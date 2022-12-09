Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature film from her original script
Taylor Swift will make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind Oscar-winning movies 'Nomadland' and 'The Shape of Water.'
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
Taylor Swift Will Make Feature Film Directorial Debut With Screenplay She Wrote
Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures from an original script she wrote, per Variety. The singer-songwriter has taken a more hands-on approach with her own music videos over the past few years, and directed the critically acclaimed short film All Too Well starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien in 2021. Now she’ll be stepping behind the camera to bring her screenplay to life, although details regarding what to expect from the project remain under wraps.
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, more mourn the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'An incredible force'
Celebrities, including actors, singers and dancers, are remembering DJ and choreographer Stephen "tWitch" Boss for the light he spread across the world through dance. The co-host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" died by suicide at a hotel Tuesday, according to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner. He was 40.
Happy Place Inks With Paradigm Following Expansion Into Film & TV
EXCLUSIVE: Happy Place has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The deal follows the full-service creative content studio’s recently announced expansion into film and television, including the addition of Ari Hyman as Head of Unscripted and Jake Martin as Head of Scripted, and the studio’s move to a new two-acre North Hollywood campus with soundstages, post-production capabilities and casting facilities. “Happy Place is exceptional in every visual medium it explores, and a destination for creatives looking to push boundaries,” said Babacar Diene and Nick LoPiccolo of Paradigm’s Content department. “We look forward to partnering with their talented team, as they...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Keke Palmer Picks Up Steam for ‘Nope’ With New FYC Trailer Highlighting Her Acclaim
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 8, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Keke Palmer’s strong...
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters were alive and well in 2022, in quantity and quality. Whether it was Tom Cruise in a cockpit, a couple of Indian superheroes or Robert Pattinson in a cape and cowl, big-time movies were a major part of our cinematic lives again after the effects of the pandemic, and surprisingly many were as good – or even better than – the usual critically acclaimed Oscar fare that tops normal year-end lists. Though there are a few of those award-worthy flicks, too, in what was a pretty awesome year for film fans.
Thirteen years later 'Avatar' returns... will the biggest gamble in movie history payoff?
’Avatar’ returns to theaters this Thursday, thirteen years after the release of the original blockbuster that took over the cinematic world in 2009. The sequel to the global hit, "Avatar: The Way of Water," checks all the boxes one would expect for a successful return to the vast world of Pandora and the Na’vi. Talent? Award-winning director James Cameron is behind the camera again. The original cast returns to their...
