Movie Execs Were Begged To Not Remake Iconic Easy Rider
We are living through the era of the sequel, reboot, or remake in the film and television realm. And as said era continues to unfold with the full backing of major studios and streamers, it's becoming increasingly clear that almost no property from Hollywood's past or present is considered sacred.
Aisha Tyler On Why Directing The Walking Dead Was 'Much More Intense' Than Directing Criminal Minds - Exclusive
Aisha Tyler has seemingly done it all. She has appeared in the "Santa Clause" film franchise and made appearances on hit shows such as "Friends," "24," and "Ghost Whisperer." She won a Daytime Emmy for co-hosting "The Talk" and has voiced Lana Kane on "Archer" for 13 seasons. But she may be best known as Dr. Tara Lewis from "Criminal Minds," which has returned on Paramount+ after ending its 15-season CBS run in 2020.
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
Who Plays Tsireya In Avatar: The Way Of Water?
Some say that family is one of the most important reasons for living, and that isn't any different when you are on an alien planet ... in an alien body ... with an alien girlfriend and kids. Joking aside, "Avatar: The Way of Water" picks up over a decade after the events of the first film and still follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Having started a family, trouble begins to brew once again on Pandora, and Jake journeys out into the world to rally support from the other Na'vi tribes. Although Jake and Neytiri's tribe spends most of their time in the beautifully illuminated forests of Pandora, there is another tribe that makes their home on the coast and among the water.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Ghostface Stabs The Big Apple In The First Trailer For Scream VI
The "Scream" franchise soldiers on with the sixth installment hitting theaters in March. In an interview for Collider, Melissa Barrera — who stars in the film — explained that this promises to be the bloodiest installment of the franchise to date. "There was a saying on set because (directors) Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat. ... With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, 'We're going all out.' It's potentially a hundred times gorier."
ComicBook
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
Willow's Ellie Bamber On How Writer Jon Kasdan Kept Character Details Hidden During Filming - Exclusive
Generally, if an actor joins a high-profile project under the Lucasfilm or Marvel Cinematic Universe banner, chances are they are not going to get all the details about their character or the plot up front. Simply put, studios and filmmakers don't want any major details leaking out to the public about their productions. "Willow" writer and executive producer Jon Kasdan followed the same protocol as many Lucasfilm filmmakers before him, keeping details about the new Disney+ series under lock and key, even from the main cast.
Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Drops Details On His Upcoming Comedy Slasher Hell Of A Summer
Finn Wolfhard may be known for his acting on "Stranger Things" and in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," but he's been keeping himself busy with other projects on top of that. In 2020 he directed his first short film called "Night Shifts," starring his own "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" co-stars Billy Bryk and Artoun Nazareth. In the short film, two friends from high school are reunited in an unlikely situation as one of them robs the other when he's working as a night clerk in a convenience store. According to an interview with Q on CBC, Wolfhard explained that he worked with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" director Jason Reitman to get advice on making his first film and his first script, and Reitman said his first attempt, a short film where a character wakes up in a short film, was overly esoteric and encouraged him to write a script that was more dialogue based.
James Cameron Pans Marvel VFX: “Not Even Close” To ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Watch
Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward. “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
Disney+ Is Bringing Fans A Witch Mountain Series With Bryce Dallas Howard At The Helm
Disney+ has put out some amazing shows in 2022, and the streaming service shows little signs of slowing down, as it most assuredly looks to continue to add to its stellar lineup of originals in the future, including rebooting the "Witch Mountain" franchise for the small screen. Even better, Bryce Dallas Howard was chosen to lead the exciting endeavor.
'Scream 6' brings Ghostface to New York City in teaser trailer: Watch here
The teaser trailer for "Scream 6" shows Ghostface on a New York City subway -- watch it here!
‘I got a bit drunk with the twins’: Toy Story 3’s Lee Unkrich on his obsession with The Shining
‘Are you OK? Is it too scary? We can leave if you need to …” It was May 1980. I was nearly 13 years old, sitting in an Ohio movie theatre with my mother watching Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. She was right to be concerned; exactly two years earlier she had taken me to see Larry Cohen’s horror film It Lives Again – his sequel to It’s Alive – and the experience had caused more than a year of traumatic, recurring nightmares. As a result, I had since avoided any scary movies (or even their trailers). So it was risky for her to take me to see another horror film that early summer evening.
Collider
Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works
We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Jon Bernthal Sort Of Auditioned For Rick Grimes On The Walking Dead
Most actors love talking about the movies or TV shows they consider their first big break in Hollywood, and it's safe to say that for quite a few big names on the current scene, that gig came on AMC's zombie apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead." After all, when the series hit the airwaves in 2010, it fronted an ensemble cast with virtually no A-list talent. By the end of Season 1, however, "The Walking Dead" had gone from a cult hit to a legit cultural phenomenon, with many cast members becoming household names almost overnight.
Why We Never See Gamora In The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special
Ever since the debut of the titular team in 2014, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise has stood out as one of the more unique entities in the modern superhero landscape. Much of this is due to the specific style that writer/director James Gunn brings to the table, as well as the eclectic personalities of characters such as Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and many more. This continued to be apparent as recently as November 2022, when The Guardians made their way from the big screen to Disney+ for their very own holiday special.
Looper
