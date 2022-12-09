Kicking off this week’s Dark Elevation with a hype package for the ROH World Title Match. Matt Taven & Atu Valu start us off and Taven with some chops before he hits the ropes and lands a dropkick. Sal Muscott tags in and Mike Bennett tags in. Bennett with some chops in the corner then a rolling elbow. Taven back in and Muscat takes a Death Valley Driver into a knee strike from Taven. More double team moves to Muscat then the Proton Pack gets the win.

