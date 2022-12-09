Read full article on original website
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars
Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
Ricky Starks Responds to Comparisons to The Rock
Ricky Starks rose through the ranks of the NWA before joining the AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. He quickly became a member of Team Taz before breaking away to be his own man. For several years, Starks has been compared to The Rock due to their appearance and the way...
Seth Rollins Said to Be Upset With Ric Flair Over Becky Lynch’s Remarks
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE star Becky Lynch feuded throughout 2021 and early 2022, around the time Lynch was feuding with Flair’s daughter, Charlotte. WWE used real-life issues to fuel their feud leading up to Survivor Series. Flair slammed Lynch on his podcast and on Twitter....
Name of a New WWE Premium Live Event Possibly Revealed in Trademark Filing
On December 8, WWE filed a new trademark application. WWE has filed a trademark application for “WWE King and Queen of the Ring” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. Following is a description:. “Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING™ trademark...
AEW Dark Results – December 13, 2022
Tay Melo shoves Miranda Vionette. Vionette does the same before Melo delivers a knee across her jaw and transitions into a full body submission for the win. Lee Johnson & Chris Steeler lock up. Johnson delivers several stomps, followed by a suplex. He sends him face first into the top turnbuckle, then tags in Cole Karter. Karter delivers a back elbow, then plants him with a chokeslam.
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/9/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. Rampage averaged 457,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Last week, the show received 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating, the lowest key demo rating in the show’s...
Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title
WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot. Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW. During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at...
Several AEW Stars Confirmed For AAA Noche de Campeones, Updated Line-Up
The 2022 “Noche de Campeones” event will be Lucha Libre AAA’s final major international event of the year, taking place on December 28. It will be broadcast live from Acapulco, Mexico. The show will feature FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo from AEW. Below is the current...
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Revolution 2023
AEW Revolution will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, on March 5, 2023. According to WrestleTix, 5,425 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/10/22), leaving 2,255 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,680.
William Regal Reveals What Vince McMahon Did for Him Early in His AEW Career
William Regal appeared on an Inside The Ropes live show just before he left AEW. On the show, he talked about his time spent with the company. In reference to Vince McMahon, Regal made the following statement:. “Mr. McMahon was very good to me, to the point of – and...
Tessa Blanchard Names AEW, WWE Dream Opponents
If Tessa Blanchard could work with anyone in the ring, who would it be?. The women’s wrestling star recently answered this question during a new Captain’s Corner interview, naming some talents from WWE and AEW in the process. “People ask me this all the time. There are some...
NJPW STRONG Lineup Set For 12/17/22, Motor City Machine Guns, KENTA
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the match lineup for the December 17th episode of NJPW STRONG. The NJPW STRONG Detonation series rolls on as the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defend their titles against the number one contenders Stray Dog Army in the main event.
Will Vince McMahon Return To WWE?
When one of the biggest stories in the history of the professional wrestling industry, the “retirement” of Vince McMahon, made headlines in July, many thought it’d be almost impossible for the emperor of sports entertainment to step away after he devoted seemingly every aspect of his life to his organization. The billionaire’s rocky exit from the company that he built from the north east territory that he bought from his father in 1983 to the publicly-traded global corporation that it is today came after a series of Wall Street Journal articles revealed previously undisclosed hush money payments that McMahon paid to keep his affairs quiet. Several payments were made to several women over the years, totaling almost $20 million from consensual affairs to an accusation of misconduct with claims that a female talent was told if she didn’t get sexual involved with him, it might put her job at risk.
WWE Rescinds Bobby Lashley’s Firing
WWE has rescinded Bobby Lashley’s firing. For those who missed it, WWE official Adam Pearce fired Lashley (in storyline) Monday night on WWE RAW. Lashley was fired after he accidentally struck officials for two weeks in a row. Pearce issued a statement this afternoon announcing that Lashley’s firing has...
Ric Flair on Vince McMahon Planning a WWE Return: “He is Entitled to Whatever He Wants”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Vince McMahon’s plans to make a WWE comeback during his podcast. Flair responded to the question by slamming former WCW executive Eric Bischoff. “Well, you know, you’re not going to get a negative word out of me. I love Vince...
Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s NWA Powerrr (12/13/22)
NWA has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. * Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhett Titus. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV.
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Damage CTRL heads to the ring. Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and attacks Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. She tosses them over the barricade, then chases out of the arena with a chair.
Jon Moxley Confirmed For DEFY Wrestling for Anniversary Show
Jon Moxley is making a comeback to DEFY Wrestling. On Saturday, February 11 from Washington Hall in Seattle, WA, the top indie promotion will celebrate their 6th anniversary with the DEFY Year 6 event. There’s no word yet on who Moxley will face. His most recent DEFY appearance was on...
