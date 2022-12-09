Lawrence “Larry” Jacobson, 84, Valley City, ND passed away of natural causes on December 9, 2022, at SMP Health-St. Raphael in Valley City, ND. The memorial service for Larry will be at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in the spring. The service will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com. An online guestbook is available there as well.

