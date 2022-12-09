ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers Arrest Woman for 5th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 59-year-old Michelle Taylor of Smyrna, Delaware, for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area early Saturday morning. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a dark blue Mazda traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard north of South...
