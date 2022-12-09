The USDA will recognize its investment of $233,900 for medical equipment at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden with a ceremony on Dec. 20. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon will host an event to celebrate the investment of $233,900 to fund the purchase of medical equipment that is designed to help the J. Paul Jones hospital recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAMDEN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO