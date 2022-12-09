Read full article on original website
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars
Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
WWE Officials ‘Very Happy’ Over Viral Buzz for NXT Star Sol Ruca
WWE NXT star Sol Ruca debuted her new unique finisher on a recent episode of NXT Level Up. The video of her performing the move went viral online, and WWE Head of Creative Triple H noticed it, retweeting the clip from his account:. WWE officials were reortedly pleased with the...
Kurt Angle Responds to Rumors That He and Vince Russo Tried to Take Over TNA Creative
During a recent episode of his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his time spent with TNA Wrestling near the end of 2007. Here are the highlights:. Putting over Jay Lethal but creative not wanting to do it:. “They took the title...
Ricky Starks Responds to Comparisons to The Rock
Ricky Starks rose through the ranks of the NWA before joining the AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. He quickly became a member of Team Taz before breaking away to be his own man. For several years, Starks has been compared to The Rock due to their appearance and the way...
Seth Rollins Said to Be Upset With Ric Flair Over Becky Lynch’s Remarks
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE star Becky Lynch feuded throughout 2021 and early 2022, around the time Lynch was feuding with Flair’s daughter, Charlotte. WWE used real-life issues to fuel their feud leading up to Survivor Series. Flair slammed Lynch on his podcast and on Twitter....
Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s NWA Powerrr (12/13/22)
NWA has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. * Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhett Titus. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV.
Ric Flair on Vince McMahon Planning a WWE Return: “He is Entitled to Whatever He Wants”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Vince McMahon’s plans to make a WWE comeback during his podcast. Flair responded to the question by slamming former WCW executive Eric Bischoff. “Well, you know, you’re not going to get a negative word out of me. I love Vince...
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
Tessa Blanchard Names AEW, WWE Dream Opponents
If Tessa Blanchard could work with anyone in the ring, who would it be?. The women’s wrestling star recently answered this question during a new Captain’s Corner interview, naming some talents from WWE and AEW in the process. “People ask me this all the time. There are some...
WWE Rescinds Bobby Lashley’s Firing
WWE has rescinded Bobby Lashley’s firing. For those who missed it, WWE official Adam Pearce fired Lashley (in storyline) Monday night on WWE RAW. Lashley was fired after he accidentally struck officials for two weeks in a row. Pearce issued a statement this afternoon announcing that Lashley’s firing has...
Saturday Special AEW Dark Elevation Results – December 10, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Dark Elevation with a hype package for the ROH World Title Match. Matt Taven & Atu Valu start us off and Taven with some chops before he hits the ropes and lands a dropkick. Sal Muscott tags in and Mike Bennett tags in. Bennett with some chops in the corner then a rolling elbow. Taven back in and Muscat takes a Death Valley Driver into a knee strike from Taven. More double team moves to Muscat then the Proton Pack gets the win.
NJPW STRONG Lineup Set For 12/17/22, Motor City Machine Guns, KENTA
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the match lineup for the December 17th episode of NJPW STRONG. The NJPW STRONG Detonation series rolls on as the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defend their titles against the number one contenders Stray Dog Army in the main event.
Jim Ross: “Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE, He Was Tired Of Being Broke”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, he reflected on the contract that he had assisted Brock Lesnar in signing with WWE back when he was in charge of Talent Relations for the company. He revealed that Lesnar had mentioned to him that he was sick of being broke.
Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title
WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot. Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW. During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at...
GCW Announces El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian; Match Won’t Stream On FITE+
Game Changer Wrestling confirmed today at their upcoming event Amerikaz Most Wanted, Lucha Libre AAA superstar El Hijo Del Vikingo will be meeting Blake Christian in a one on one matchup. The event is scheduled for Friday December 16th in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Culture Center. While Amerikaz Most...
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/9/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. Rampage averaged 457,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Last week, the show received 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating, the lowest key demo rating in the show’s...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 12/16/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the December 16 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Myles Borne. * Sol Ruca defeated Dani Palmer. * Trick Williams defeated Hank Walker.
WWE Star Hints at Faction Reunion Featuring Returning Wrestlers
Nikki Cross has sparked speculation about a possible SAnitY reunion. Cross is the only member of the faction who is still under contract with WWE, as Eric Young, Big Damo (fka Killian Dain), and Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) have all left the company. However, for at least one former member, this will change.
Chris Jericho Reacts to Criticism About the Finish to His ROH Final Battle Match
While Tony Khan was negotiating a distribution deal for ROH, the decision was made to crown Chris Jericho ROH World Champion after he defeated Claudio Castagnoli. At this past Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event, Jericho also returned it to Claudio, but a fan didn’t like the ending. Jericho...
