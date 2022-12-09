ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

SAG celebrates Christmas with successful open house

The Selma Art Guild Christmas open house on Sunday attracted a good turnout of art lovers and sales, according to SAG President Cam Walker Guarino. “We will be open until the week of Christmas so we can have more opportunities for people to come buy things,” Guarino said. Art...
SELMA, AL
7th Annual Scott Communications Toy Drive is this Thursday

The 7th Annual Scott Communications Toy Drive presented by Marion Community Bank will take place this Thursday, Dec. 15. All toys will benefit Selma Pals. The event will be held in front of the Selma Walmart from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SELMA, AL
Auburn coaches Cadillac Williams, Zac Etheridge visit Selma High on Monday

Selma High Athletics welcomed Auburn's former interim head coach Cadillac Williams to meet with football players on Monday. Williams and secondary coach Zac Etheridge visited with star defensive safety Dakaari Nelson, who is committed to attend Penn State, and Saints football coach Willie Gandy along with Principal Stoney Pritchett. Williams...
SELMA, AL
Butler County native appointed to ABC board

Curtis Stewart, a native of Butler County, was named administrator by Gov. Kay Ivey to the ABC Board. Hailing from Greenville, Stewart previously served as deputy commissioner. He replaces Mac Gipson, who was ABC Board Administrator for 12 years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the Commerce School...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
Morgan Academy recognizes football players at annual fall banquet

Rhyne Williams and Allen Michael Creech were named Most Valuable Player for Morgan Academy varsity football at the school’s 2022 annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet held Tuesday, Dec. 6. In addition, Perrin Utsey and Allen Lightfoot were named winners of the 2022 Raines HEART Award, given in loving memory...
SELMA, AL
Longtime Safford eatery Camphouse Diner to be sold at auction

The Camphouse Bar and Grill in Safford is on the market to be sold. Camphouse Bar & Grill on Highway 66 in Safford will be auctioned on Jan. 18 starting at 1 p.m. The auction is online only but an open house for viewing is being scheduled. The auctioneer, Pearce...
SAFFORD, AL
NOW HIRING: Dallas County Public Fishing Lake Concession Contractor

NOW HIRING: Dallas County Public Fishing Lake Concession Contractor. Contract requirements include, but are not limited to: permit sales, sanitation, grounds maintenance, and concessions. Investment required. Three-year contract, renewable at the discretion of the State. Application and information are available from: Alabama Division of Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries, 64 N. Union Street, Suite 551, Montgomery, AL 36130, or call (334) 242-3472.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Dallas County Public Fishing Lake has an opening for manager

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Dallas County Public Fishing Lake in Sardis. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is renewable...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Keith Bears boys and girls teams lose to Francis Marion Rams

The Keith Bears girls and boys both came up short at home on Tuesday night against the Francis Marion Rams. The Rams were able to claim a 48-42 victory against the Bears on their home court. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 14 points. T. Essex led the Rams in scoring with 17 points.
ORRVILLE, AL
Meetings to be held on broadband technical assistance program

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) kicked off a meeting in Montgomery County on Dec. 12 on a broadband technical assistance program and will hold several more in Lowndes, Greene, Sumter and Marengo counties. The Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program will be offered in all the...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
USDA to invest $233K for medical equipment at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden

The USDA will recognize its investment of $233,900 for medical equipment at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden with a ceremony on Dec. 20. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon will host an event to celebrate the investment of $233,900 to fund the purchase of medical equipment that is designed to help the J. Paul Jones hospital recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAMDEN, AL
Perry County under slight risk for severe weather Wednesday-Thursday

Perry County is under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow through Thursday. According to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, scattered thunderstorms may be seen on early Wednesday morning but supercells may develop after 12 p.m. Damaging winds and tornados are possible during the weather events. Rain is expected to...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
Perry County to be audited by state

Perry County will be audited by the state because of excessive federal government funding, according to a post from Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. In his post, Turner said that the news is good for the county as this will prevent the loss of funding from the government. "Chairman Turner sees...

