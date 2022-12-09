Read full article on original website
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Timeline for Beach Re-nourishment project on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach management and planning session gives a better idea of a timeline when it comes to the Beach Re-nourishment project on Fort Myers Beach.
usf.edu
A proton therapy center will provide advanced cancer treatment in Lee County
The land’s been scraped bare, the brick and mortar will come soon. By 2025, Southwest Florida will have its first proton therapy center to fight cancer. Dr. Arie Dosoretz, a radiation oncologist, is the force behind Southwest Florida Proton. He started planning the project three years ago. Ali Onuralp,...
New data reveals peak of storm surge height during Ian
New data reveals just how high the water rose, as Hurricane Ian moved ashore. Coastal Lee county sustained the highest storm surge, reaching 13 to 14 feet on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach woman watches as her home is demolished after Ian
A woman watched as her home was demolished before her eyes. Hurricane Ian shifted the Fort Myers Beach home off its base, so she had no choice but to tear it down. More than two months after the storm, the Oyster Bay Mobile Home Park doesn’t look much better.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County
FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
cohaitungchi.com
24 Free Things to Do in Southwest Florida: Beaches, Nature, Museums, and Events
One of the most visited places in the state, Southwest Florida is popular for its beautiful beaches and sunny climate. The area that makes up Southwest Florida extends from Marco Island near the Everglades up the coast past the city of Naples to Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Southwest Florida...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Liquivida Wellness Center provides IV therapy in North Naples
Angela Campbell became more aware of where she was with her health when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. That’s when she started doing IV therapy in her hometown of Pittsburgh while becoming more familiar with the world of preventative medicine. Campbell worked in the medical field with Frank...
Diamondhead Resort to reopen doors soon to provide comfort for Ian survivors
A bit of normalcy slowly returning to Fort Myers Beach as the Coste Island Cuisine reopens its doors.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers Beach building sells for $2.1M
11340 Fort Myers LLC purchased a 4,258-square-foot building at 11340 Summerlin Square Drive on Fort Myers Beach from Por Summerlin LLC for $2.15 million. The property last sold in 2021 for $1,282,000.
CROW assists four Barn Owlets who fell into cabinets in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Four displaced nestling Barn Owlets are still recovering after they fell from their nest in the attic of a house under construction Friday in Bonita Springs and directly below into some cabinets. One of the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s trusted volunteers, Chad, immediately...
WINKNEWS.com
Storm Smart founder Brian Rist pays $11.7M for record-priced home on Sanibel Island
Brian Rist sees the irony in buying the most expensive home ever sold on Sanibel Island, and it didn’t even have the brand of storm shutters he invented. . The $11.7 million West Gulf Drive home, built in 1998, fared relatively well from the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. The ground floor, which had a media room and other amenities, was washed out. The tile roof received some significant damage, but a new roof was already in the works despite the storm. The second and third floors remained intact, positioning Rist and his wife Kim to move from their current Cape Coral waterfront home by the summer.
themiawave.org
Top 5 Sunset Spots on Marco Island
Marco Island offers beautiful sunsets almost every night. Even though there are many areas where you can get good sunset photos, here are the top 5 best places to take sunset photos on Marco Island. If you do go out to take photos of the sunsets, make sure to bring some bug repellent since most of the bugs come out at that time.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier
The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman finds message in a bottle during Fort Myers Beach cleanup
A woman helping out with post-Hurricane Ian cleanup on Fort Myers Beach found a message in a bottle from over 20 years ago, then found an unexpected connection to the writer of that message. When Kathy Grace woke up on Nov. 30, she was having a tough time starting the...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Island artist works to rebuild art gallery after Hurricane Ian
Just nine months after Rachel Pierce got her Sanibel Island art shop and business up and running, Hurricane Ian wiped it out. . The former Southwest Florida TV news personality-turned-professional artist has restarted everything, using her art as a conduit. . While renovating the gallery until at least the summer, she can...
NBC 2
Fire breaks out at Salvation Army in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at The Salvation Army in Naples. At around 2:28 p.m., Greater Naples Fire responded to the fire at the church located near 3180 Estey Avenue. There is no cause at this moment. This is a developing story....
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants set to open in East Naples
Q: There is a possible restaurant in a small building on Route 41 and Rattlesnake Hammock that is being worked on. The structure is next to the 7-Eleven gas station. Any idea what’s going on? — Theresa Campbell, East Naples. A: After more than a three-year wait, the Mother...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Village Council shares updates on damage, debris after Hurricane Ian
On Wednesday, Estero Village Manager Steve Sarkozy provided updates on Hurricane Ian’s damage and recovery in Estero. A number of the 1,400 homes severely affected by the storm experienced complete destruction. The village’s top priority is assisting residents impacted throughout the permitting and rebuilding process, Sarkozy said. Since...
scgov.net
Meet the new Englewood CRA manager
Meet Marcie Castaneda, Englewood CRA's new manager. It’s possible to look at it as a changing of the guard, but, really, it’s more about keeping the successes of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) going. As longtime CRA Manager Debbie Marks retires, new Manager Marcie Castaneda takes the...
