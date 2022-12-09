Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
SAG celebrates Christmas with successful open house
The Selma Art Guild Christmas open house on Sunday attracted a good turnout of art lovers and sales, according to SAG President Cam Walker Guarino. “We will be open until the week of Christmas so we can have more opportunities for people to come buy things,” Guarino said. Art...
selmasun.com
7th Annual Scott Communications Toy Drive is this Thursday
The 7th Annual Scott Communications Toy Drive presented by Marion Community Bank will take place this Thursday, Dec. 15. All toys will benefit Selma Pals. The event will be held in front of the Selma Walmart from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
selmasun.com
Auburn coaches Cadillac Williams, Zac Etheridge visit Selma High on Monday
Selma High Athletics welcomed Auburn's former interim head coach Cadillac Williams to meet with football players on Monday. Williams and secondary coach Zac Etheridge visited with star defensive safety Dakaari Nelson, who is committed to attend Penn State, and Saints football coach Willie Gandy along with Principal Stoney Pritchett. Williams...
selmasun.com
Butler County native appointed to ABC board
Curtis Stewart, a native of Butler County, was named administrator by Gov. Kay Ivey to the ABC Board. Hailing from Greenville, Stewart previously served as deputy commissioner. He replaces Mac Gipson, who was ABC Board Administrator for 12 years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the Commerce School...
selmasun.com
Press conference set for Wednesday to update community on death of Selma High student
City, school and law enforcement officials are holding a press conference on Wednesday to release updated information about the death of a student at Selma High School on Nov. 8. The 10:30 a.m. press conference is being held at Vaughan Smitherman Museum on Union St. It is being led by...
selmasun.com
Morgan Academy recognizes football players at annual fall banquet
Rhyne Williams and Allen Michael Creech were named Most Valuable Player for Morgan Academy varsity football at the school’s 2022 annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet held Tuesday, Dec. 6. In addition, Perrin Utsey and Allen Lightfoot were named winners of the 2022 Raines HEART Award, given in loving memory...
selmasun.com
Longtime Safford eatery Camphouse Diner to be sold at auction
The Camphouse Bar and Grill in Safford is on the market to be sold. Camphouse Bar & Grill on Highway 66 in Safford will be auctioned on Jan. 18 starting at 1 p.m. The auction is online only but an open house for viewing is being scheduled. The auctioneer, Pearce...
selmasun.com
Montgomery leaders break ground on new sports fields at Cleveland Avenue YMCA
The Montgomery County Commission broke ground on Tuesday on new sports fields being built at the historic Cleveland Avenue YMCA. The groundbreaking was held on Tuesday with Chairman Doug Singleton, Vice Chairman Isaiah Sankey and District 2 Commissioner Carmen Moore-Zeigler and others. The commission said in a statement on social...
selmasun.com
NOW HIRING: Dallas County Public Fishing Lake Concession Contractor
NOW HIRING: Dallas County Public Fishing Lake Concession Contractor. Contract requirements include, but are not limited to: permit sales, sanitation, grounds maintenance, and concessions. Investment required. Three-year contract, renewable at the discretion of the State. Application and information are available from: Alabama Division of Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries, 64 N. Union Street, Suite 551, Montgomery, AL 36130, or call (334) 242-3472.
selmasun.com
Dallas County Public Fishing Lake has an opening for manager
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Dallas County Public Fishing Lake in Sardis. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is renewable...
selmasun.com
Keith Bears boys and girls teams lose to Francis Marion Rams
The Keith Bears girls and boys both came up short at home on Tuesday night against the Francis Marion Rams. The Rams were able to claim a 48-42 victory against the Bears on their home court. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 14 points. T. Essex led the Rams in scoring with 17 points.
selmasun.com
Meetings to be held on broadband technical assistance program
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) kicked off a meeting in Montgomery County on Dec. 12 on a broadband technical assistance program and will hold several more in Lowndes, Greene, Sumter and Marengo counties. The Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program will be offered in all the...
selmasun.com
USDA to invest $233K for medical equipment at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden
The USDA will recognize its investment of $233,900 for medical equipment at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden with a ceremony on Dec. 20. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon will host an event to celebrate the investment of $233,900 to fund the purchase of medical equipment that is designed to help the J. Paul Jones hospital recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
selmasun.com
Perry County under slight risk for severe weather Wednesday-Thursday
Perry County is under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow through Thursday. According to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, scattered thunderstorms may be seen on early Wednesday morning but supercells may develop after 12 p.m. Damaging winds and tornados are possible during the weather events. Rain is expected to...
selmasun.com
Perry County to be audited by state
Perry County will be audited by the state because of excessive federal government funding, according to a post from Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. In his post, Turner said that the news is good for the county as this will prevent the loss of funding from the government. "Chairman Turner sees...
selmasun.com
Montgomery police seeking suspects of assault, discharging firearm into vehicle
The Montgomery Police Department is seeking three suspects of first degree assault and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. The incident occurred on Nov. 17 at the 2600 block of Zelda Road in Montgomery. A camera captured a picture of the suspects at the time. Anyone with information is encouraged...
Comments / 0