to name a few. But for first-time homebuyers in Virginia, breaking into...
USPS deadlines & how they are preparing for Virginia shipments
Here are some deadlines customers need to know to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO Task Force
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
drugstorenews.com
CVS Health’s Aetna donates $9.3M to fund behavioral, social care needs of youths
CVS Health's Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has provided $9.3 million to 10 residential and community-based service providers across the state that deliver behavioral health services and support social care needs of West Virginians, particularly for Children with a Serious Emotional Disorders in foster care and their biological or foster families.
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
Local charity giving away new clothes to hundreds in VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local charity is prepped to give hundreds of students gifts this holiday season, starting Tuesday. According to a press release from Communities in Schools of Appalachian Highlands (CISAH), community donations ensured that 457 students will receive gifts this year as part of the organization’s Holiday Giving Drive program. The Holiday […]
WSET
Parts of Virginia to see rain and freezing rain from strong system pushing across country
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After a quiet and chilly Tuesday, rain chances increase Wednesday into Thursday in Virginia from a strong system pushing across the country. Temperatures for this will be everything, as some will see rain and others will see freezing rain. Rain totals will be between 1"...
rvamag.com
Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains
Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a “melting cauldron” of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WSLS
Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
WDBJ7.com
Compassion Church to give 1,000 free Christmas meals to those in need in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local ministry is preparing to give out free Christmas meal to those in need in the Lynchburg area. Compassion Church is holding their 14th annual Community Christmas Box outreach this Saturday. They will be delivering 1,000 boxes to people’s homes with enough food for a...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WDBJ7.com
Yes Virginia, we do have volcanoes
Did you know Virginia has quite the volcanic past? In fact, remnants of them are still visible even today if you know where to look. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts talks with an expert on the topic in this episode of Slight Chance of Science podcast. Dr. Jim Beard, retired curator...
