Sanibel, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County

FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Liquivida Wellness Center provides IV therapy in North Naples 

Angela Campbell became more aware of where she was with her health when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. That’s when she started doing IV therapy in her hometown of Pittsburgh while becoming more familiar with the world of preventative medicine. Campbell worked in the medical field with Frank...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Storm Smart founder Brian Rist pays $11.7M for record-priced home on Sanibel Island

Brian Rist sees the irony in buying the most expensive home ever sold on Sanibel Island, and it didn’t even have the brand of storm shutters he invented. . The $11.7 million West Gulf Drive home, built in 1998, fared relatively well from the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. The ground floor, which had a media room and other amenities, was washed out. The tile roof received some significant damage, but a new roof was already in the works despite the storm. The second and third floors remained intact, positioning Rist and his wife Kim to move from their current Cape Coral waterfront home by the summer.
SANIBEL, FL
themiawave.org

Top 5 Sunset Spots on Marco Island

Marco Island offers beautiful sunsets almost every night. Even though there are many areas where you can get good sunset photos, here are the top 5 best places to take sunset photos on Marco Island. If you do go out to take photos of the sunsets, make sure to bring some bug repellent since most of the bugs come out at that time.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier

The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Island artist works to rebuild art gallery after Hurricane Ian

Just nine months after Rachel Pierce got her Sanibel Island art shop and business up and running, Hurricane Ian wiped it out. . The former Southwest Florida TV news personality-turned-professional artist has restarted everything, using her art as a conduit. . While renovating the gallery until at least the summer, she can...
SANIBEL, FL
NBC 2

Fire breaks out at Salvation Army in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at The Salvation Army in Naples. At around 2:28 p.m., Greater Naples Fire responded to the fire at the church located near 3180 Estey Avenue. There is no cause at this moment. This is a developing story....
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants set to open in East Naples 

Q: There is a possible restaurant in a small building on Route 41 and Rattlesnake Hammock that is being worked on. The structure is next to the 7-Eleven gas station. Any idea what’s going on? — Theresa Campbell, East Naples. A: After more than a three-year wait, the Mother...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero Village Council shares updates on damage, debris after Hurricane Ian

On Wednesday, Estero Village Manager Steve Sarkozy provided updates on Hurricane Ian’s damage and recovery in Estero. A number of the 1,400 homes severely affected by the storm experienced complete destruction. The village’s top priority is assisting residents impacted throughout the permitting and rebuilding process, Sarkozy said. Since...
ESTERO, FL
scgov.net

Meet the new Englewood CRA manager

Meet Marcie Castaneda, Englewood CRA's new manager. It’s possible to look at it as a changing of the guard, but, really, it’s more about keeping the successes of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) going. As longtime CRA Manager Debbie Marks retires, new Manager Marcie Castaneda takes the...
ENGLEWOOD, FL

