Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
SAG celebrates Christmas with successful open house
The Selma Art Guild Christmas open house on Sunday attracted a good turnout of art lovers and sales, according to SAG President Cam Walker Guarino. “We will be open until the week of Christmas so we can have more opportunities for people to come buy things,” Guarino said. Art...
Fire destroys church building in Washington County
LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) – Flames tore through the offices and classrooms at First Baptist Church of Leroy around 4 a.m. Monday morning. “Just a blurry rush to get over here in time and get over here as quick as I could to see what was going on,” said Pastor Ben Posey. Pastor Posey and church […]
selmasun.com
NOW HIRING: Dallas County Public Fishing Lake Concession Contractor
NOW HIRING: Dallas County Public Fishing Lake Concession Contractor. Contract requirements include, but are not limited to: permit sales, sanitation, grounds maintenance, and concessions. Investment required. Three-year contract, renewable at the discretion of the State. Application and information are available from: Alabama Division of Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries, 64 N. Union Street, Suite 551, Montgomery, AL 36130, or call (334) 242-3472.
selmasun.com
Dallas County Public Fishing Lake has an opening for manager
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Dallas County Public Fishing Lake in Sardis. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is renewable...
selmasun.com
Longtime Safford eatery Camphouse Diner to be sold at auction
The Camphouse Bar and Grill in Safford is on the market to be sold. Camphouse Bar & Grill on Highway 66 in Safford will be auctioned on Jan. 18 starting at 1 p.m. The auction is online only but an open house for viewing is being scheduled. The auctioneer, Pearce...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home
Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
selmasun.com
Press conference set for Wednesday to update community on death of Selma High student
City, school and law enforcement officials are holding a press conference on Wednesday to release updated information about the death of a student at Selma High School on Nov. 8. The 10:30 a.m. press conference is being held at Vaughan Smitherman Museum on Union St. It is being led by...
wbrc.com
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
selmasun.com
Butler County native appointed to ABC board
Curtis Stewart, a native of Butler County, was named administrator by Gov. Kay Ivey to the ABC Board. Hailing from Greenville, Stewart previously served as deputy commissioner. He replaces Mac Gipson, who was ABC Board Administrator for 12 years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the Commerce School...
selmasun.com
Selma women arrested in Auburn on theft, attempted to elude charges
Two women from Selma have been charged by Auburn police with theft of property in the third degree and attempting to elude. According to Alabama News Network they have been identified as Aliah Rand, 20, and Davida Hall, 25. Auburn police received a call about a theft at the 1700...
WALA-TV FOX10
Some area schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in the region began announcing they will dismiss early Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather. Washington County Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the announcement was made Tuesday so...
alabamanews.net
Two Selma women charged with theft of property in Auburn
Two Selma women are in custody after police in Auburn say they stole from a business and later attempted to elude an officer. Officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Rand and 25-year-old Davida Hall on warrants charging them with 3rd degree theft of property and attempting to elude. Police say the arrests...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville police shut down illegal gambling, drug operation
The Greenville Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Greenville area Drug Task Force broke up an illegal gambling operation while serving a search warrant on Thursday. The cooperative effort resulted in seizure of gambling devices, cash, marijuana, and multiple weapons as well as the arrest of two men,...
selmasun.com
Perry County under slight risk for severe weather Wednesday-Thursday
Perry County is under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow through Thursday. According to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, scattered thunderstorms may be seen on early Wednesday morning but supercells may develop after 12 p.m. Damaging winds and tornados are possible during the weather events. Rain is expected to...
selmasun.com
Meetings to be held on broadband technical assistance program
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) kicked off a meeting in Montgomery County on Dec. 12 on a broadband technical assistance program and will hold several more in Lowndes, Greene, Sumter and Marengo counties. The Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program will be offered in all the...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Prattville Police Seeking Two Suspects in Theft at T-Mobile
Prattville police need your help identifying two suspects wanted for theft at T-Mobile. Police say the theft happened Saturday, November 26, at the store at 2259 Cobbs Ford Road. Investigators say the two suspects went into the store and used a victim’s personal information to purchase three sets of Apple...
wvtm13.com
Missing woman in Hale County
The Hale County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing person. According to a missing persons alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Hester Brown, 78, was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 in the area of County Road 2 in Gallion, Alabama.
WSFA
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
selmasun.com
Perry County to be audited by state
Perry County will be audited by the state because of excessive federal government funding, according to a post from Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. In his post, Turner said that the news is good for the county as this will prevent the loss of funding from the government. "Chairman Turner sees...
selmasun.com
Apply for garbage exemption, pay property taxes by Dec. 31
Dec. 31 is a double deadline day for citizens of Selma. . The last day of the year is the deadline to enroll in the City of Selma’s garbage exemption program, and it is also the deadline for paying property taxes. . The garbage exemption program waives the quarterly payment...
Comments / 0