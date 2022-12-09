Read full article on original website
Valley City State University to Host Marketplace for Kids
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Marketplace For Kids) – Hundreds of enthusiastic young students and volunteers will be on deck Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Valley City State University for their “1st ANNUAL” Valley City Marketplace for Kids Education Day. Keith Knudson, Instructor for the Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture,...
Patrick Windish
Patrick Windish, 56, of Valley City, ND, passed away early Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, Jamestown, ND. Patrick A. Windish was born April 6, 1966, in Valley City, ND, the son of John and Karen (Stiles) Windish. He was raised in Fingal, ND and graduated from Maple Valley High School. Patrick received his degree in Elementary Education from Valley City State University and began his teaching and coaching career in the fall of 1989 at Streeter, ND. He and Tammy Soupir were united in marriage on October 20, 1989 at Courtenay, ND.
Larry Alan Ross
Our beloved father, husband, and brother, Larry Alan Ross, 78, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022. He was born January 18, 1944 in Williston, ND to Mae Thome and Lloyd Ross. Larry lived in, and contributed to, numerous North Dakota communities including Williston, Jamestown, Stanton and Fargo. In 1961,...
I-94 Closed From Fargo To Dickinson
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Fargo at 7pm on Tuesday, December 13th due to blocked areas of the roadway caused by heavy snow and drifting. The Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that...
Percy (Ed) James
Percy (Ed) James, 80, Fargo, North Dakota formerly of Valley City, North Dakota passed away at his home Friday, December 9, 2022. The funeral service will be held 3:30 pm Friday, December 16, at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Pastor Les Koening of the First Baptist Church, Valley City, will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in the spring of 2023.
I-94 Open Border To Border
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol open Interstate 94. Still no travel is advised on many state highways in North Dakota as of Wednesday morning. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened...
Agronomy Sessions Featured at Central Dakota Ag Day
(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – The latest recommendations related to tillage, fertilizer application and weed control are among the topics to be covered during the Central Dakota Ag Day on Dec. 16 at the North Dakota State University Carrington Research Extension Center. “Agronomic input prices have really not changed from the 2022...
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Saturday, December 10th the Valley City Parks and Rec Dept. sponsored a youth basketball tournament with over 65 teams. It was fun seeing all the people around town. Thank you Parks & Rec. Since we have had more slippery conditions, there have been...
Valley City Snow Removal Notification
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City is reminding the public that vehicles parked on emergency snow routes will be towed if they are not removed while city crews are trying to remove snow along emergency routes. Public Works Director Clint Klemisch said crews are plowing...
Lawrence “Larry” Jacobson
Lawrence “Larry” Jacobson, 84, Valley City, ND passed away of natural causes on December 9, 2022, at SMP Health-St. Raphael in Valley City, ND. The memorial service for Larry will be at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in the spring. The service will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com. An online guestbook is available there as well.
Davies Downs Hi-Liner Boys Monday Night
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner boys basketball team fought through tough conditions, both on the road, and in the gym Monday night. Valley City was beaten by Fargo Davies 80-49, falling to 0-3 on the season. Next action for the Hi-Liners will be December 19th, when the Hi-Liners will...
Jamestown Road Closure Extended
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – A traffic note from the City of Jamestown. The road closure on 3rd St NW, between 1st Ave N and 2nd Ave NW, will continue to be closed until approximately 7:00 A.M. Monday, December 19, 2022. A detour will be put in place. Motorists should use...
Union Workers at Gwinner Bobcat Approve Contract
GWINNER, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/KFGO) – Union workers at the Doosan-Bobcat plant in Gwinner, North Dakota have approved a new contract. The vote took place Saturday in the gymnasium of the North Sargent school. United Steelworkers Union Local 560 representative Tom Ricker says 1300 employees are covered by the four-year deal....
Tower Leads UJ to 31-Point Win at Mount Marty
YANKTON, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– Kia Tower (SR/Bigfork, MN) scored 23 points to help lead the University of Jamestown women’s basketball team to an 81-50 win over Mount Marty University Saturday afternoon. The win was the third in a row for the Jimmies, now 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the...
Shoe Sensation Celebrates Grand Opening
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/Jamestown Chamber of Commerce) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Shoe Sensation at the Buffalo Mall. This business provides quality and brand name footwear for the entire family. From toddlers to seniors, their wide selection features over 10,000...
Walters and Gastner Double-Doubles Help #6 UJ Win at Mount Marty
YANKTON, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– Mason Walters (SR/Jamestown, ND) and Reid Gastner (SO/Lake City, MN) both recorded double-doubles and three Jimmies finished in double figures as the sixth-ranked University of Jamestown men’s basketball team won 87-67 over Mount Marty University Saturday afternoon. UJ improves to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in...
Tornado Round Up: Boys And Girls Weekend Basketball
Oakes, ND (Newsdakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes saw basketball action over the weekend with the boys playing two games and the girls playing one. The Tornadoes boys basketball team started their season with a loss on Friday December 9th. They travelled down to Millnor to take on the Sargent County Bulldogs and came up just short with a score of 51-46.
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
