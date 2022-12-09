EXCLUSIVE: Happy Place has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The deal follows the full-service creative content studio’s recently announced expansion into film and television, including the addition of Ari Hyman as Head of Unscripted and Jake Martin as Head of Scripted, and the studio’s move to a new two-acre North Hollywood campus with soundstages, post-production capabilities and casting facilities. “Happy Place is exceptional in every visual medium it explores, and a destination for creatives looking to push boundaries,” said Babacar Diene and Nick LoPiccolo of Paradigm’s Content department. “We look forward to partnering with their talented team, as they...

5 DAYS AGO