ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname

Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
TheDailyBeast

Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie

A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Popculture

Meghan Markle Makes Big Request of Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle reportedly has a major idea for her next guest on her Archetypes podcast. As Marie Claire noted, Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast. While this would be by far the biggest "get" for the podcast, Markle has already featured high-profile names on her latest project including Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Page Six

Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show

There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle and said Harry marriage would ‘end in tears’

The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.Bower claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

The List

60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy